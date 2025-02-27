New on Netflix in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced all the new shows and movies arriving in March 2025 and there is a lot coming to the streaming service that you need to be watching.

There's a big new show and a big original movie that are the clear headlines this month. "The Residence" is an eight-part murder mystery from Shondaland set in the White House featuring Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito. You definitely won't want to miss it if the full trailer is any indication.

Then, there's "The Electric State." This science fiction blockbuster stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and ... Giancarlo Esposito. Wow, he's everywhere.

This would be the biggest theatrical release of the month normally. But Netflix and the Russo brothers sunk $320 million to bring it to Netflix, so don't miss out when it debuts on March 14.

Aside from these top picks, we’ve got the full slate of everything new listed down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in March, to give you a last chance to watch. So here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in March 2025: Top picks

'The Residence'

The White House is considered the home of the U.S. President, but it's so much more than that. The presidential residence alone has a massive staff beyond the first family that lives there.

That's the backdrop against which "The Residence" is set. During a state dinner at the White House, a murder occurs that stuns those in attendance. Enter eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), who has arrived to figure out who committed the heinous act and why. To do so, she has to interview the 157 personnel who staff the White House residence, uncovering more than a few conflicts simmering below the surface.

Stream on Netflix starting March 20

'The Electric State'

Before the events of this science fiction movie, a robot rebellion ravaged the world. Ultimately, their rebellion was put down, with the robots exiled to a 200,000 square mile open-air prison known as the "Electric State."

In the events of that rebellion, an orphaned teenager named Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) thought she had lost her brother. But she's now convinced that he's among the bots in the Electric State and has enlisted the help of a former soldier named Keats (Chris Pratt) who regrets the war against the bots and a sweet but mysterious robot who seems to know where her brother might be.

Stream on Netflix starting March 14

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7

EVERY Grand Prix Highlight of the 2024 F1 Season - YouTube Watch On

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is back for its seventh season, just before the 2025 F1 season begins at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16. This docuseries is almost more akin to a reality TV show like "The Real Housewives" series than a true documentary, and that makes it entertaining whether you're an F1 fan or not.

As usual, this season of "Drive to Survive" will focus on last year's World Championship. Expect it to be full of drama as Max Verstappen's early lead evaporates, leading to a cutthroat chase down the season's home stretch and a fierce battle between Red Bull Racing and McLaren.

Stream on Netflix starting March 7

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

The Map of Los Angeles | John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. | Netflix Is A Joke - YouTube Watch On

"Everybody's in L.A." was one of my favorite shows last year. Granted, I have yet to watch anything involving stand-up comedian John Mulaney that I haven't loved, except (ironically) his short-lived network sitcom "Mulaney."

The show was a huge success, bringing Mulaney's writing brilliance and comedic range together in a talk show unlike anything else out there save "The Eric Andre Show." Now, based on its success, Netflix is giving Mulaney a full-time gig hosting a weekly talk show. "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" premieres Wednesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET and then will air every Wednesday for the following 11 weeks.

Stream the first episode live on Netflix starting March 12 at 10 p.m. ET

'Million Dollar Secret'

One of my favorite shows out there right now is "The Traitors." That Peacock reality competition show pits nearly two dozen contestants against each other to vote each other out until a few remain, winning potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. And of course, it's hosted by the electric Alan Cumming and his staggering wardrobe.

Netflix must have seen the success of that show and used it to inspire "Million Dollar Secret." It even seems Netflix was inspired by Cumming's Emmy-winning performance, as they've secured prolific and well-spoken English actor Peter Serafinowicz for hosting duties.

This new reality competition show places 12 contestants together and a box full of $1 million in one of their rooms. The goal? Eliminate the others and secure the cash for yourself.

Stream episodes 1-3 on Netflix starting March 26

Everything new on Netflix in March 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" (IN) (Netflix series)

When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars.

MARCH 1

"The Potato Lab" (KR) (Netflix series)

A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix series) (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

"50 First Dates"

"Annie" (2014)

"Beginners"

"Black Hawk Down"

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut"

"Blood and Bone"

"Cell 211"

"Do the Right Thing"

"Friday"

"High-Rise"

"The Holiday"

"Ma"

"National Security"

"Next Friday"

"Pride & Prejudice"

"Runaway Jury"

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

"Sicario"

"Ted"

"Vampires"

"Wedding Crashers"

MARCH 3

"Hot Wheels Let's Race" season 3 (Netflix family)

Coop and his friends have trained for this moment their whole lives. Now, three epic races will decide who wins the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage!

MARCH 4

"Andrew Schulz: Life" (Netflix comedy special)

In this razor-sharp yet heartfelt special, Andrew Schulz unpacks the wildest moment of his life — becoming a father.

