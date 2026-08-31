Apple Watch 12 and Ultra 4 rumors: Your next Apple Watch could have a ceramic case

There hasn’t been a ceramic Apple Watch since 2019’s Apple Watch Series 5, but that could be about to change. With the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 tipped to arrive next week, one notable Apple insider suggests that an optional, elevated ceramic shell could be on the table this year.

In fact, we may get new Apple Watches offered in not one, but two ceramic case choices. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 ceramic case and general design rumors.

No massive Apple Watch design changes for 2026

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We’re a little more than a week out from Apple’s big September "Surprise and shine" smartwatch and smartphone launch, and prolific Apple insider Mark Gurman just dropped some juicy details about what we might expect from the Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

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For starters, it doesn’t sound like either model will look all that different from last year’s Apple Watch 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3. Instead, Gurman predicts a major redesign for both lines will probably arrive in 2027.

Under the hood, however, there will likely be small improvements, like a faster processor and potentially improved heart rate tracking. However, a much-rumored onboard fingerprint scanner to unlock the Apple Watch doesn't seem to be in the cards, says Gurman.

Apple's first ceramic model in seven years?

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Despite Gurman putting the kibosh on some of the more exciting Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 design rumors, he’s fairly certain of one: the return of an optional ceramic case.

Why is a ceramic smartwatch case such a big deal? In addition to being more impact-resistant than stainless steel and aluminum, zirconia ceramic is also more scratch-resistant than the former (though not the latter).

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That said, for most folks, the real appeal of a ceramic Apple Watch 12 or Ultra 4 case will come down to aesthetics. For example, the Series 5 in white ceramic (shown at the top of the page) was widely admired for its unique, elevated, pearly appearance.

According to Gurman, new ceramic color options for the latest Apple Watch models might include a similar pearly white and dark grey.

Apple Watch 12 ceramic: price prediction

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Here’s the bad news: When the Apple Watch Series 5 launched in 2019, the standard model started at $399 while the ceramic Series 5 started at a whopping $1,299.

I’m not even going to wager how much a ceramic Apple Watch Ultra 4 might go for, as I’m also not convinced Cupertino will offer such a model. The Series 12 ceramic, however, seems much more possible.

I'm already anticipating a potential price increase for the standard flagship Apple Watch 12 (though nothing is confirmed). Let’s assume, for a moment, the new model starts at $449 instead of $399. In that scenario, I could see a ceramic Series 12 starting as high as $1,499. Woof.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a ceramic Apple Watch Series 12 or ceramic Apple Watch Ultra 4? Let me know in the comments below.

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