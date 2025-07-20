Another weekend means the question of what to watch is fresh on our minds, and it's not easy to answer given all the great new movies coming and going from the best streaming services.

You could always check the Netflix top 10 to figure out what to watch next, but there's bound to be some duds among the gems. That's why we regularly comb through the Netflix top 10 movies to highlight which ones are actually worth the hype, so you don't waste your precious streaming time.

This week, that includes a bubblegum pop animated adventure from the team behind the "Spider-Verse" films, a modern twist on the classic werewolf tale, and a riveting documentary about one of the most viral hoaxes in the 21st century so far.

None of these strike your fancy? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 20.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' (2025)

"K-Pop Demon Hunters" has been topping the Netflix charts since it debuted last month, and its streak doesn't look like it's ending anytime soon. From the same animation studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines," it's a surprisingly endearing mix of stunning animation, sharp humor, and a simple yet engaging storyline with a powerful message.

The movie follows chart-topping superstars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who moonlight as demon hunters when they're not selling out stadiums. But they face their biggest threat when a rival boy band comes for their crown and turns out to be a group of demons in disguise trying to steal the souls of their fans. With everything they've worked for at stake, the idols gear up to slay the day and kick evil spirits out of the mortal realm once and for all.

'Trainwreck: Balloon Boy' (2025)

I've been really enjoying Netflix's "Trainwreck" series of bite-size documentaries on the most infamous news stories of the last decade. Its latest revisits a viral incident that shocked the nation back in 2009 when a Colorado father's homemade "flying saucer" was seen floating through the sky, with a six-year-old boy thought to be trapped inside.

Authorities and emergency personnel helplessly chased the balloon from 7,000 feet below, only to discover it empty once it finally reached the ground. The son was later discovered safe at home, hiding in an attic above the garage. The documentary does a great job of highlighting the chaotic rescue mission that captured the world's attention, as well as how both the police and the parents look like idiots for failing to thoroughly search the house before sounding the alarm.

'The Cursed' (2021)

Fans of "Sinners" and "Nosferatu" need to add this must-see werewolf movie to their watchlist. Written and directed by "Anthropod's" Sean Ellis, "The Cursed" is a haunting reinterpretation of the classic werewolf myth, crafted for a modern audience.

Set in the 1800s, it centers on a rural French village that succumbs to a strange disease after brutal land baron Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) unleashes a curse upon his home. Enter John McBride (Holbrook), a pathologist with his own dark past who tries to get to the bottom of what's turning people into monsters. But in his search for answers, he uncovers something far more sinister than he could have ever imagined.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "K-Pop Demon Hunters" (2025)

2. "Madea's Destination Wedding" (2025)

3. "Ride Along 2" (2016)

4. "Trainwreck: Balloon Boy" (2025)

5. "Happy Gilmore" (1996)

6. "The Cursed" (2021)

7. "Brick" (2025)

8. "Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie" (2014)

9. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

10. "The Old Guard 2" (2025)