5 best Western movies on Netflix to stream right now

The Western movie genre often flies under the radar, overshadowed by the popularity of thrillers and romantic comedies on some of the best streaming services. It’s a shame because Westerns offer classic high-noon showdowns and stories of redemption and revenge.

If you’re like me and sometimes yearn for a trip to the rugged frontier, you’re in luck. Netflix has an impressive selection of Western movies that capture the spirit of the Old West. Each of them provides a perfect escape for movie lovers looking for something a little different to watch one evening. But with so many options available, figuring out where to start can feel a little daunting.

To make things easier and prevent that endless scrolling, I’ve rounded up five of the best Western movies currently streaming on Netflix. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the genre, these picks are sure to satisfy your cravings for adrenaline-fueled drama and action.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

We’re starting off strong with “The Power of the Dog”, a psychological Western drama that won over critics when it debuted three years ago. It’s set in 1925 Montana and follows two brothers, Phil and George Burbank, who own and operate a successful ranch. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) is charismatic yet cruel, wielding a sharp tongue and a domineering personality. George (Jesse Plemons), in contrast, is kind and reserved.

Their bond begins to fracture when George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widowed innkeeper, and brings her and her sensitive teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to live on the ranch. Phil is openly hostile toward Rose and Peter, mocking Peter's delicate demeanor and fueling Rose's growing anxiety and despair. However, over time, Phil forms an unexpected and complex connection with Peter, taking him under his wing.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

“The Harder They Fall” is another Netflix original that succeeds at being a stylish, action-packed Western. It follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who discovers that his lifelong nemesis, the ruthless Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), has been released from prison. Nat, driven by a personal vendetta, gathers his gang to hunt down Rufus and settle old scores. His crew includes sharpshooter Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), quick-draw Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler), and his former lover, Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz).

On the other side, Rufus Buck commands a fearsome gang of his own, including the cold and deadly Trudy Smith (Regina King) and the dangerous quick-draw Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield). As the two groups clash, tensions rise, alliances are tested, and a brutal showdown looms.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

You might think of “Bone Tomahawk" as horror, but it should also be included on this list. Set in the late 19th century, it tells a gruesome and suspenseful tale of survival. The story begins in the small frontier town of Bright Hope, where a drifter and a deputy are abducted by a mysterious and brutal group of cave-dwelling cannibals. When it becomes clear that the captors are not ordinary bandits but part of a primitive, savage tribe, Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell) organizes a rescue mission.

The rescue party includes the determined but aging sheriff, his loyal deputy Chicory (Richard Jenkins), a skilled gunslinger named John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and Arthur O'Dwyer (Patrick Wilson), a wounded man whose wife has also been taken. Despite Arthur’s injury, he insists on joining the search, driven by his love for his wife. As the group ventures into the harsh wilderness, they face physical exhaustion, internal conflicts, and the increasing danger posed by their relentless, inhuman enemies.

‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

The 2007 remake of “3:10 to Yuma” is well worth a watch if you love intense action sequences. It centers around Dan Evans (Christian Bale), a struggling rancher and Civil War veteran, who is facing severe financial hardship and the threat of losing his land. To save his farm and provide for his family, Dan accepts a dangerous job: escorting the infamous outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) to the town of Contention, where Wade will board the 3:10 train to Yuma Prison to await trial.

Wade is a cunning and charismatic leader of a ruthless gang, and his capture sets off a tense journey. Along the way, Dan and the small group of men transporting Wade face ambushes, treacherous terrain, and the looming threat of Wade's loyal gang, led by his violent right-hand man, Charlie Prince (Ben Foster). As Dan and Wade spend time together, their relationship becomes increasingly complex. Wade respects Dan’s moral convictions and quiet bravery, while Dan grapples with the personal cost of his principles.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

If you’re in the mood for something a little lighter that doesn’t involve intense violence or cannibals, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” should be your next watch. This Western anthology movie comprises six distinct stories set in the American Old West. The opening segment, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” follows a cheerful, sharp-shooting outlaw (Tim Blake Nelson) whose arrogance leads to his downfall. In “Near Algodones,” a bank robber (James Franco) faces a series of darkly comedic misfortunes. “Meal Ticket” tells the haunting story of a traveling impresario (Liam Neeson) and his disabled performer (Harry Melling) struggling to survive in a harsh, unforgiving world.

The fourth story, “All Gold Canyon,” centers on a determined prospector (Tom Waits) searching for gold in a pristine valley, navigating both nature and betrayal. In “The Gal Who Got Rattled,” a young woman (Zoe Kazan) traveling with a wagon train encounters unexpected challenges, romance, and tragedy. The anthology concludes with “The Mortal Remains,” a philosophical tale about a group of travelers sharing eerie stories during a stagecoach ride.

