Netflix's new show could be perfect for 'Grey's Anatomy' fans — and we just got our first look

"Grey's Anatomy" fans might want to keep a close eye on Netflix in the coming months, as the streaming service has just given us a taste of what to expect from its first-ever original medical procedural, "Pulse".

Teased as our "next TV obsession" over on X, "Pulse" is a new series from Emmy-winning Carlton Cuse and writer Zoe Robyn, and is set to introduce us to a fresh group of medical workers based at Maguire Medical Center and its very busy emergency room.

Our lead star is "flawed and fallible" Danielle "Danny" Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), who is unexpectedly promoted after respected chief resident, Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell), gets suspended... the same Xander Phillips with whom Danny's had a complicated romance.

Netflix has already given us a big introduction to "Pulse" over on Tudum, which included plenty of details about what's in store. That announcement also included our first look at a series of images from the new drama, which you can find below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jeff Neuman/Netflix) (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix) (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix) (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix) (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix) (Image credit: Lisa Tanner/Netflix)

What else do we know about 'Pulse' on Netflix?

Danny and Xander Phillips aren't the only new faces we'll be meeting when "Pulse" comes to Netflix.

The cast also includes Jack Bannon and surgical resident, Tom Cole, Jessie T. Usher as emergency medicine resident, Sam Elijah, surgical intern Sophie Chen (Chelsea Muirhead), med student Camila Perez (Daniela Nieves), plus Danny's sister and emergency medicine resident, Harper (Jessy Yates).

Further casting includes Maguire Medical Center's chair of surgery and emergency medicine, Natalie Cruz (Justina Machado), ER nurse Gabriel Moreno (Santiago Segura), senior ER nurse Cass Himmelstein (Jessica Rothe), senior surgeon Dr. Ruen Soriano (Néstor Carbonell), ER Charge Nurse Luis Dominguez (Arturo Del Puerto), and Miami-Dade County EMT, Nia Washington (Ash Santos).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

Set in Miami and filmed there and in Albuquerque, New Mexico, "Pulse" plans to examine what happens when work colleagues become something like family (or even more), and there's lots of drama in store.

For one thing, we know the team at Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center faces a hurricane that's barreling towards the facility. That forces the hospital into lockdown, meaning our two leads have to find a way to work together and grapple with a mounting health crisis.

In other words, it sounds like the perfect blend of romance and medical drama that's helped shows like "Grey's Anatomy" build up such sizable audiences over the years, and could mean it's another must-watch to keep you satisfied between seasons.

Interested? Well, you don't have to wait all that long to check in with the staff at Maguire Medical Center staff. Netflix has already confirmed that "Pulse" will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, April 3.

And in great news for binge-viewers, Netflix has already confirmed that all 10 episodes will be available to stream at launch. Need to find a new show while you wait for "Pulse" to arrive? Be sure to give our complete guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations.