Netflix’s newest romantic drama is like the perfect warm hug — and a great weekend watch

I usually keep my expectations in check when watching a new Netflix original. It’s been a while since one has truly made me go wow.

That’s why I went into “The Life List” with low expectations, and I’m glad I did because this new romantic comedy turned out to be a very pleasant surprise.

I’ve had my eye on “The Life List” ever since Netflix dropped the first look, and the trailer last month only made me more interested since I'm always up for a comforting romance. Now that it’s finally streaming on Netflix, and having seen it myself, I can confidently say it makes for a charming watch one cozy evening.

It’s by no means a perfect romance flick, and like most Netflix originals it has plenty of flaws. But if you’re a sucker for these kinds of movies, it’s definitely one I still recommend. Plus, Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen bring plenty of charm on their own.

So, if you’ve noticed “The Life List” pop up on Netflix and aren’t sure if it’s worth adding to your watchlist, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘The Life List’ about?

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Alex (Sofia Carson) doesn’t realize she’s stuck in a rut. She's clearly not happy with her long-time, unmotivated boyfriend, Finn (Michael Rowland), and works a job she never wanted.

Once an aspiring teacher, Alex has been out of the field for months and has settled for a marketing role at her mother Elizabeth’s (Connie Britton) cosmetics company.

Unlike her brothers, Lucas (Dario Ladani Sanchez) and Julian (Federico Rodriguez), she has no interest in kids or a quiet life in the suburbs. She’s a devoted aunt, a supportive friend to her kind-hearted sister-in-law Zoe (Marianne Rendón), and shares a sharp-witted bond with her blonde, snarky best friend Megan (Chelsea Frei).

But Alex’s world is about to be turned upside down.

When Elizabeth passes away from cancer, Alex expects a promotion at work and a share of the family estate. Instead, she gets a surprise posthumous message from her mother — delivered via a recorded DVD.

Elizabeth’s final request is that Alex must complete 12 childhood bucket list goals, written by her 13-year-old self, before the year ends. Every time she completes a goal she'll receive a new tape recorded by her mother.

If she fails, she forfeits her inheritance. The task is overseen by a young, eager attorney named Brad (Kyle Allen), making the challenge all the more unexpected.

‘The Life List’ is a heartfelt watch with forgivable flaws

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

It doesn’t take much to win me over when it comes to romantic comedies. The genre doesn’t have a ton of room to innovate, so I don’t judge these movies too harshly.

it was genuinely interesting watching Alex try to tick off each goal on her life list just so she could receive a new inspirational video from her mother.

All I ask for is an easy watch that makes me feel something. And luckily, “The Life List” delivers on both of those things, making it a win in my book.

“The Life List” works because of its leads. Without the ever-charming Sofia Carson, who you probably recognize from “Carry-On” and “Purple Hearts,” this movie could have felt flat and hollow.

Sure, it feels like she plays the same character in every movie, but romance definitely seems to be her calling. And it was genuinely interesting watching her character, Alex, try to tick off each goal on her life list just so she could receive a new inspirational video tape of her mother.

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

Based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel of the same name, “The Life List” benefits from director Adam Brooks’ ability to turn fresh source material into a warm, endearing experience.

Even when the movie leans into predictable rom-com tropes (like love triangles and an ending you can see coming from a mile away) there’s something undeniably enjoyable about it.

That said, some flaws stand out, like the unnecessary love triangle. Alex gets into a solid relationship with Garrett (Sebastian De Souza), but from the start, it’s painfully obvious she’ll end up with Brad.

And no, this isn’t a spoiler since you’ll see it coming the moment he steps on screen. While it makes Garrett’s presence feel a little pointless, it still works in the broader narrative of Alex navigating her messy life.

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

Even when the story stumbles, Brooks and his team make up for it with some pretty impressive visuals. One particularly hard-hitting moment transitions from a warm embrace between mother and daughter to the stark loneliness of Alex in bed, framed in cold lighting.

Meanwhile, the handwritten text that appears during her goal-montage evokes pure nostalgia, like a peek into a teenage diary.

“The Life List” isn’t a perfect romance, with its manufactured feel and slightly bloated two-hour runtime, but it’s still a charming watch. It’s refreshing to see a rom-com about taking risks and rediscovering your own dreams without leaning too much on romance to do it.

Stream ‘The Life List’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

I honestly expected “The Life List” to be just another empty Netflix original, but it turned out to be a pleasant surprise — one that’ll likely snag the No. 1 spot on the streaming service.

It’s not a romance I’d rewatch or add to my favorites list, but I don’t regret seeing it either. Despite its bloated runtime, there’s enough heart and momentum to keep things entertaining.

Alex and Brad are the only characters you’ll actually care about. Her family barely gets any screen time, and when they do, they’re just there for filler and emotional support. But if you’re into obvious romances packed with tension and adorable moments, “The Life List” is an enjoyable pick this weekend. Just don’t expect anything groundbreaking.

“The Life List” is now streaming on Netflix. However, if you’re not convinced and need something else to watch this weekend, see our guide on everything new added to Netflix this month.