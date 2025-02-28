Netflix’s latest crime thriller movie is an intense watch — and you can stream it right now

Netflix has just dropped a new French crime thriller, “Squad 36,” which follows a troubled police officer as he dives into the shocking murders of his former colleagues.

Directed by Olivier Marchal, this French-language thriller keeps things simple with a straightforward plot that delivers all the right thrills. If you're after a gripping crime flick that keeps you on edge without being overly complicated, this one could be for you. The stakes feel personal, with the lead officer fighting to bring justice to his fallen friends. And there’s plenty of action and mystery thrown into the mix.

While “Squad 36” doesn’t bring anything new to the table and it certainly has its flaws, there’s still plenty to enjoy in this intense ride. If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about “Squad 36” including my take on the movie after streaming it.

What is ‘Squad 36’ about?

Squad 36 - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in present-day Paris, “Squad 36” follows Antoine Cerda (Victor Belmondo), a seasoned police officer from the elite Investigation and Intervention Brigade. After being sanctioned by the General Inspectorate of the French National Police, he is reassigned to the Anti-Crime Brigade, turning his back on his former unit led by Sami Belkaïm (Tewfik Jallab).

Forced to adapt to his new role, Antoine distances himself from his past, but his world is upended when tragedy strikes.

Thirteen months after his transfer, two of his former colleagues are murdered within 24 hours and a third mysteriously disappears. Determined to uncover the truth and find his missing friend, Antoine launches his own investigation, delving deep into a brutal police feud that threatens to consume him.

Should you stream ‘Squad 36’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Laurent Le Crabe / Netflix)

I think “Squad 36” is worth a watch if you enjoy gritty crime thrillers with an uncomplicated storyline.

There’s nothing new here when it comes to police corruption and betrayals but the mystery is enough to keep you watching. And the lead character, Antoine, has enough personal stakes to make it gripping.

The protagonist isn’t exactly a model cop, which adds the gritty, unpredictable element to the story. We’re used to seeing law enforcement as the good guys, but the morally grey nature of these characters makes this movie an intriguing watch.

The consistently dark and serious tone ensures there’s always some kind of tension running through every scene.

However, I have to note that the runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes isn’t necessary. Because of this lengthy duration, the plot often slows down in places, with a lot of repetitive scenes used as filler.

This jagged narrative structure might put a lot of people off since crime thrillers are designed to be compact and intense. If you’re looking for a quick watch this weekend, “Squad 36” probably isn’t the top choice.

(Image credit: Laurent Le Crabe / Netflix)

Aside from the pacing issues and lengthy runtime though, “Squad 36” is a surprisingly fun watch and a bit different from the usual crime thrillers on Netflix. The twisted politics within the French police force make things even more interesting, adding plenty of tension and drama.

It’s the kind of movie that will probably catch a lot of people’s attention now that it’s streaming.

Seeing as “Squad 36” has only just hit the streaming service, there are very few reviews online right now. At the time of writing, this crime thriller doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but there is one review from LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta that states: “Squad 36 is a thoroughly enjoyable French action-thriller on Netflix with good performances throughout.”

Interested? “Squad 36” is now streaming on Netflix. If this crime thriller isn’t quite your thing but you’re still on the hunt for something new to watch, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guides to the best thriller movies on Netflix right now or our general list of the best Netflix movies for even more streaming recommendations.