New on Netflix in April 2025 — 'Black Mirror,' 'You' and more movies and shows coming this month

Netflix has announced everything coming to the streaming service in April 2025 and I've found five must-watch shows and movies that you need to add to your watchlist.

Top of the list for me is "Havoc." This new action thriller has been in development for years, but it's finally coming to Netflix this month. It's directed by Gareth Edwards (of "The Raid) and stars Tom Hardy going up against Timothy Olyphant.

"Havoc" is basically everything I want from a movie, and I can't wait. I'm not the only one at Tom's Guide who is hyped for this movie, either. It's my colleague Rory Mellon's most anticipated Netflix movie of the year.

That's not the only heavy hitter dropping on Netflix this April. "Black Mirror" and "You" are both returning for new seasons. In the case of "You" season 5, this is also the final season of the psychological thriller series, so you won't want to miss it.

Aside from these top picks, I've got the full slate of everything new to Netflix this month listed below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in April, so you have one last chance to watch. Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in April 2025: Top picks

'Havoc'

HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Havoc" is hotly anticipated by multiple members of the Tom's Guide staff. This action thriller movie stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a hardened detective tasked with finding the estranged son of a crooked politician (Forest Whitaker) after a drug deal goes wrong.

With a cast that includes Hardy and Whitaker and features Timothy Olyphant as the primary antagonist, this is already set up to be a great movie. But the secret sauce is really the movie's director, Gareth Evans, whose movie "The Raid" is considered one of the best modern action movies.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Netflix starting April 25

'Black Mirror' season 7

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Black Mirror" was one of Netflix's earliest hit original shows. Now, it's back with six new episodes and fans of the series should be excited.

As an anthology series, there's a lot of variance between episodes. All have a dark, dystopian bent with a satirical tone. But there's a fair mix of genres, cast members and more from episode to episode.

Still, there will be one familiar sight this season. One of the new episodes this season will be a sequel to the acclaimed season 4 opener, “USS Callister," which marks the first time two "Black Mirror" episodes will directly connect.

Stream on Netflix starting April 10

'You' season 5

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For those who haven't watched this psychological thriller show, "You" stars Penn Badgley in a star-making performance as Joe Goldberg. While a mild-mannered bookstore manager on the outside, Joe is secretly a serial killer with destructive, obsessive traits.

Those destructive traits have caused Joe to need to start over more than once. He's gone from bookstore manager to English professor, from obsessive stalker to father to framed for murders he (shockingly) did not commit.

Now, for the show's fifth and final season, Joe is back in New York City, ready to leave his past behind. But his past doesn't want to be left behind and he struggles to shake his destructive tendencies. Don't miss "You" season 5 this month.

Stream on Netflix starting April 24

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Pitt" is currently the top medical drama you can watch, but Netflix is hoping that there's room for one more.

"Pulse" stars Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms, a third-year resident and rising star at the fictional Maguire Medical Center in Miami. While this show is, like its Max competition, set in an emergency department that is about to deal with a devastating crisis, expect a less hyper-realistic medical show and a show more focused on the interpersonal lives of its cast of characters.

The good news is, unlike with "The Pitt," you can binge the entire series in one go (admittedly, I don't think one can emotionally handle binging "The Pitt"), as all 10 episodes will be available to stream on April 3. So get ready to start watching — doctor's orders.

Stream on Netflix starting April 3

'Ransom Canyon'

Ransom Canyon | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Ransom Canyon" feels like Netflix's attempt at a "Yellowstone" clone. While it looks like this Western will feature a bit more romance and a bit less violence than a Taylor Sheridan show, there are plenty of ranchers with violent tempers lurking just below the surface, if the trailer is any indication.

This drama stars Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, a rancher on a quest for vengeance after a heartbreaking loss. The only thing keeping him centered? The lovely Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), a longtime friend and owner of the local dancehall.

However, their lives and the lives of everyone in Ransom are thrown into chaos when a mysterious cowboy drifts into town and dredges up secrets from the past. Don't miss this new romantic drama when it hits Netflix later this month.

Stream on Netflix starting April 17

Everything new on Netflix in April 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" (IN) (Netflix film)

In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary.

"Weak Hero Class 2" (KR) (Netflix series)

A violent, coming-of-age story about classmates working together to defeat their bullies returns for a second season.

APRIL 1

"The Age of Innocence"

"Big Daddy"

"Bonnie & Clyde"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Conan the Destroyer"

"Couples Retreat"

"The Croods"

"Draft Day"

"Field of Dreams

"For Love of the Game"

"Geostorm"

"Get Him to the Greek"

"Heat"

"Insidious: Chapter 2"

"K-9"

"Lucy"

"Matilda"

"The Mauritanian"

"The Place Beyond the Pines"

"Psycho"

"Rise of the Guardians"

"Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady)"

"Rudy"

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

"Smokey and the Bandit"

"Smokey and the Bandit II"

"Uncle Buck"

APRIL 2

"Banger" (FR) (Netflix film)

When cops recruit a has-been DJ to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to his rival, he spots a chance to mix his way back to the top with a banger.

"Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!" (MX) (Netflix documentary)

A flavorful exploration of Mexico's street food scene, where the beloved garnacha takes center stage, sparks debates and unites fans with every bite.

"Love on the Spectrum" season 3 (Netflix series)

The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

APRIL 3

"Devil May Cry" (Netflix series)

When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation.

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" season 3 (Netflix family)

With trust in short supply, the Camp Fam moves forward in their quest to outsmart a clever foe. But new threats and surprises await them at every turn.

