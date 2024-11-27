Netflix is getting a new western thriller show — here’s when you can stream it

You can’t go wrong with a gritty western thriller. The rugged landscapes, intense action sequences and morally complex characters make for some of the most interesting storytelling around.

So, when I heard that Netflix is gearing up to release a new western thriller at the start of next year, my excitement immediately kicked into high gear.

The show is called “American Primeval”, and Netflix has officially slated it for a January 2025 debut. With a solid cast and a focus on the untamed brutality of the American frontier, this limited series promises to be a gripping exploration of survival, humanity and the darkness lurking in the wilderness.

If you’ve been craving a fresh, gritty take on the western genre, this is one Netflix show you might want to keep on your radar. Here’s everything we know about “American Primeval” so far, including when it lands on the streaming service...

What is ‘American Primeval’ about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

“American Primeval” is set in the unforgiving wilderness of 1857 America and paints a harrowing picture of a land where chaos reigns and survival is the only law. Hatred and fear overshadow innocence, and peace is a rarity in this savage frontier.

This fictionalized drama delves deep into the violent clash of cultures, beliefs and communities as individuals risk everything to carve out their place in a ruthless world. Through the struggles of its diverse ensemble cast, the show explores the devastating sacrifices required to endure a land without rules or mercy.

Here’s when you can stream ‘American Primeval’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

“American Primeval” is set to debut on Netflix on January 9, 2025, so mark your calendars for this highly anticipated western thriller. The show will be available to stream globally, allowing viewers to dive into its gritty depiction of survival on the brutal American frontier.

Director and executive producer Pete Berg told Netflix: “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast.”

So, if you’re a fan of intense dramas that explore the darker side of humanity, “American Primeval" looks like a must-watch. With its gripping themes about the dark side of humanity and the impressive cast, the show could be one of the most talked-about releases of early 2025.

Stream “American Primeval” on Netflix starting January 9, 2025.