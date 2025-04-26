A new weekend means the question of what to watch is fresh on our minds, and there's no shortage of options across the best streaming services. Sure, you could check out Netflix's top 10 movies list to cut through the noise quickly, but there's bound to be some overhyped duds among the bunch.

That's why we've done the legwork to spotlight which Netflix top-10 movies actually deserve a spot on your watchlist. Each week, we comb through the streamer's most-watched movies to pick out the best of the bunch, which this week includes a heartfelt rom-com, a chilling psychological thriller based on real events, and a Tom Hardy-led action movie that's one of our most anticipated Netflix flicks of the year.

Nothing catch your eye? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Havoc' (2025)

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of our most anticipated Netflix releases this year, "Havoc" looks primed to become the streamer's answer to John Wick. In the director's chair is Gareth Evans, the mind behind AMC’s adrenaline-fueled "Gangs of London" and the acclaimed action films "The Raid" and "The Raid 2."

This gritty action thriller stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a bruised detective navigating a city overrun by crime. As if dealing with mobsters and deep-rooted corruption wasn’t enough, he gets pulled into a dangerous mission to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal spirals out of control.

To bring him back, he must tear through the city's criminal underworld, all while being hunted by a ruthless crime syndicate, a corrupt politician, and even his own colleagues.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Life List' (2025)

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're craving a feel-good flick with laughs, love, and a few well-earned tears, queue up "The Life List." Adapted from the best-selling novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, this charming rom-com stars Sofia Carson ("Carry On," "Purple Hearts") as Alex Rose, a once-aspiring teacher who's settled for a life that doesn't make her happy.

But when her mom (Connie Britton) passes away, she faces an interesting challenge: to claim her inheritance, she'll have to complete her childhood bucket list.

As she reluctantly begins ticking off items, along the way, Alex learns to embrace life in ways she never expected. Adding another interesting wrinkle to the mix is Brad (Kyle Allen), her mother's eager lawyer tasked with keeping tabs on her progress… and maybe stealing her heart in the process.

Watch it now on Netflix

'iHostage' (2025)

iHostage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Not many psychological thrillers can say they were inspired by a true story, but that's the case for "iHostage," a dramatic retelling of the 2022 hostage situation that unfolded in an Apple Store in Amsterdam.

Directed by Bobby Boermans and written by Simon de Waal, it was produced with significant input from sources close to the original case. It also uses everything from CCTV footage to body cams to keep things feeling as real as possible, grounding the film in a way that makes it that much more chilling as the situation spirals out of control.

"iHostage" stars Soufiane Moussouli as Ammar Ajar, an armed assailant who bursts into a store claiming to be strapped with explosives. As he takes customers and employees hostage, he demands €200 million in cryptocurrency to secure their release. What follows is a tense five-hour standoff, as Amsterdam police and special forces scramble to defuse the situation without bloodshed.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Havoc" (2025)

2. "A Dog's Way Home" (2019)

3. "Murder at Yellowstone City" (2022)

4. "iHostage" (2025)

5. "American Sniper" (2014)

6. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

7. "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror" (2025)

8. "Bullet Train Explosion" (2025)

9. "The Life List" (2025)

10. "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" (2025)