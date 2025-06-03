Netflix’s new crime thriller show sounds like a compelling binge-watch — and you can stream it now

Netflix is constantly adding new international shows to its lineup, but sometimes the quieter releases can slip through the cracks, especially when bigger titles are dominating the spotlight.

“Sara - Woman in the Shadows,” an Italian crime thriller that just dropped today (June 3), feels like one of those shows that might surprise you.

Claudia Gerini, known for her role in “John Wick: Chapter 2”, joins forces with Teresa Saponangelo, star of “The Hand of God,” in this new series helmed by Carmine Elia — the director behind acclaimed shows such as “The Red Door” and “The Sea Beyond.”

Based on Maurizio de Giovanni’s popular crime novel series “Le indagini di Sara” (“The Investigations of Sara”), the show centers on a former intelligence agent with exceptional observational skills, drawn back into a dangerous world after her son’s mysterious death. The books have been praised for their clever storytelling, rich character development, and exploration of heavy themes like grief.

With just six episodes, “Sara - Woman in the Shadows” seems like a compact, emotionally charged thriller that could be a great addition to your Netflix queue. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is ‘Sara - Woman in the Shadows’ about?

Sara: Woman in the Shadows - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Sara - Woman in the Shadows” follows Sara (Teresa Saponangelo), a former internal secret service agent known as “the invisible woman” for her unmatched skill in the field.

Once a legend, she's now withdrawn and living in isolation until the sudden, suspicious death of her son pulls her back into a world she thought she'd left behind.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Desperate for answers, Sara turns to her old friend and former colleague, Teresa (Claudia Gerini), for help. But nothing in her world comes without a cost. As she digs deeper into the investigation, she uncovers unsettling truths about the son she barely knew and in doing so, is forced to confront ghosts from her own past.

Flavio Furno plays Pardo, a dedicated police officer involved in the investigation. Chiara Celotto alsoo stars as Viola, a photographer who is also the pregnant partner of Sara’s son.

Should you stream ‘Sara - Woman in the Shadows’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s still too early to say whether “Sara - Woman in the Shadows” is a must-watch, since there aren’t many reviews yet and it doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score. However, based on the trailer and premise, it seems to offer plenty of mystery for fans who enjoy piecing together clues as the plot unfolds.

“Sara - Woman in the Shadows” appears to have all the key elements for a gripping thriller, too. At its core, it’s a character-driven story about a former secret service agent navigating a dangerous world while unraveling personal and professional mysteries tied to her past.

With just six episodes, it's perfect for those who prefer shorter series. And, like many international shows, it’s often best experienced with subtitles to fully appreciate the original performances and emotional nuance.

The vibe and tone are also reminiscent of other Netflix originals like “The Åre Murders” and “The Glass Dome,” so fans of those shows might find “Sara - Woman in the Shadows” especially appealing.

If you enjoy mystery-driven stories and want a compact series to binge, this could be a great addition to your Netflix queue. But if it’s not grabbing you right now, there are plenty of other new releases to explore this June 2025.

Stream “Sara - Woman in the Shadows” on Netflix now.