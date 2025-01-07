Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller show just got a chilling trailer — and now it has my attention

You could be forgiven for initially thinking the trailer for “Cassandra," Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi thriller series, was actually a preview for the latest season of “Black Mirror." While the two Netflix shows are technically unrelated, “Cassandra” appears to be taking some cues from Charlie Brooker’s popular series by exploring our (often worrying) relationship with technology.

This German limited show is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 6, 2025 and after a teaser dropped last November (which kept its cards frustratingly close to its chest), we just got a full trailer that gives us our best look yet at the upcoming Netflix show. And based on this thrilling trailer, “Cassandra” has gone from barely being on my radar to a Netflix show that I’m eager to add to my watchlist when it arrives on the streaming service early next month.

Cassandra | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Here’s what we know about ‘Cassandra’

“Cassandra” is a six-episode Netflix series that will focus on Samira (Mina Tander) and her family moving into Germany’s oldest smart home, which has been empty for over 50 years after its original owner died mysteriously — which frankly should have been a warning sign to move somewhere else.

While settling into the home, Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson), the home’s virtual assistant, awakens and initially, the family is delighted to have such a high-tech helper. However, the robotic assistant demands that the house is run to her exacting standards, and after being out of commission for more than five decades, has developed serious attachment issues. Soon Cassandra’s dark intentions come to light and Samira must fight to protect her family.

Alongside Tander and Wilson, Netflix has confirmed that “Cassandra” will feature Michael Klammer, Franz Hartwig, Mary Tölle, Joshua Kantara, Elias Grünthal and Filip Schnack. All six episodes have been directed by Benjamin Gutsche and produced by Eva Stadler and Christian Becker, with Amara Palacios serving as an Executive Producer.

‘Cassandra’ could be a Netflix must-watch

(Image credit: Netflix)

As a fan of “Black Mirror," “Cassandra’s” core concept instantly appeals to me, but what really sold me is the trailer which presents a chilling tone, alongside a visual aesthetic that feels more than a little bit reminiscent of the retrofuturism found in the “Fallout” video games (and recent Prime Video series) — and I mean that comparison as a very big complement. “Cassandra” looks like it’s got a lot going for it ahead of its debut on Netflix in February.

Unfortunately, I suspect that some viewers may be a little put off by the fact it’s not in the English language (getting my family to watch anything with subtitles remains a regular frustration). However, with “Squid Game” season 2 currently the biggest show on the platform, I’m hoping that Netflix viewers globally are starting to recognize that fantastic shows and movies are being created in every corner of the planet. Here’s hoping “Cassandra” is another one to add to Netflix’s rapidly growing list of must-watch international content.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Cassandra” premieres on Netflix in just a few weeks on Feb. 6, but if you’re looking for something you can stream now to help pass the time, check out our list of the new shows and movies added to Netflix in January 2025.