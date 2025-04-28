Netflix just got a new Western thriller movie — and it's already crashed the top 10

Netflix viewers are back in cowboy territory once more.

The streaming service kicked off the year with its brutal, must-watch Western series in the form of "American Primeval" and had another hit with the soapy Western series, "Ransom Canyon", too.

There's an appetite for the Western genre, as Richard Gray's "Murder at Yellowstone City" has risen through the ranks following its Netflix debut last week.

The movie was originally released in theaters and on VOD services back in 2022, but came to Netflix just last week, on April 24 — and it's proving popular.

At the time of writing, "Murder at Yellowstone City" is currently sitting in 4th place in the Netflix top 10 movies chart, not far behind "Havoc".

If you spotted "Murder at Yellowstone City" in the Netflix charts and were wondering whether to stream it, here's a little bit more info about the movie and a round-up of reactions to help you make your mind up.

What is 'Murder at Yellowstone City' about?

Murder at Yellowstone City | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Murder at Yellowstone City" is a Western mystery movie that takes us back in time to the once-booming titular city.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yellowstone City, Montana's fortunes look like they're about to take a positive turn when a local prospector strikes gold... but said prospector is soon found dead.

The town's sheriff quickly locks up a new face in town, but others aren't convinced. And when the murders continue, the citizens of this troubled town end up being pitted against one another as the search for the culprit continues.

"Murder at Yellowstone City" stars Isaiah Mustafa, Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, Anna Camp, Aimee Garcia, and Zach McGowan (among others).

Should you stream 'Murder at Yellowstone City' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Yellow Brick Films/Album//Alamy)

First off, if it was the "Yellowstone" name that piqued your interest, it's worth knowing that this "Yellowstone" movie bears no connection to Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular TV franchise.

With that aside, I'd say there are some thrills to be had in "Murder in Yellowstone City", but the movie takes a little too long to get there. There are some decent performances and an engaging mystery here, but the story's just a little too drawn out for my liking.

If you're really into Westerns, you might enjoy it, but I wouldn't exactly brand "Murder at Yellowstone City" a must-watch.

Need a second opinion? Well, "Murder at Yellowstone City" wasn't all that well-received by critics, either.

(Image credit: Yellow Brick Films/f8 Films/SkyWolf Media/Renegade Ent./Prod. DB/Alamy)

At the time of writing, the movie has a rather rough 24% critics' score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on a total of 21 reviews.

The audience score's only marginally higher (55%), and that indicates one thing: a lot of people didn't vibe with "Murder at Yellowstone City".

Decider's Jesse Hassenger, for example, called it "a decent-looking movie with some convincing period dressing, good performances, and a strong mystery hook. But the story shoots itself in both feet."

Likewise, in his 2-star review for Flickering Myth, Robert Kojder said: "There's no gold with 'Murder at Yellowstone City,' but there are one or two serviceable shootouts, although that is still not nearly enough excitement to recommend this slog".

It's not all bad though; Variety's Joe Leydon called "Murder at Yellowstone City" a "well-crafted and handsomely mounted indie", summing it up as "as much a solidly constructed mystery as it is it a conventionally satisfying oater, with much to recommend to fans of either genre who rarely get to sample such a mix."

Bottom line: If you enjoy Westerns and can handle a slow-paced watch, you might want to stream "Murder at Yellowstone City" on Netflix. But if not, it sounds like the movie probably won't be for you.

Need something else to stream instead? Be sure to check out our round-up of the best Western movies on Netflix or our overall round-up of the best Netflix movies for tons more help finding your next watch.