Netflix just added a wild buddy-cop action-comedy movie — and it's already crashed the top 10

Netflix has just dropped a chaotic new action-comedy movie — and it's already climbing the streaming service's charts.

The movie in question is "Almost Cops" (also known as "Bad Boa's"), a Dutch original flick about two mismatched community police officers who are thrown together and end up forming an unlikely dream team as they pursue an investigation on the streets of Rotterdam.

Despite only dropping on Friday, July 11, "Almost Cops" has already managed to grab viewers' attention; within just a couple of days, it's climbed to the No. 4 spot in Netflix's top 10 movies list.

If this movie has caught your eye, and you were weighing up whether to stream "Almost Cops" on Netflix, you can find more info (and my quick take on the new film) below.

What is 'Almost Cops' about?

Gonzalo Fernández Carmona's "Almost Cops" introduces us to Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a committed community officer who wants nothing more than to keep the streets of his Rotterdam neighbourhood clean and safe.

He's partnered up with reckless ex-detective Jack (Werner Kolf) when the new arrival is temporarily demoted from CID to Ramon's team.

The two have vastly different approaches to police work, and when they start working together, they discover they've got something in common: the loss of a murdered loved one, and they start to become an unlikely dynamic duo as they work to get to unmask the killer, unearthing criminal secrets in the process.

In addition to Asporaat and Kolf, "Almost Cops" also stars Mark Rietman, Florence Vos Weeda, Juliette van Ardenne, Ferdi Stofmeel, Teun Kuilboer, Daniël Kolf, Victoria Koblenko, Romana Vrede, Yannick Jozefzoon, Nazmiye Oral, Rian Gerritsen, Phi Nguyen, Richard Groenendijk, and Steef Cuijpers.

Should you stream 'Almost Cops' on Netflix?

Having streamed it myself, I'd offer what for some could be a pretty damning verdict: "Almost Cops" is a perfectly fine Netflix movie.

If you're a 'Bad Boys' or 'Hot Fuzz' fan, or love a decent action-comedy, then there is daft fun to be had and some silly setpieces to enjoy

It's silly, fast-paced stuff that got a couple laughs out of me, but it's not big, bold, or funny enough to measure up to the buddy-cop action comedies it's emulating.

If you're a "Bad Boys" or "Hot Fuzz" fan, or love a decent action-comedy, then there is daft fun to be had and some silly setpieces to enjoy in "Almost Cops," but it's not something I think you should push to the top of your watchlist.

If you've got a spare couple of hours to fill, you could stream "Almost Cops" on Netflix and not have a terrible time; it makes for serviceable — but unremarkable — viewing.

Looking for a second opinion? Well, while "Almost Cops" hasn't earned a Rotten Tomatoes score just yet, there are some other reactions in the wild.

In a 4-star "Almost Cops" review for What's on Netflix , Carlo van Remortel called the streamer's new action comedy a "fresh and surprisingly enjoyable addition to the ever-growing Dutch Netflix catalog", and argued it was "both laugh-out-loud ridiculous and unexpectedly touching."

Ready Steady Cut's Jonathon Wilson, meanwhile, gave it a 2-star review and labelled the movie "a bitter disappointment", writing: "Everything here — from the writing to the performances to the action and comedy — is half-arsed in the extreme".

And if that passable verdict has you second-guessing streaming Netflix's new Dutch comedy, we can help you find your next watch.

