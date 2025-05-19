Netflix’s new mystery thriller is one of the best binge-watches of 2025 so far — and it’s already crashed the top 10

It’s been a little while since a new original Netflix series has hooked me. But “Secrets We Keep,” the streaming service’s latest mystery thriller, has all the hallmarks of a binge-worthy series. And it’s sure to delight Harlen Coben’s fans.

This Danish series (known as "Reservatet" in its native land) arrived on Netflix last week (on Thursday, May 15), and didn’t take long to grip subscribers with its twisting tale that explores the darker side of an affluent suburb.

Less than a week after release, “Secrets We Keep” has not just entered the Netflix top 10, but it’s making a real play for the No. 1 spot. Right now, “Secrets We Keep” sits in third behind a pair of true crime documentaries, and I won’t be surprised if its ascent up the streamer’s most-watched charts continues over the next few days.

This mystery thriller is the exact type of original series that Netflix subscribers love to watch, so it’s no surprise to see it making an almost instant impact.

But, if you don't want to click the watch button without more details, here’s the full scoop on “Secrets We Keep,” and why it’s a Netflix series that manages to keep things pretty suspenseful even when walking some familiar ground.

What is ‘Secrets We Keep’ about?

Set in one of Copenhagen’s most affluent neighborhoods, “Secrets We Keep” centers on Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), a high-powered exec and mother to a rebellious teenage son.

When a neighbor’s au pair, Ruby (Donna Levkovski), goes missing, Cecili finds herself compelled to investigate the disappearance, but as she continues to pull at various threads, she unearths dark secrets hiding just beneath the surface of this seemingly perfect suburb.

More than just a mystery thriller series, “Secrets We Keep” also explores the class divide in our modern society, and has even drawn comparisons with Netflix’s critically acclaimed “Adolescence” due to its ability to combine a gripping narrative with thoughtful commentary.

‘Secrets We Keep’ is an engaging (and bingeable) mystery thriller

“Secrets We Keep” isn’t exactly a trailblazing Netflix series. It’s central hook of an increasingly concerned woman investigating the disappearance of a neighbor’s live-in maid, while being told “everything is fine” by those around her, screams Harlan Coben, and its exploration of the darker underbelly of a seemingly picturesque suburb is far from original.

So, while this Danish series isn’t going to win a load of points for originality, there’s a reason so many Netflix shows follow this blueprint. It remains a highly compelling framework, and that’s no different in “Secrets We Keep.”

As the name implies, there are plenty of secrets to be discovered here, and the show dishes them out at a steady enough pace to keep you watching.

One of my favorite aspects of the series is its more manageable length. Comprised of just six episodes, with most chapters running around 35 minutes, “Secrets We Keep” is an extremely easy binge-watch. Plus, such a relatively trim runtime means that the series doesn’t have time to waste, and instead, (almost) all the focus is placed on the central mystery.

Each episode manages to unspool just enough new details about the increasingly complex disappearance that you’ll be reaching for the remote to press the “play next episode” button within seconds of the closing credits. That’s a sign of a good thriller.

Though this isn’t to say “Secrets We Keep” doesn’t have its faults. The performances aren’t all that memorable, though Marie Bach Hansen does have her moments in the lead role of Cecilie. And while the dependable mystery formula is compelling enough to keep you watching, it does come uncomfortably close to being predictable on several occasions.

If you need more reasons to watch “Secrets We Keep,” the show’s critical rating might just swing it. At present, it holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Though this comes from six reviews, so the sample size is small, and its score may drop as more reviewers offer up their takes. The show’s early audience score stands at a solid, but largely unremarkable, 77%.

Stream ‘Secrets We Keep’ on Netflix now

“Secrets We Keep” falls squarely into the overspilling category of international Netflix series that aim to replicate the success of the many streaming series inspired by the works of Harlan Coben. And to its credit, it gets a lot of things right in its pursuit of that goal.

The central missing person’s case is compelling in concept, and there’s always a twist around the corner to keep you guessing. The show’s exploration of class exploitation adds more substance to the mix, making it more than just a disposable thriller.

If you like Netflix shows with an ominous tone and a slowly unfurling mystery, “Secrets We Keep” should definitely be on your watchlist. What it lacks in originality, it makes up for in sheer watchability.

Not in the mood for yet another Netflix mystery thriller? Here’s a guide to everything new added to Netflix in May 2025, including all the movies and TV shows worth watching.

