Netflix’s new crime thriller movie is now streaming — and it’s a compelling look at psychological turmoil

Netflix keeps proving it knows how to serve up a solid thriller, and “An Honest Life” is another slow-burn entry to add to the list.

The premise is what drew me to this new Swedish original: A law student who’s eager to start fresh gets pulled into a violent protest where he meets a magnetic and fiercely rebellious woman. It’s a story that explores how easily someone can lose themselves chasing purpose in all the wrong places.

While “An Honest Life” might not come with big-name stars, it’s backed by strong direction and a compelling narrative that feels both timely and emotionally resonant. The movie teases a sharp look at political unrest and the price of idealism without feeling preachy.

So, if you want a thriller that’s more about mood and tension than non-stop action, this is one to watch. Here’s everything to know about “An Honest Life” now that it’s streaming on Netflix.

What is ‘An Honest Life’ about?

An Honest Life | Official clip | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“An Honest Life” follows Simon (Simon Lööf), a young law student who moves to the city of Lund with high hopes for the future. But as he grows disillusioned with his studies, he finds himself drawn to Max (Nora Rios), a bold and rebellious activist he meets during a violent protest.

Captivated by her charisma and radical worldview, Simon is slowly pulled into her world of protest, secrecy, and underground movements. Their bond, once thrilling and rebellious, begins to twist into something far more destructive.

As Simon becomes more deeply involved, he’s forced to confront dangerous truths and make choices that threaten to destroy everything he thought he stood for.

‘An Honest Life’ is about the seduction of rebellion

(Image credit: Emil Hornstrup Jakobsen / Netflix)

“An Honest Life” is more of a character-driven drama than a traditional thriller. While there are plenty of thriller elements like violent protests erupting in the streets and the protagonist’s growing psychological conflict, the story stays tightly focused on a small group of characters.

At the center is Simon, who, in the movie’s opening moments, is hit with his first “test” when someone on the phone instructs him to steal a set of expensive watches.

We learn that Simon once aspired to be a writer but chose law instead, mainly because he felt he didn’t have anything real to say. But on his way to begin law school, he stumbles into the chaos of a protest and is mistakenly identified as someone who threw an explosive.

He’s chased by police and only escapes thanks to Max, a mysterious woman in a gas mask, introduced with heavy breathing that gives off serious Darth Vader vibes. If you closed your eyes and just listened, I guarantee you'd think a “Star Wars” movie was playing.

(Image credit: Emil Hornstrup Jakobsen / Netflix)

“An Honest Life” has many themes woven throughout, but two of the main ones are class disparity and exploitation. Simon lives with a group of wealthy, privileged housemates who treat him more like hired help than an equal, asking him to set the table, serve starters, and clean up while they go out drinking.

It’s a quiet but telling dynamic that shows the class divide between them and Simon’s role as the outsider. It’s the kind of environment that makes him especially vulnerable to someone like Max.

This is where “An Honest Life” slowly shifts into thriller territory, as Simon begins to fall under the influence of Max and her group of rebellious friends. His path as a law student grows increasingly uncertain, and the deeper he gets, the more blurred his sense of direction becomes. It’s a slow, unsettling descent into psychological manipulation.

(Image credit: Emil Hornstrup Jakobsen / Netflix)

Some viewers may not find “An Honest Life” as immediately appealing as other Netflix originals. It's a slow burn that leans heavily into character drama, without relying on action or mystery to propel things forward. It takes a while to fully settle into the story, and its two-hour runtime might be off-putting for anyone after a quick, high-stakes thriller.

But “An Honest Life” stands out in Netflix’s ever-growing thriller library. It trades fast-paced twists and explosive moments for a quieter, more psychological kind of tension. If you’re into serious, character-driven storytelling, this one should hold your attention, especially if you’re willing to let it take its time.

Stream ‘An Honest Life’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Emil Hornstrup Jakobsen / Netflix)

If you’re into stories about youthful idealism clashing with harsh realities and how that collision can spiral out of control, this Swedish movie is definitely worth a look.

Anchored by a strong lead performance and grounded direction from Mikael Marcimain, “An Honest Life” rewards patience with a story that makes an impact. Sadly, I don’t think it will make much of an impact on Netflix, considering it’s a different kind of thriller, but I’m hoping it will get some recognition, at least.

You can stream “An Honest Life” on Netflix now. For more streaming recommendations, see what's new on Netflix in August 2025.