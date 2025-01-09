Netflix’s new Western thriller has become one of my favorite shows ever — and you can stream it now

Netflix has kicked off 2025 on a high note with the release of the highly anticipated Western thriller “American Primeval,” and it's definitely a show you won’t want to miss. My excitement for this show started back in November when I first heard about it, and at the time, I stated it had the potential to become a future No.1. Now that it's streaming, I stand by that belief, as it has all the right ingredients to claim the top spot.

I had the chance to screen “American Primeval” early and let me tell you, it did not disappoint. This new Netflix show delivers everything you'd want from a thriller: intense action, emotional performances from a talented cast and a gripping storyline that makes you want to click “next episode.” It's absolutely brutal, so I wouldn’t recommend watching this show while you’re eating. I can confidently state that “American Primeval” is one of Netflix’s best offerings yet.

So, if you’re looking for something thrilling and intense to watch this week, I highly recommend adding it to your watchlist. Here’s why you need to stream “American Primeval” now that it’s available on one of the best streaming services.

What is ‘American Primeval’ about?

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1857, a time of widespread chaos and unrelenting suffering, “American Primeval” follows Sara (Betty Gilpin) and her young son, Devin (Preston Mota), on a dangerous journey across the frontier to reunite with the father. Their path is fraught with danger, but a rugged and solitary man named Isaac (Taylor Kitsch) steps in as their guide, eventually forming an unexpected emotional bond with the pair.

As their journey unfolds, Sara’s secret past is revealed, one that has placed a bounty on her head. Together with Isaac, Devin, and a mute girl named Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier) who joins their trek, they must evade ruthless bounty hunters and other brutal figures in this unforgiving world.

"American Primeval" weaves a fictional tale that delves into the violent clashes of culture, faith, and community, as individuals vie for control in a world where survival is never guaranteed.

‘American Primeval’ is an easily bingeable thriller

(Image credit: Justin Lubin / Netflix)

One thing I love about “American Primeval” is how easy it is to binge in one night. With just six episodes in this limited series, it’s the perfect length — short and tightly packed with action and drama. And there are plenty of reasons I could easily watch this Western thriller all over again.

The show has characters you genuinely care about (well, at least a few). The core group, which includes Sara, Isaac, Devin, and Two Moons, is where the heart of the story lies. Their emotional bond stands out, which is a nice contrast compared to the brutal scenes you’ll witness throughout. Isaac is especially interesting. He starts off as this gruff, blunt character, hardened by his traumatic past and the brutal loss of his family. But over time, you see him evolve into someone capable of real care and attachment, especially toward Sara and her son.

(Image credit: Justin Lubin / Netflix)

Emotional stories like these make me enjoy a show even more. You can’t help but feel for Sara, a loving mother who will do anything to protect her son and keep him safe while traveling across the frontier. And sadly, she goes through a lot in the space of six episodes.

Of course, there has to be a balance, and that means there are also characters I absolutely despised throughout the show. Honestly, I found myself clicking “next episode” more than once just to see if they’d finally get what they deserved. This includes disillusioned members of the United States Army, figures from the Mormon Church and ruthless trappers who won’t hesitate to kill.

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy / Netflix)

I have to give credit to another standout performance in “American Primeval.” Dane DeHaan takes on the role of Jacob Pratt, a devout Mormon man braving the treacherous wilds in search of a loved one. Jacob leads a small group of fellow Mormons, including his new wife, Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), as they escape the brutal persecution they endured in the east. DeHaan delivers an intense and unpredictable performance, making you empathize with Jacob’s plight while leaving you uneasy about the lengths his desperation might drive him to.

If you’re planning to watch this Western thriller, keep in mind that not every episode is packed with action or high-stakes drama. Despite the show’s short run, a couple of episodes (particularly the first, which takes time to introduce the characters and communities) might feel slower than the rest. I’m normally one who prefers fast-paced TV considering I have a short attention span, but “American Primeval” delivered enough tension and genuine characters to make me keep watching.

"American Primeval" is an absolute must-watch for 2025. The visuals are stunning, the characters are layered with emotional depth, and the story is engaging enough to keep you hooked. That said, be prepared for some intense, gory scenes, ones that might have you glancing away from the screen. However, it’s this raw brutality that brings the gritty reality of the American West to life.

Stream ‘American Primeval’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

“American Primeval” is the must-watch show of the week if you love an unflinching thriller. Set against the untamed American frontier, its gritty, intense narrative grips you from start to finish. The limited series format also works in its favor, ensuring a tight, focused story that doesn’t overstay its welcome, even when the plot gets a bit slower.

Now that it’s streaming on Netflix, I’m already tempted to dive back in for a second watch, this time armed with the knowledge of every twist and turn. Without giving anything away, I’ll just say this: expect plenty of ruthless kills, heartwarming moments, and characters who will stir your emotions (whether they’re warming your heart or boiling your blood). It’s everything you’d want from a gripping thriller set in such a cruel landscape.

If you’re looking for more to watch in this genre, stream some of the best Westerns on Netflix right now. You can also see our guide on the best Western movies currently available on Prime Video.

Otherwise, stream all six episodes of “American Primeval” on Netflix now.