"With Love, Meghan" (Netflix series)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" week of February 21, 2025

MARCH 5

"Just One Look" (PL) (Netflix series)

When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.

"The Leopard" (IT) (Netflix series)

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family's ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

"Medusa" (CO) (Netflix series)

Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?

MARCH 6

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" season 1 part 2 (Netflix series)

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

"Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

Brazilian pop star Anitta reveals her most intimate world yet in this documentary that explores her dual identity, personal struggles and search for joy.

"Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar" season 1 (SE) (Netflix series)

"After the Altar" reunites the cast of "Love is Blind: Sweden" to check back in on their lives after the show.

"Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship"

"Power Rangers"

MARCH 7

"Chaos: The Manson Murders" (Netflix documentary)

In August 1969, Charles Manson's followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

"Delicious" (DE) (Netflix film)

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 7 (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.

"Nadaaniyan" (IN) (Netflix film)

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

"Plankton: The Movie" (Netflix family)

Plankton's tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" (KR) (Netflix series)

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy's fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

MARCH 8

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

MARCH 10

"American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" (Netflix documentary)

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

MARCH 12

"Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney" (Netflix live event)

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

"Temptation Island" (Netflix series)

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

"Welcome to the Family" (MX) (Netflix series)

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with his debt.

MARCH 13

"Adolescence" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

"Love is Blind: Sweden" season 2 (SE) (Netflix series)

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

MARCH 14

"The Electric State" (Netflix film)

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen's journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

"Audrey"

MARCH 15

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

MARCH 17

"CoComelon Lane" season 4 (Netflix family)

Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!

"Inside" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 1

MARCH 18

"Bert Kreischer: Lucky" (Netflix comedy special)

Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he's the luckiest guy around — and he's recounting his blessings.

"Love & Hip Hop New York" seasons 3-4

"The Outrun"

MARCH 19

"Twister: Caught in the Storm" (Netflix documentary)

In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. Through pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.

"Woman of the Dead" season 2 (AT) (Netflix series)

Two years after avenging her husband's death, Blum has found a measure of peace — but secrets never stay buried for long.

MARCH 20

"Bet Your Life" (TR) (Netflix series)

A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.

"The Residence" (Netflix series)

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

"Wolf King" (GB) (Netflix family)

A young commoner comes of age and learns he's the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera"

MARCH 21

"Go!" (ZA) (Netflix series)

A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?

"Little Siberia" (SE) (Netflix film)

A pastor's faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.

"Revelations" (KR) (Netflix film)

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

MARCH 22

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (finale)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

MARCH 25

"Chelsea Handler: The Feeling" (Netflix comedy special)

From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

MARCH 26

"Caught" (AR) (Netflix series)

In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

"Million Dollar Secret" (Netflix series)

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.

"I Survived a Crime" season 2

MARCH 27

"Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure" (Netflix documentary)

An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

"Survival of the Thickest" season 2 (Netflix series)

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

MARCH 28

"The Lady's Companion" (ES) (Netflix series)

Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda is drawn into a late 19th-century world of love, scandal and comic intrigue.

"The Life List" (Netflix series)

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.

MARCH 31

"Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer" (Netflix documentary)

Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island, and no one was looking for them. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries, all of which seemed to be connected. The case of the Long Island Serial Killer remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023 when the police arrested a suspect. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines and is still developing in real time.

"Promised Hearts" (ID) (Netflix film)

A young woman's future is jeopardized by a secret arrangement that throws her life into chaos — but it may be the only way to save her family.

"Rhythm + Flow Italy" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

New talent. New locations. Young artists from north to south and even overseas battle it out for a grand prize and the title of Italy's next rap star.

Leaving Netflix in March 2025

Leaving 3/1/25

"21 Bridges"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"Aloha"

"Blended"

"Cinderella Man"

"Due Date"

"Free State of Jones"

"Green Lantern"

"In the Heart of the Sea"

"Inception"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Little"

"Mr. Peabody & Sherman"

"Oblivion"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"Sixteen Candles"

"Stand by Me"

"Still Alice"

"The Angry Birds Movie"

"The Other Guys"

Leaving 3/2/25

"Ravenous"

Leaving 3/15/25

"The Autopsy of Jane Doe"

Leaving 3/16/25

"A Walk Among the Tombstones"

Leaving 3/23/25

"The Machine"

Leaving 3/24/25

"Oldboy"

Leaving 3/25/25

"No Escape"

Leaving 3/27/25

"Happy!" seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/30/25

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

Leaving 3/31/25

"The Windsors" seasons 1-3