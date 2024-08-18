5 best thriller movies on Netflix to stream right now

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of a good movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat, makes your heart race and causes your mind to spin with how much you’re thinking about the plot.

I’ve spent countless nights scrolling through Netflix, hunting for that next adrenaline-pumping movie that will stay on my mind for days. If you’re anything like me, you know the struggle of finding the perfect thriller — one that balances suspense, mystery and just the right amount of psychological tension.

After many late nights binge-watching several movies on one of the best streaming services , I’ve created a list of the five best thriller movies on Netflix that you need to stream right now. Trust me, these picks are worth every minute of your time.

'The Stranger'

The Stranger | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Stranger" is based on real events and follows the story of an undercover police operation aimed at capturing a suspected child murderer. Mark (Joel Edgerton) is an undercover cop who befriends Henry Teague (Sean Harris), the prime suspect in a long-unsolved child abduction case. Through a series of interactions, Mark gains Henry's trust, leading him deeper into a web of deception. The tension builds as the police work to extract a confession without revealing their true identities.

"The Stranger" is a slow-burning, atmospheric thriller that delves into the psychological complexities of its characters and involves a high-stakes investigation that blurs the lines between good and evil. It's definitely one of those movies that will grab you and not let go until the credits roll.

Watch on Netflix

'Dark Waters'

DARK WATERS | Official Trailer | In Theaters November 22 - YouTube Watch On

"Dark Waters" is a legal thriller also based on true events. Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) is a corporate defense lawyer who takes on an environmental lawsuit against the chemical giant DuPont. Bilott, who typically defends chemical companies, is approached by a farmer from Parkersburg, West Virginia, who believes that his cattle are dying due to chemical contamination in the water. As Bilott digs deeper, he discovers a massive cover-up involving the toxic chemical PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), used in the production of Teflon. His investigation reveals that DuPont has knowingly contaminated the water supply, causing widespread illness among the local population.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Dark Waters" does an excellent job at showing the devastating environmental and health impacts of corporate negligence, along with the personal and professional sacrifices Bilott endures in his fight to hold DuPont accountable.

Watch on Netflix

'The Killer'

THE KILLER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Killer" stars Michael Fassbender as a cold, methodical assassin who follows a strict code to ensure his success in a world filled with moral ambiguity and danger. The plot revolves around the unnamed assassin, known simply as "The Killer," who meticulously plans and executes his hits with an insane amount of precision. However, after a botched job, he finds himself on the run, facing unexpected challenges as he tries to navigate a world where he becomes the target. The story delves into his psyche and the struggle to maintain control over his emotions and professional ethics in a chaotic environment.

If you’re in the mood for a tense, atmospheric movie, then this is the one for you. It’s marked by David Fincher’s signature style — dark, moody visuals and a focus on character-driven storytelling.

Watch on Netflix

'A Simple Favor'

A Simple Favor (2018 Movie) Official Trailer â€“ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding - YouTube Watch On

If you want something a little lighter with comedic elements, then "A Simple Favor" should be your next thriller. It stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small-town mommy vlogger, and Blake Lively as Emily Nelson, a glamorous and mysterious PR executive.

The story kicks off when Stephanie befriends the enigmatic Emily after their sons become friends at school. Their friendship seems unlikely, given Emily's sophisticated and secretive nature, but they quickly grow close. One day, Emily asks Stephanie for a simple favor: to pick up her son from school. But when Emily disappears without a trace, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate the mystery.

As Stephanie digs deeper into Emily's life, she uncovers shocking secrets, including Emily's troubled past and potential criminal activities. The plot twists and turns as Stephanie tries to piece together what really happened, leading to a suspenseful and surprising conclusion.

Watch on Netflix

'Leave the World Behind'

Leave The World Behind | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Leave the World Behind" revolves around a family — Amanda (Julia Roberts), her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) and their two teenage children — who rent a luxurious vacation home in a remote location for a much-needed break. Their peaceful getaway is abruptly interrupted when the owners of the house, G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la), show up unexpectedly, claiming that a massive blackout has struck the city and that they need to take refuge in their home.

As tensions rise between the two families, they struggle to trust one another amidst growing fear and uncertainty. Without any reliable information about what’s happening in the world beyond their isolated location, paranoia sets in, and the sense of impending doom escalates.

Watch on Netflix