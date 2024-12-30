5 best Western movies to stream on Prime Video now

Western movies have a special place in cinematic history, as they capture the rugged spirit of the American frontier. From intense gun-slinging showdowns to sweeping desert landscapes full of danger, the Western genre is one of the most thrilling (in my opinion). Thankfully, the best streaming services like Prime Video have plenty of Western movies to add to your list.

Before we get started, a quick heads-up: classics like “Once Upon a Time in the West”, “The Homesman”, and “Never Get Old” aren’t on this list. Not because they aren’t amazing, but because they’re leaving Prime Video at the end of December 2024. So, if you’re on the hunt for even more great Westerns, be sure to catch those before they’re gone.

Now, let’s saddle up for the five best Western movies currently streaming on Prime Video. From a gripping crime-thriller starring Guy Pearce to a high-stakes action tale set in the aftermath of the Civil War, these movies deliver all the thrills you’re craving.

‘Stagecoach’ (1939)

We’re kicking things off with a true Western classic that’s a must-see for fans of the genre. “Stagecoach” is widely considered one of the movies that defined the Western, playing a key role in launching John Wayne’s career as a Hollywood icon. Renowned for its impressive cinematography, this movie was also a pioneer in transforming the Western from a B-movie staple into a respected, serious genre.

“Stagecoach” follows a diverse group of passengers traveling on a stagecoach through dangerous territory in the American Old West. The movie is set in Arizona and centers around a group of strangers who board the stagecoach, each with their own secrets, backgrounds, and motivations. Among the passengers are a prostitute named Dallas (Claire Trevor), a doctor named Dr. Boone (Thomas Mitchell), a bank official named Mr. Gatewood (Berton Churchill), a pregnant woman named Lucy Mallory (Louise Platt), and the infamous outlaw Ringo Kid (John Wayne).

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘My Name is Nobody’ (1973)

“My Name is Nobody” is best known for its clever script, Terence Hill's charismatic performance, and Henry Fonda in a more humorous role than usual. It’s a delightful and entertaining twist on the Western genre, balancing humor with the deeper theme of the clash between old and new ways of life. The movie manages to stay lighthearted while still offering moments of genuine reflection.

The story follows a young, carefree gunslinger known only as Nobody (Terence Hill), who idolizes the legendary but aging sharpshooter Jack Beauregard (Henry Fonda). Beauregard, who is looking to retire and escape his violent past, plans to leave the West behind. However, Nobody convinces him to take on one last showdown with a notorious gang of outlaws, while also trying to “help” Beauregard in his own quirky way.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Surrounded’ (2023)

Taking a short break from the classics, we have “Surrounded”, a gripping Western thriller set in the aftermath of the American Civil War. If you're craving a movie packed with intense gunfights, high-stakes confrontations, and real emotional depth, this should be your next pick on the streamer.

“Surrounded” follows the story of a young Black woman, Moses (Letitia Wright), who is a former soldier and now a bounty hunter. While traveling through the wild West, she is ambushed by a group of outlaws. However, instead of succumbing to their threats, Moses uses her combat skills and quick thinking to fight back and survive. As Moses navigates through hostile territories, she faces not only physical dangers but also personal challenges that test her resilience and moral compass.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Proposition’ (2005)

“The Proposition” is a gritty and violent Australian Western set in the harsh, unforgiving landscapes of the Australian outback in the late 19th century. Its bleak tone and intense character study makes it perfect for anyone looking for a more serious movie (and trust me, it can feel haunting at times).

The movie revolves around a morally complex story about the Burns family, a group of outlaws known for their brutal crimes. It focuses on Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce), who is given an ultimatum by Captain Stanley (Ray Winstone) of the local police: either he must track down and kill his older brother, Arthur Burns (Danny Huston), a notorious criminal responsible for a heinous crime, or his younger brother, Mikey (Richard Wilson), will be executed.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Outlaw Johnny Black’ (2023)

If you’re in the mood for a comedy, “Outlaw Johnny Black” should be added to your Prime Video watchlist. Directed by and starring Michael Jai White, the movie has classic action, humor, and social commentary that makes it different from other Westerns. It’s an entertaining choice for fans of the genre looking for something both fresh and familiar.

The story follows Johnny Black (Michael Jai White), a man seeking revenge against the powerful rancher who wronged his father. After learning that his father was murdered by a corrupt and wealthy rancher named Brett Clayton (Chris Browning), Johnny embarks on a mission to track him down and settle the score. Disguising himself as a preacher in the small mining town, Johnny infiltrates Clayton's territory.

Watch it now on Prime Video