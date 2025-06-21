Summer is heating up, and my favorite way to beat the heat is by queuing up some of the most buzz-worthy hits across the best streaming services. But figuring out which movies are actually worth the hype can quickly turn into a headache that eats up your precious streaming time.

That's why we regularly comb through the Netflix top 10 list to spotlight the best of the bunch so that figuring out what to watch next is a breeze. This week, that includes one of Gerard Butler's best roles to date, a chilling '90s psychological thriller that's finally finding its audience on streaming, and a bubblegum pop animated adventure from the team behind the "Spider-Verse" films.

None of these strike your fancy? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' (2025)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

The animation studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" just debuted another gorgeously animated adventure on Netflix, and it's already shot to the #1 spot. "K-Pop Demon Hunters" gives me "Totally Spies" meets "Ghostbusters" vibes with a modern-day makeover. If the vibrant, cyberpunk art style didn't already have me excited, its impressive 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes sealed the deal.

"KPop Demon Hunters" follows chart-topping superstars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who moonlight as demon hunters when they're not selling out stadiums. When a rival boy band comes for their crown, the idols scope out the competition only to discover it's a group of demons in disguise trying to lure their fans to the dark side. With the souls of their followers at stake, not to mention their reputation, the idols gear up to slay the day and kick evil spirits out of the mortal realm once and for all.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Plane' (2023)

Plane (2023) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An - YouTube Watch On

With multiple plane crashes dominating headlines this year, it's no surprise that many travelers are feeling uneasy about flying. That hasn't deterred Netflix subscribers, though. Whether drawn by morbid curiosity or the lure of high-stakes thrills, viewers have sent "Plane" soaring to the top of Netflix's charts, where it's stayed for over a week now (though "K-Pop Demon Hunters" managed to bump it to the #2 spot).

It lives up to the hype too. One of Gerard Butler’s most gripping performances to date, this pulse-pounding action thriller follows Brodie Torrance, a commercial pilot eager to complete one last flight before he reunites with his daughter. But when a violent storm fries the aircraft's systems mid-air, he's forced to make an emergency landing in unsafe territory. Stranded and surrounded by hostile rebels, Torrance must team up with a fugitive passenger ("Luke Cage" star Mike Colter) to outwit warlords and protect the surviving passengers until help arrives.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Copycat' (1995)

Copycat (1995) Official Trailer - Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a compelling crime thriller that'll keep you hooked, look no further. In this seriously slept-on 1995 film "Copycat," Sigourney Weaver stars as Dr. Helen Hudson, a brilliant criminal psychologist who seals herself off from the world after being brutally attacked by a serial killer.

But when a new string of murders with a familiar M.O. sparks terror throughout the city, she's pulled back into a world she'd rather leave in the past. Detectives M.J. Monahan (Holly Hunter) and Reuben Goetz (Dermot Mulroney) bring her into the fold to crack the disturbing pattern behind the killings. As the body count rises and Helen pieces things together, forming an unexpected connection with M.J. along the way, she uncovers a chilling truth: That the killer is obsessed with her.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "K-Pop Demon Hunters" (2025)

2. "Plane" (2023)

3. "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" (2025)

4. "Straw" (2025)

5. "Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" (2025)

6. "The Last Witch Hunter" (2015)

7. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

8. "Copycat" (1995)

9. "Bee Movie" (2007)

10. "Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster" (2025)