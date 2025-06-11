Netflix just added an 'underrated' crime thriller show that's already crashed the top 10 — and there are 6 seasons to binge-watch now

Thriller fans are being well-served by Netflix this month. Along with NBC's "Blindspot," the streaming service recently welcomed family crime thriller "Animal Kingdom" to the platform — and it looks to be a hit with streamers.

For the uninitiated, "Animal Kingdom" is a gritty drama that originally ran for six seasons between 2016 and 2022, airing on TNT in the U.S. It's based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, and throws us in with a chaotic, dysfunctional family who operate a criminal enterprise out of Southern California.

"Animal Kingdom" was one of the many new things added to Netflix at the start of the month, and it's been a mainstay in the Netflix Top 10 ever since. Over a week after it arrived, it's still sitting at the #7 spot, not far behind Netflix Originals like "The Survivors," "Ginny & Georgia" and "Sirens."

Trying to decide whether to stream "Animal Kingdom" on Netflix? You can find a little more info about the show and hear what viewers have to say about the streamer's new arrival.

What is 'Animal Kingdom' about?

TNT's "Animal Kingdom" is a crime drama based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name.

The show revolves around the Cody family. We follow young Joshua "J" Cody ("Peaky Blinders" star Finn Cole), who moves in with his estranged relatives after his mother dies of an overdose

The Codys, as it turns out, run a criminal enterprise out of Oceanside, California, with J's tough grandmother Janine "Smurf" Cody (Ellen Barkin) at the helm. The dysfunctional Cody dynasty funds its lifestyle through (among other things) heists, and J's quickly sucked into this dangerous criminal world of shifting loyalties and secrets.

In addition to Cole and Barkin, "Animal Kingdom" also stars Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra, among others.

Should you stream 'Animal Kingdom' on Netflix?

"Animal Kingdom" comes reasonably well-recommended. While the series doesn't have a complete critics' rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, the first two seasons hold ratings of 76% and 80%, respectively, with the site's consensus on the first season reading: "Bolstered by Ellen Barkin's acting prowess, 'Animal Kingdom' is a darkly intriguing, although occasionally predictable, twisted family drama."

Fellow viewers, however, rate it significantly higher; the show has an average Popcornmeter rating of 87% and has drawn some very high praise for the acting, the (occasionally predictable) twists and more. Comparisons to "Sons of Anarchy" seem common, too.

The show's subreddit is being taken over by newcomers who've stumbled onto "Animal Kingdom" now that it's on Netflix, talking it up, while original fans have been discussing rewatching the show from the start, or hoping that the drama finally gets the reception they believe it's always deserved.

Looking through reactions in both places, I've seen the word "underrated" thrown around plenty of times, so I'm not too surprised to see "Animal Kingdom" has continued to be a top Netflix watch in the days since its arrival on the platform.

I only just started streaming the show myself (it passed me by the first time around), so I wouldn't want to give my own "Animal Kingdom" verdict just yet.

However, from the position of being an "Animal Kingdom" newcomer, I can say that I'm intrigued by what I've seen so far, and I'm keen to see what trouble lies ahead for J, Smurf and the rest of the Cody family across these six seasons.

If you're between Netflix binges and you're looking to sink your teeth into a gritty family thriller, one that boasts a cast of very questionable characters, then it certainly feels like "Animal Kingdom" will fit the bill just fine. And with dozens of episodes available to watch right now, it should keep you busy for some time.

Not sold on streaming "Animal Kingdom?" We can still help you find your next must-watch show. If you're looking for more streaming suggestions, check out our definitive round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more top recommendations.