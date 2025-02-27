Netflix just got a new must-binge drama — and it’s based on a shocking true story

Earlier this month, I wrote about the trailer for “Toxic Town,” Netflix’s new drama inspired by a shocking true story. The story alone was enough to get my attention and I fortunately had the chance to stream it early.

The four-part limited series, which just dropped on Netflix, isn’t just another important drama but a harrowing watch that brings one of the UK’s most shocking environmental scandals to life. I’ll be honest: I didn’t have any knowledge of this event, but after digging into the real story, I was stunned by what I uncovered.

“Toxic Town” tells the real-life story of the Corby poisonings, a decades-long fight for justice led by a group of mothers who believed their children’s birth defects were caused by toxic industrial waste mishandled by local authorities. It’s a really emotional watch that works so well because of its lead characters, and it’s definitely a show I’ll find myself recommending a lot.

If you’re looking for a binge-worthy drama that’s both heart-wrenching and eye-opening, “Toxic Town” should be at the top of your watchlist. Here’s why it’s one of Netflix’s most essential new releases.

What is ‘Toxic Town’ about?

“Toxic Town” is inspired by the real-life Corby poisonings, which occurred in a former steel town in Northamptonshire during a large-scale redevelopment project following the closure of its steelworks.

As part of the project, the local council moved vast amounts of contaminated waste from the old industrial sites but failed to take necessary safety precautions. This negligence led to the release of toxic substances, including heavy metals, into the air and surrounding environment.

In the years that followed, a concerning number of children were born with serious birth defects, mainly affecting their hands and feet. Their mothers, who had been pregnant while living near or traveling through the polluted areas, suspected that exposure to the contamination was the cause.

“Toxic Town” is a dramatization of this event and follows a group of mothers who take Corby Borough Council to court due to the negligent handling of toxic waste. Jodie Whittaker stars as Susan McIntyre, one of the leading campaigners among the affected families. The ensemble cast also includes Aimee Lou Wood, Claudia Jessie, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear and Brendan Coyle.

‘Toxic Town’ is a powerful watch about environmental justice

(Image credit: Ben Blackall / Netflix)

There are plenty of true-story dramas out there, but “Toxic Town” hits differently. It’s not just about what happened but about the people who lived through it. And that’s what makes this show so powerful.

From the very first episode, all I felt was pure frustration watching the workers carelessly haul contaminated waste like it's all just a joke. They are outright laughing, racing each other as toxic dust spills onto the roads, coating the city in what was called “invisible poison.” Seeing it settle on people’s windows, drifting into the air where families lived and where children played was infuriating to watch, especially knowing this actually happened. It’s a complete disregard for safety and for human lives.

After seeing the toxic waste spill across the town, we meet the women who have no idea how much it will impact their lives. Director Minkie Spiro knows how to craft an impactful scene without the use of dialogue, and one that resonated with me includes Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon. In a simple shot, she’s smiling as she cradles her belly while casually wiping the dust off her window. She has no clue that the very thing she’s cleaning away is something far more dangerous.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The performances are what truly make this series work. Without that emotional core, the weight of the real-life events wouldn’t hit as hard. Jodie Whittaker really stands out as Susan, a mother who refuses to stay silent after realizing that other mothers are also coming to terms with what happened to their babies. She essentially embodies the rage that anybody would feel living through that scandal.

Aimee Lou Wood also delivers some of the most gut-wrenching moments of the series after her character, Tracey, faces a truly devastating loss because of negligence. Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear and the rest of the cast bring such authenticity to their roles that you forget you’re watching a dramatization.

What makes “Toxic Town” even more compelling to watch is its pacing. At just four episodes, it’s a bite-sized series with no unnecessary fluff meaning every moment matters. The tight storytelling keeps the focus exactly where it should be: on the devastating consequences of environmental negligence and the people who wouldn’t back down. There are no filler subplots or dragged-out dramatics since the show keeps its attention on the horrifying reality of what happened, and how the characters are reacting to it.

You need to stream ‘Toxic Town’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking for a gripping drama to binge this weekend, “Toxic Town” needs to be at the top of your watchlist. More than just a retelling of a real-life environmental disaster, this series holds some incredibly strong performances, plenty of emotion, and a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of corporate negligence.

Netflix has had its fair share of must-watch dramas, but “Toxic Town” stands out for its real-world impact and haunting relevance. Plus, with only four episodes around one hour each, you really can’t go wrong. It’s easy to binge and the lead characters are enough to keep you hooked on the emotional story at the core.

Stream "Toxic Town" on Netflix now.