"Pulse" (Netflix series)

Dr. Danny Simms and her fellow early-career doctors navigate complex cases — both medical and interpersonal — in a Miami emergency room.

APRIL 4

"Karma" (KR) (Netflix series)

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.

"Test" (IN) (Netflix film)

The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

APRIL 7

"Blippi's Job Show" (Netflix family)

Blippi and Meekah are on a mission to learn about all kinds of jobs. From driving a monster truck to making pizzas, there's no job too big or too small!

"Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed" (Netflix comedy special)

A bucket, a mic and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.

APRIL 8

"The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" (Netflix sports series)

Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the lives of major league baseball players as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" season 4 (DE) (Netflix series)

Released from prison into a world where Lenny and Dan are living the life he always wanted, Moritz hatches an elaborate scheme to get back on top.

"Kian’s Bizarre B&B" (KR) (Netflix series)

On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a quirky B&B escape, where BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun lead guests through playful exploits and delightful chaos.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" season 5 part 2 (Netflix series)

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

APRIL 9

"Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing" (Netflix documentary)

Billions of views. Millions of dollars. Hundreds of accusations. This explosive docuseries explores the shadowy world of child influencers, honing in on the disturbing allegations of abuse surrounding popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle and her momager Tiffany Smith.

"The Dad Quest" (MX) (Netflix film)

When a father-son duo learns that they may not be biologically related, the two embark on a wild adventure through Mexico to find the truth.

"Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3" (CA) (Netflix family)

When Layla makes a mistake over summer break that threatens all of the island's magic — and its unicorns — the riders saddle up to help set things right.

"The Addams Family"

"The Hating Game"

APRIL 10

"Black Mirror" season 7 (GB) (Netflix series)

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

"Frozen Hot Boys" (TH) (Netflix film)

To reunite with her father, a teacher at a youth rehabilitation center convinces a crew of teen misfits to enter a snow sculpting contest in Japan.

"Moonrise" (JP) (Netflix anime)

After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

"North of North" (CA) (Netflix series)

A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. But it won't be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business.

APRIL 11

"The Gardener" (ES) (Netflix series)

Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers.

"Meet the Khumalos" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.

APRIL 12

"Resident Playbook" (KR) (Netflix series)

First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.

APRIL 13

"Life or Something Like It"

APRIL 15

"The Glass Dome" (SE) (Netflix series)

When her friend's daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

"Young Sheldon" season 7

APRIL 16

"The Diamond Heist" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.

"I Am Not Mendoza" (MX) (Netflix series)

Good-hearted Julián is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia — though romance was never part of the plan.

"Project UFO" (PL) (Netflix series)

A smug TV host and a small-town ufologist work to uncover the origins of an alleged UFO sighting, splitting the nation in a storm of doubts and beliefs.

"Baby Mama"

APRIL 17

"Istanbul Encyclopedia" (TR) (Netflix series)

A young student moves in with an estranged family friend in Istanbul, trading her humble hometown for a city that tests her identity — and convictions.

"Ransom Canyon" (Netflix series)

Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.

APRIL 18

"iHostage" (NL) (Netflix film)

When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.

"Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror" (Netflix documentary)

This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.

APRIL 19

"Heavenly Ever After" (KR) (Netflix series)

After leading a long life, Hae-sook ascends to heaven, where she is reunited with her dead husband, Nak-joon. The twist? He looks like he's in his 30s

APRIL 21

"Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey" (Netflix documentary)

Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with help from a devoted human guardian in this documentary.

APRIL 23

"A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

The untold stories and human tragedy behind Latin America's deadliest air disaster are investigated in this three-part documentary series.

"Battle Camp" (GB) (Netflix series)

Netflix reality stars duke it out in hair-raising physical challenges and scheme to avoid elimination to win $250K in this adventurous competition show.

"Bullet Train Explosion" (JP) (Netflix film)

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.

"Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" (ES) (Netflix sports series)

This documentary series grants exclusive access to Carlos Alcaraz: off the tennis court, a regular guy; on the court, the world's youngest No. 1 ever.

"UnBroken"

APRIL 24

"You" season 5 (Netflix series)

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

"A Dog's Way Home"

APRIL 25

"Havoc" (Netflix film)

After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua" season 2 part 2 (JP) (Netflix family)

Challenges and adventures await the young Trainers as they advance their Terastallization skills and uncover more information about Terapagos.

APRIL 28

"Chef's Table: Legends" (Netflix documentary)

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.

APRIL 30

"Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight" (FR) (Netflix family)

When their druid forgets how to prepare the magic potion, Asterix and Obelix must defend the Gauls as Caesar plots to use an ancient law against them.

"The Eternaut" (AR) (Netflix series)

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

"Exterritorial" (DE) (Netflix film)

When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.

"Turning Point: The Vietnam War" (Netflix documentary)

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

Leaving Netflix in April 2025

Leaving 4/1/25

"Baby Driver"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Bruce Almighty"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Elysium"

"Happy Feet"

"Happy Feet Two"

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"Interstellar"

"It"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Legion"

"Miss Congeniality"

"Molly's Game"

"The Nice Guys"

"Richie Rich"

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Rust and Bone"

"Space Jam"

"When in Rome"

Leaving 4/4/25

"Serena"

Leaving 4/8/25

"Megan Leavey"

Leaving 4/11/25

"Pixels"

"Scream"

Leaving 4/12/25

"A Quiet Place Part II"

Leaving 4/15/25

"Hereditary"

Leaving 4/16/25

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

Leaving 4/21/25

"No Hard Feelings"

Leaving 4/24/25

"Minions"

Leaving 4/29/25

"Patriots Day"