John Mulaney's new Netflix live talk show gets this one thing right

Opinion
By published

Sometimes, less is more

Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and John Mulaney at &quot;Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney&quot; at The Sunset Gower Studios on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Image credit: Ryan West/Netflix)

Netflix debuted "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" last night, so I had to watch it. I'll frankly watch the standup comedian read the dictionary, but after last year's "Everbody's in LA," I was excited to see what he had cooked up.

So, I was a bit surprised to see how much remained unchanged. I'm not disappointed — I'd have been distraught if Richard Kind wasn't back doing his best Ed McMahon impression. But I thought going into it that it would be more like a brand-new show.

Instead, we got something more akin to season 2 of last year's weeklong talk show, which Mulaney as much as admitted in his opening monologue.

But there is one massive change between "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" and "Everybody's in LA." It's now weekly instead of nightly, and it's the one thing above all else that this show gets right.

Weekly episodes can fix rookie mistakes

Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and John Mulaney at "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" at The Sunset Gower Studios on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

(Image credit: Ryan West/Netflix)

Despite hosting a six-episode talk show last year, Mulaney is essentially new to hosting a live talk show. In his opening monologue, he admits that 10 months is "just enough time" to forget how to do the show.

The good news is he doesn't seem to have missed a step. In terms of quality and feel, the new show feels like a continuation of the old one.

Joan Baez dancing to Cypress Hill performing "Hits from the Bong" with a 17-piece orchestra should go down in the annals of TV history.

The bad news is that talk shows often miss bits, whether they're live or taped. Unless it's "Last Week Tonight," a show so perfect nobody should even try to replicate it, a bit or two is likely to fall flat.

And last night a bit or two definitely fell flat. The opening monologue was a bit meandering, the first interview segment with Michael Keaton and Jessica Roy didn't pop and while I love Tracy Morgan, the "King Latifah" bit teetered frequently between absurd and unhinged.

But some things worked, and they worked in the old show, too. The "Willy Loman Focus Group" segment will be talked about like a great "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

I definitely want more live music, too. Joan Baez dancing to Cypress Hill performing "Hits from the Bong" with a 17-piece orchestra should go down in the annals of TV history.

By going weekly, Mulaney can take a step back and see what worked and what didn't, getting a whole week to set things right and work out the kinks. That's a huge boon for the show and it's the biggest thing Mulaney and Netflix got right for a show that so far is getting more things right than not.

More from Tom's Guide

Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The cast of Shrinking season 2
‘Shrinking’ is better than ever in season 2 — and it’s the best hangout comedy on TV
Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney in Mythic Quest season 4
‘Mythic Quest’ season 4 is as delightful and dysfunctional as ever — it’s my happy place
Long Bright River; John Mulaney; The Wheel of Time
6 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 10-16)
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk in &quot;Cunk on Life&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got the funniest comedy I’ve watched in ages — and it’s worth streaming twice
Maria Debska in Harlan Coben&#039;s Just One Look
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in Netflix
Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and John Mulaney at &quot;Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney&quot; at The Sunset Gower Studios on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
John Mulaney's new Netflix live talk show gets this one thing right
Soledad Villamil as Ema in &quot;Caught&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix’s latest mystery thriller show just got its first trailer — and it looks like the perfect binge-watch
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence
Netflix’s new crime thriller is the best show I’ve watched in years — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025
Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist
Brian Cox as Tommy Tilden in &quot;The Autopsy of Jane Doe&quot;
Netflix is about to lose one of the most unpredictable dark thrillers I’ve ever watched — stream it while you still can
Josh Hartnett as Cooper in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix just got a twisting thriller movie that feels fresh — and there’s one thing about it that I love
Latest in Opinion
Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and John Mulaney at &quot;Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney&quot; at The Sunset Gower Studios on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
John Mulaney's new Netflix live talk show gets this one thing right
LG B4 OLED on stand in living room
The LG B5 OLED might be the hit TV of 2025 — here's why
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence
Netflix’s new crime thriller is the best show I’ve watched in years — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kelly Marie Tran in &quot;Control Freak&quot; on Hulu (2025)
Hulu’s new dark thriller is now streaming — and it’s one of the most gripping movies of 2025 so far
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
More about netflix
Soledad Villamil as Ema in &quot;Caught&quot; coming soon to Netflix

Netflix’s latest mystery thriller show just got its first trailer — and it looks like the perfect binge-watch
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence

Netflix’s new crime thriller is the best show I’ve watched in years — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with keyboard and S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review: Watch out iPad Pro
See more latest
Most Popular
Ublives black compression boots with control pad
I used compression boots while marathon training to see if they really work — here’s what I found
Kelly Marie Tran in &quot;Control Freak&quot; on Hulu (2025)
Hulu’s new dark thriller is now streaming — and it’s one of the most gripping movies of 2025 so far
Woman performing yoga crow pose while touching noses with dog on yoga mat during yoga class
I just did a puppy yoga class for the first time — here’s what happened
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence
Netflix’s new crime thriller is the best show I’ve watched in years — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
LG B4 OLED on stand in living room
The LG B5 OLED might be the hit TV of 2025 — here's why
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9
Koitat mattress steam cleaner on white mattress with steam coming out
I tried a mattress cleaning machine that uses steam to 'kill' bed bugs and dust mites — and I was impressed
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals