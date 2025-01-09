Max's new medical drama is an early contender for my best show of 2025

"The Pitt" is incredible. Let's start there. This medical drama from a ton of "ER" vets — star Noah Wyle, creator R. Scott Gemmill and pilot episode director John Wells all come from the legendary network TV medical drama, and they definitely know what they're doing.

Thankfully though, this new Max medical drama isn't just an "ER" reboot. Starring Wyle as Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Hospital’s Emergency Department attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch, "The Pitt" is certainly reminiscent of its network TV predecessor, but it also very much feels like an HBO show. While I was certainly reminded of shows like "ER," "House M.D." and "Scrubs" after watching the first two episodes (available to watch on Max later today), I also found myself comparing it to "The Wire," HBO's acclaimed crime drama set in a similarly gritty, working-class city, Baltimore.

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

But those aren't the only shows you'll think of while watching "The Pitt." You'll also be keenly reminded of "24," because this show takes place in real time. Each episode of the 15-episode first season takes place during one hour of a 15-hour shift in the Emergency Department, lovingly dubbed "The Pitt" by its doctors, nurses and staff.

Finally, you'll maybe even be reminded of last year's surprise Apple TV Plus hit "Presumed Innocent." Like with the Jake Gyllenhaal legal drama, this show borrows from existing IP but doesn't rely on it. There's no massive CGI, there's no need to do homework before watching it. It's just well-written, well-acted and well-paced. It's what TV used to be, and it's why I won't be surprised if I'm not alone in loving this show.

"The Pitt" excels at exposition and balance

So far, I've only watched the first two episodes, as that's all that will be released on Max when this show premieres tonight (Jan. 9). I'll keep this mostly spoiler-free, but there are a few things from these first two episodes that really jumped out at me.

First, the show does a great job of character and world-building without requiring a character to lay out the entire exposition in some long-winded, ham-handed monologue. There's a constant flow of tiny breadcrumbs that get dropped throughout that give you insights into what's already happened to some of these characters before we meet them.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

That's impressive for a show that's moving in real-time. A mere two hours of a TV character's existence is not a ton of time to fully form a character. But already, we're learning about past traumas that shaped certain characters, like Robby or his colleague Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor). There's also a moment in episode 2 that seems to indicate that these two have a history beyond their professional relationship.

Another aspect of the show that impressed me so far is its balance between humor and intense drama. To be clear, this is not a comedy-drama. Through two episodes there's already been one moment that will leave you heartbroken. But, I found myself laughing a surprising amount at moments like rats jumping out of a homeless man's jacket or the dry, sometimes scathing wit of Robby and Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball).

There's even a moment where Dr. King (Taylor Dearden), a chipper, almost bubbly white woman known to her new co-workers as Mel, who you can just tell is going to crack at some point this season. In episode 2, she steps outside and starts quietly rapping "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion to herself. It's a deep moment — she's trying to bring herself back in control of her emotions — but it's also undeniably funny in its absurdity and, dare I say, its underlying sweetness.

I already can't stop watching 'The Pitt'

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

As I said, I've only seen the first two episodes so far. But I already wish I was watching more. I'm normally an advocate for weekly releases, but I'd have been OK with a full 15-episode binge drop for this show. It's the perfect combination of gripping and entertaining.

So with nothing but respect to my colleague Alix, who just declared "American Primeval" one of her favorite shows of the year so far, I'm not even sure it'll ultimately be one of the best shows that came out today. Don't get me wrong, I have high expectations for Netflix's Western drama, which was one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 ("The Pitt," notably, was not) and I can't wait to watch it. But I'll be shocked if Max's medical drama doesn't have it beat through two episodes. This is easily the best TV show I've watched so far this year, and it's an early contender for my best show of 2025, provided the show maintains its high quality.

Stream the two-episode premiere of "The Pitt" tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Max