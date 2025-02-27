Netflix's new action thriller is a heart-pounding watch — and perfect for ‘John Wick’ fans

If you happen to be a fan of a certain Mr. Wick then you’re going to want to add “Demon City” to your Netflix watchlist.

This new revenge thriller just arrived on the streaming service, and while it’s based on a cult favorite manga series, it clearly takes a view cues from the Keanu Reeves’ fronted action franchise, and that’s certainly not a bad source of inspiration.

The flick lands on Netflix today (Thursday, Feb. 27) and despite it not being the most high-profile release of the week, I have an inkling it could go to to make quite an impression on the streaming platform’s subscriber base. Action-thrillers have a strong track record of making the Netflix top 10 most-watched list, so don’t be shocked if "Demon City" quickly begins climbing the charts.

However, while “Demon City” packs plenty of blood-soaked and adrenaline-spiking action scenes, it does have some unfortunate story flaws. So, if you’re wondering whether to stream this new Japanese action-thriller movie as we speed toward the weekend, here are all the details you need…

What is ‘Demon City’ about?

Shûhei Sakata (Tôma Ikuta) is a lethal hitman on the verge of retirement from the bloody profession, with plans to live a normal life with his wife and young daughter. After completing his final job, he returns home to find a group of masked men in his home, and tragedy follows next as these assailants brutally murder his family and leave Sakata for dead.

15 years later, Sakata survived the encounter but was left in a comatose state and framed for his family’s murder. When one of the masked men returns to finish the job, he slowly regains his physical abilities and then sets out on a one-man mission to bring the “demons” who destroyed his life to justice. Along the way, he also learns some devastating truths about that fateful night.

Should you stream ‘Demon City’ on Netflix?

“Demon City’s” setup is pretty standard for the revenge thriller subgenre. Seeking vengeance for the murder of a loved one has powered numerous action films over the years. But the reason this plot point keeps being recycled is because it’s extremely effective. The murder of Sakata’s family is brutal, and even though it comes only minutes into the movie, it will fill you with enough rage that you feel fully invested in Sakata’s eventual quest for revenge.

It’s a good thing the movie makes Sakata’s revenge compelling because the side plots — where the masked men gain power — are much less interesting. Its message about corruption and the neglect of the powerful feels predictable and lacks impact.

Fortunately, when the actual punches start flying, “Demon City” really picks up. The action sequences are fast, fluid and frenetic. The movie lays out its stall early with an opening segment that sees plenty of blood spilled. If you enjoy this introduction, just know there’s plenty more to come, including an epic finale. However, you might want to suspend your disbelief because Sakata, and some of the villains, often survive heavy blows that really should be fatal.

While “John Wick” does appear to be a source of inspiration, perhaps the movie's closest analogy is Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” duology. Narratively both movies focus on a lone protagonist on a quest for revenge following the murder of a loved one, and both feature martial arts-inspired action. Though, just to set your expectations at the appropriate level, “Demon City” isn’t up to the same writing or filmmaking standards as Quentin’s martial arts epic.

Nevertheless, while “Demon City” does focus too much on the machinations of its generic villains and the absurdity levels are ramped up in the third act (which may not be to all viewer's tastes), it remains a worthwhile watch thanks to its well-choreographed action and the inherent satisfaction that comes from watching its protagonist murder a whole load of extremely evil men.

The flick is far from the only action-field movie arriving on Netflix this spring. The streamer has just dropped the first trailer for “Havoc,” the new project from “The Raid” director Gareth Evans, and my hype is reaching dangerous levels. Plus, we’ve got a full roundup of all the best action movies you watch on Netflix right now in case you want to put together a movie marathon.

Watch "Demon City" on Netflix now