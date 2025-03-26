Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' on Apple TV Plus is a scathing critique of Hollywood — and absurdly funny

This comedy is one of the best shows of the year so far

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in &quot;The Studio,&quot; episode 1, on Apple TV Plus.
"The Studio" is officially my favorite Apple TV Plus show of the year so far.

That's saying something. So far in 2025, the streaming service has wrapped up new seasons of "Silo" and "Severance" and its new show "Dope Thief" has been well-received.

Still, "The Studio" might be more clever than those shows, and again, given that "Severance" season 2 is on that list, that's no small feat.

This new comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is a scathing critique of Hollywood, possibly to its detriment at times. Hearing about Deadline articles and catching a fake episode of "The Town with Matthew Belloni" playing in the background are references that could reasonably go over the head of the average person, even if they'll land well with those in the industry.

But first and foremost, this show is absurdly funny. The first episode is an extra-long 45 minutes (most episodes stick close to the 30-minute mark) and I was laughing almost the entire time.

Seth Rogen and Greta Lee in "The Studio," episode 2, on Apple TV Plus.

The second episode was even better. Despite its notably shorter 26-minute runtime, "The Oner" was one of the best episodes of TV I've watched all year, simultaneously keeping me on the edge of my seat and doubled over in laughter.

It's honestly tough to hammer down one thing that makes this show so good, so I'm going to give you three. Here's why "The Studio" is a must-watch.

Spoilers for "The Studio" beyond this point

'The Studio' is a scathing critique of Hollywood that pulls no punches

Bryan Cranston and Seth Rogen in "The Studio," episode 1, on Apple TV Plus.

"The Studio" is clearly a cathartic exercise for Seth Rogen and company. There's no way that the show's skewering of Hollywood executives isn't rooted in some personal experiences.

The first episode in particular focuses on today's IP-driven movie landscape, with Rogen's character Matt Remick tasked with finding a director for a movie based on ... Kool-Aid. Yes, the sugary drink known for its wall-smashing mascot.

Matt, as a newly minted studio chief, wants to follow the example of "Barbie," attaching an auteur director to create an Oscar-worthy film. His head of marketing, Maya (Kathryn Hahn), wants a middle-of-the-road money-printing movie like "Super Mario Bros."

Which vision wins out? Well, I'm sure you already have some idea as to the ultimate winner, but I promise you that you have no idea how the show gets there. I don't want to give anything more away, but I'll just say that you'll want to watch for the Martin Scorsese cameo alone.

The cast of 'The Studio' is incredible and deep

Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders in "The Studio," episode 1, on Apple TV Plus.

As you can already tell, this Hollywood satire isn't lacking star power.

In addition to Rogen, Hahn and Scorsese, the first two episodes alone also feature Peter Berg, Paul Dano, Steve Buscemi, Sarah Polley, Greta Lee and Charlize Theron, all as their real selves. It also features Bryan Cranston as Continental Studios CEO Griffin Mill, which is a nod to the 1992 satirical film "The Player" starring Tim Robbins as a fictional studio executive with the same name.

But there's a core group of four that make up the main cast through the first two episodes. Rogen and Hahn are two of them, and they're joined by Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein, an executive with no shortage of crude behaviors, as well as Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh, the studio executive who Matt replaces in the first episode.

Despite the star cameos, it's these four that make the show what it is. Rogen and Barinholtz have incredible chemistry together, and Hahn and O'Hara steal the scene whenever they show up.

This show gets better as it goes on — so start streaming now

Sarah Polley, Catherine O’Hara and Seth Rogen in "The Studio," episode 2, on Apple TV Plus.

While the first episode is great, the second episode really cemented "The Studio" as one of my favorite shows so far this year. It has Matt and Sal attending the shoot of one of Continental's various movies, and it devolves into an absolute farce.

Granted, you can tell from the beginning of the episode that things aren't going to go smoothly. But even though you can see some of the mishaps and gags coming, it makes them no less funny. And there are still quite a few comedic moments you don't anticipate until they happen.

So start streaming the two-episode series premiere now on Apple TV Plus and see for yourself why this comedy is an absolute must-watch.

Stream "The Studio" now on Apple TV Plus

Malcolm McMillan

Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.

Here's what he's been watching lately:

Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

