I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

Leading the pack is "Pulse," which is clearly the top new release on Netflix this week. This new medical drama stars "Reacher" season 1 star Willa Fitzgerald as a doctor in a Miami emergency room. Whether you're a fan of "The Pitt" or "Grey's Anatomy" it will be the show to binge this week.

That's not the only new show coming this week, though. "Love on the Spectrum" season 3 premieres this week. For those who aren't familiar, this dating show features those on the autism spectrum, giving you something a bit different than your normal dating show.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in April or this new romantic drama, which is a perfect binge watch.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Pulse" stars Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms, a third-year resident and rising star at the fictional Maguire Medical Center in Miami.

When the fallout of her office romance leads to the suspension of the emergency department's Chief Resident, she finds herself suddenly put in charge with a hurricane headed straight towards the hospital.

Based on the trailer, it seems that this show isn't going to shy away from the melodrama. So starting watching it when it arrives on Netflix this Thursday.

Watch on Netflix starting April 3

'Love on the Spectrum' season 3

Love on the Spectrum U.S. | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love on the Spectrum" isn't your typical dating show. It's a bit less "Love is Blind" and a bit more "Queer Eye."

It also features a cast of romantic hopefuls comprised entirely of people who are on the autism spectrum. Dating can be challenging enough, but balancing romantic relationships while struggling with being neurodivergent is a whole other level.

Some participants in "Love on the Spectrum" season 3 are new to the show, while others have featured in past seasons. They're all being helped by neurodiversity expert and author Jennifer Cook, who helps guide the hopeful daters toward finding a new partner.

Watch on Netflix starting April 2

'Banger'

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Banger" looks like a fun watch. This French action comedy stars Vincent Cassel as Scorpex, a washed-up French DJ.

Things aren't going great for Scorpex, but his life takes an interesting turn when the police recruit him to infiltrate a criminal gang with ties to a rival DJ, Vestax (Mister V). As he infiltrates the gang, he realizes this is his shot to make it back to the top with a certified hit song, otherwise known as a "banger."

Unfortunately, the trailer above doesn't have subtitles and is entirely in French, but the dubbed trailer I found was awful. I recommend heading to the movie's title page on Netflix, where you can watch a French-language trailer with English subtitles.

Watch on Netflix starting April 2

'Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer'

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For years, young female sex workers started disappearing in the NYC/Long Island area. But whether it was because of their gender or line of work or something else, the search for them was not a priority.

But then the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert prompted a police search of the area along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. This led to the discovery of four sets of human remains and later searches uncovered another seven sets of human remains.

Then, in 2023, police finally arrested a suspect, Rex Huermann, and charged him with multiple murder counts. Start watching "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer" today to learn about the whole sordid tale and why it took police so long to finally uncover a serial killer.

Watch on Netflix now

'Devil May Cry'

Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Devil May Cry" is an iconic video game franchise, especially for Millennials like myself. The 2001 debut game will always remain a seminal work in the history of video games and the franchise as a whole has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

So when I saw that an animated adaptation of the series was coming to Netflix, I was immediately intrigued. Especially when I saw that it was created by "Castlevania" creator Adi Shankar and produced by the legendary Studio Mir.

Then I watched the trailer and I'm officially sold. Sure, I'm a sucker for the use of Papa Roach in the trailer (apparently "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit is the opening theme for the first season), but it also just looks awesome, especially when the demon hunter Dante's brother Vergil is revealed at the end..

So if you're like me, you won't want to miss "Devil May Cry" when it debuts on Netflix later this week.

Watch on Netflix starting April 3

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" has been a mixed bag so far. The first episode was mostly good, but outside of last week's musical guest Mannequin Pussy, the subsequent two episodes have failed to live up to the magic of "Everbody's in L.A."

It's never been more clear that Netflix got one thing right when it made this a weekly show, as daily releases would cause this show to lose momentum quickly. At the moment though, there's still time for Mulaney to turn things around.

Watch it live on Netflix April 2 at 10 p.m. ET

'Heat' (1995)

Heat (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Heat" features a deep ensemble cast that includes Val Kilmer, Jon Voight and Tom Sizemore, among many other familiar names in supporting roles. But the reason to watch this crime drama is simple: Pacino vs. De Niro.

In this Michael Mann thriller, Pacino plays LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, who, during the investigation of a botched robbery, starts to hunt down professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro) and his crew of criminals.

Trust me when I say this heist movie is a must-watch on Netflix this month, and there's no reason to wait another day once it arrives on Netflix on April 1.

Watch on Netflix starting April 1

Everything new on Netflix: March 31-April 6

MARCH 31

"Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer" (Netflix documentary)

Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island, and no one was looking for them. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries, all of which seemed to be connected. The case of the Long Island Serial Killer remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023 when the police arrested a suspect. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines and is still developing in real time.

"Promised Hearts" (ID) (Netflix film)

A young woman's future is jeopardized by a secret arrangement that throws her life into chaos — but it may be the only way to save her family.

"Rhythm + Flow Italy" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

New talent. New locations. Young artists from north to south and even overseas battle it out for a grand prize and the title of Italy's next rap star.

APRIL 1

APRIL 2

"Banger" (FR) (Netflix film)

When cops recruit a has-been DJ to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to his rival, he spots a chance to mix his way back to the top with a banger.

"Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!" (MX) (Netflix documentary)

A flavorful exploration of Mexico's street food scene, where the beloved garnacha takes center stage, sparks debates and unites fans with every bite.

"Love on the Spectrum" season 3 (Netflix series)

The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

APRIL 3

"Devil May Cry" (Netflix series)

When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation.

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" season 3 (Netflix family)

With trust in short supply, the Camp Fam moves forward in their quest to outsmart a clever foe. But new threats and surprises await them at every turn.

"Pulse" (Netflix series)

Dr. Danny Simms and her fellow early-career doctors navigate complex cases — both medical and interpersonal — in a Miami emergency room.

APRIL 4

"Karma" (KR) (Netflix series)

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.

"Test" (IN) (Netflix film)

The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 3/31/25

"The Windsors" seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/1/25

"Baby Driver"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Bruce Almighty"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Elysium"

"Happy Feet"

"Happy Feet Two"

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"Interstellar"

"It"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Legion"

"Miss Congeniality"

"Molly's Game"

"The Nice Guys"

"Richie Rich"

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Rust and Bone"

"Space Jam"

"When in Rome"

Leaving 4/4/25

"Serena"