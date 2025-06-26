5 best movies like 'KPop Demon Hunters' on Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Netflix's newest hit original movie is "KPop Demon Hunters," a brilliant action-fantasy family musical from Sony Pictures Animation.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' new release revolves around Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), three K-Pop superstars who are better known together as the smash-hit trio, Huntrix.

They're not just pop sensations, though: The trio also leads a double life as the latest generation of demon hunters, defending humanity from the ever-present supernatural threat they pose. And in the streaming service's new movie, Huntrix faces their most dangerous threat yet: the Saja Boys, an irresistible rival boyband (who are secretly demons in disguise).

It's great fun and has been well-received by critics and fans alike (it's currently 96% on Rotten Tomatoes!). That's precisely why I suspect plenty of Netflix viewers are probably searching for more movies just like it.

If you've already streamed "KPop Demon Hunters" and are looking for your next watch, here are five more movies with a similar vibe that I think you'll enjoy, and where you can stream them right now.

The best movies like 'KPop Demon Hunters'

'Belle'

Four years ago, Japanese writer-director Mamoru Hosada's "Belle" impressed viewers across the globe (myself very much included), and I think it could be a great follow-up for "KPop Demon Hunters" fans.

This animated sci-fi fantasy flick is a fresh spin on the "Beauty and the Beast" fairy tale, and instead introduces us to high schooler Suzu Naito (voiced by Kaho Nakamura/Kylie McNeill). Suzu lost her singing voice after losing her mother at a young age, and is isolated from most of her classmates.

At the suggestion of her best friend, Suzu joins the virtual world of "U," where she's assigned the "Bell" avatar and rediscovers her voice. As Bell, Suzu becomes a "U" sensation and storms the world's charts. When one of her virtual concerts is interrupted by a mysterious U user known as "The Dragon," she sets out to uncover their identity.

It's visually dazzling stuff, and also boasts a killer soundtrack — you can check out the opening scene on YouTube for proof.

Watch "Belle" on Max now

'Nimona'

"Nimona" is another animated Netflix hit that's well worth seeking out. Released in 2023, this fantasy adapts ND Stevenson's webcomic and graphic novel, which turns the typical fairytale on its head.

"Nimona" sees disgraced knight-in-training Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) heading off on the run through the futuristic fantasy kingdom with the titular bundle-of-chaos changeling, Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) in tow. Ballister's been framed for a terrible crime, you see, and the pair are out to prove his innocence, and they learn a little more about one another in the process.

"Nimona" makes for punky, exuberant, and compelling viewing that should impress the whole family.

Watch "Nimona" on Netflix now

'The Lego Movie'

I apologize in advance if you're already humming "Everything is Awesome," but if you've managed to avoid the surprising charms of "The Lego Movie" up to this point, you need to give it a shot.

Written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, what could have been little more than a bland toy advert became a zany "Chosen One" story about a thoroughly ordinary Lego City construction worker called Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt).

He's believed to be who is believed to be the fabled minifig capable of locating the Piece of Resistance and putting a stop to the maniacal plans of Lord Business.

Cue a creative, hilarious, and occasionally heartfelt movie, which would definitely make for a fun-filled follow-up to "KPop Demon Hunters."

Watch "The Lego Movie" on Netflix now

'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

If you liked "KPop Demon Hunters," chances are you're also going to love this quirky apocalyptic sci-fi action-comedy (also from Sony Pictures Animation).

Produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (of "Spider-Verse" and "Lego Movie" fame), this zany family watch sees Mitchell patriarch Rick (Danny McBride) insisting on taking the whole family on one last road trip to drive creative outside daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) up to film school.

As if forced bonding wasn't awkward enough, the Mitchells find themselves in way over their heads when the robots stage an uprising, and it falls to them to save the world from the robo-pocalypse.

Like "KPop Demon Hunters," "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" is packed full of personality, laughs and out-there charm, and I'm sure it'll be a winning follow-up

Watch "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines" on Netflix now

'Turning Red'

I'm rounding out this list with Pixar's sweet (and very funny) coming-of-age flick, "Turning Red."

Director Domee Shi's ("Elio") 2022 flick takes us back in time to 2000s Canada and introduces us to Chinese-Canadian Mei Lee, a dorky, high-achieving teen who's caught between staying in her overprotective mother's good books and the wilder world of her friends and all the changes of growing up.

Adolescence is challenging enough as is, but it proves even more challenging for 13-year-old Mei when she discovers that strong emotions cause her to transform into a giant red panda.

It's playful, silly stuff, cut through with real emotions and heart, and deserves to be held up alongside some of the studio's best. And if nothing else, I'm sure you'll leave "Turning Red" wanting to add 4*TOWN's boyband tracks to your Spotify playlists.

Watch "Turning Red" on Disney Plus now