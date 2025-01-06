New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 6-12)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by a brand-new prestige drama.

"American Primeval" is the biggest new show on maybe any streaming service this week. This epic Western drama limited series gives off vibes of "Deadwood," "The Revenant" and even "Yellowstone." The entire six-part miniseries drops on Jan. 9 and you don't want to miss it.

This week also marks the arrival of WWE Raw on Netflix. Titled "WWE Raw: 2025," this Netflix live event will be a big moment for Netflix, as it marks the start of regular live programming for the streaming service. Check out the first episode of WWE's marquee weekly wrestling show tonight (Jan. 6) live at 8 p.m. ET.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in January or our entertainment editor's thoughts on "Missing You," which was Netflix's first big show of 2025.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'American Primeval'

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"American Primeval" stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, a troubled man who goes west in hopes of overcoming his demons. But while Kitsch is nominally the star, this Western limited series features a sizable ensemble cast. It also stars Kim Coates as Mormon leader Brigham Young, Jai Courtney and Kyle Bradly Davis as ruthless trappers Virgil and Tilly and Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, who runs the Fort Bridger outpost in the Wild West. Rounding out the show's various factions, it also stars Derek Hinkey as Red Feather, leader of the warrior Wolf Clan.

This six-part drama miniseries is directed by "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg, who also brought back post-rock band Explosions in the Sky to provide the soundtrack. A prestige drama highlighting the brutal collision of culture, religion, and community as people began to explore the American West, this show is looking like a must-watch for fans of "The Revenant," "Deadwood" and other dark, modern Western period pieces.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 9

'WWE Raw: 2025'

Seth “Freakin” Rollins and CM Punk close Raw on Netflix Kickoff in chaos: Dec. 18, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

"WWE Raw" is one of the wrestling empire's two weekly shows. Every Monday, fans of spandex and suplex alike tune in to watch wrestling's biggest stars face off against each other in the ring. But starting tonight, you'll need to tune into Netflix instead of the USA Network to watch it live.

And you'll definitely want to watch it live. "WWE Raw 2025" promises to kick things off with a bang, with matches featuring Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. It also will feature a live performance by rapper Travis Scott and begin the farewell tour for wrestling icon John Cena.

Watch it live on Netflix tonight at 8 p.m. ET

'The Upshaws' part 6

The Upshaws: Part 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Upshaws" stars comedian Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. Bennie is a mechanic with his own garage and just tries to take care of his family, though that doesn't always go according to plan.

Aside from Epps, this comedy series stars Kim Fields as Bennie's wife Regina, Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine as their two young daughters and Jermelle Simon as their son. It also stars Diamond Lyons as the son he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and Wanda Sykes as Regina's older sister Lucretia, who is not Bennie's biggest fan. Part 6, which is confusingly part of season 4, drops this week, so if you're looking for a fun sitcom to binge, check out "The Upshaws."

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 9

'Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action'

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jerry Springer was one of the icons of daytime TV. "The Jerry Springer Show" was tawdry, obscene and sometimes downright violent. It even ultimately managed to shame some of the people involved with how over-the-top it sometimes was, including Springer, who in 2022 apologized for the show and for "ruining the culture."

In "Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action," Netflix goes behind the madness in a two-part docuseries. This documentary features first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, producers and ex-guests discussing the destruction "The Jerry Spring Show" caused and more. If you love a spicy tell-all expose, this show is for you.

Watch it on Netflix starting tomorrow (Jan. 7)

'Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy'

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first time I saw Gabriel Iglesias perform standup was on a hotel room TV while watching his "Comedy Central Presents" special in 2003. I thought to myself, "This guy is funny."

Fast forward over 20 years later and it turns out that yeah, that guy is funny. Iglesias has gone on to have an incredible career and become one of the most recognizable faces in stand-up comedy. In "Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy," the larger-than-life comedian gets into everything from the perils of life to dating, home break-ins, and more. Don't miss this hour-long comedy special when it drops on Netflix this week.

Watch on Netflix starting tomorrow (Jan. 7)

Everything new on Netflix: Jan 6-12

JANUARY 6

"My Happy Marriage" season 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

As their relationship blossoms, the young couple face new challenges as Miyo meets Kiyoka's parents and ominous conspirators threaten their peace.

"WWE Raw: 2025" (Netflix live event)

WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

JANUARY 7

"The Breakthrough" (SE) (Netflix series)

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

"Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy" (Netflix comedy special)

In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

"Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action" (Netflix documentary)

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of December 31, 2024

"Younger" seasons 1-7

JANUARY 8

"Dubai Bling" season 3 (AE) (Netflix series)

With friends like these, who needs enemies? Dubai's most dysfunctional and lavish friendship circle is back as the drama unfolds in the latest season.

"Hound's Hill" (PL) (Netflix series)

A successful and renowned novelist — haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer — returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.

"I Am a Killer" season 6 (Netflix documentary)

Convicted murderers recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison, from an alleged tribal feud to a deadly drug deal.

"Subteran" (RO) (Netflix series)

A young mother's life is upended when she finds herself hiding behind a secret identity to escape the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé's death.

JANUARY 9

"American Primeval" (Netflix series)

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.

"Asura" (JP) (Netflix series)

In 1970s Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their aging father’s affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.

"I am Ilary" (IT) (Netflix series)

This documentary series follows TV host Ilary Blasi as she defines her life post-divorce, balancing personal growth, career opportunities and a new love.

"The Upshaws" part 6 (Netflix series)

As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other's backs — even when they're at each other's throats.

"Lion"

JANUARY 10

"Ad Vitam" (FR) (Netflix film)

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

"Alpha Males" season 3 (ES) (Netflix series)

As lost as ever, the four friends get tangled up in more complications as they navigate paternity, romantic anarchy and sex in a new era of masculinity.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series) new episodes

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

JANUARY 11

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/7/25

"65"

Leaving 1/9/25

"Focus""The Wedding Year"

Leaving 1/11/25

"Last Tango in Halifax" seasons 1-4