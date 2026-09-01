New on Tubi in September 2026 — all the movies and shows to watch

The evenings are creeping in earlier, there's a first hint of cool once the sun goes down, and staying in with a good movie is the perfect cap to a great day. Yup, it's almost fall, and September is finally here. Good news on the movie front: Tubi is free, ad-supported, and freshly stocked with new movies and shows for the month, so there's plenty to check out as the seasons turn.

Kicking things off on Sept. 3 is "Arena Access with Mariah Rose," where the sports creator travels to major games around the country, though her real focus is the food, fans, and local rituals that give each host city its flavor. If you'd rather something with your pulse racing, "The Delivery Girl" arrives Sept. 11 and turns an everyday food order into a slow-building nightmare.

Then "Get Back Up" lands Sept. 25 with a very different kind of fight. A decade after an accident ended her boxing career, a former fighter steps back into the gym, not to chase her own comeback, but to train her younger sister for the shot she never got. Want even more? Keep scrolling for everything new on Tubi in September 2026, and enjoy the excuse to finally stay in.

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'Arena Access with Mariah Rose'

Not every sports show is actually about the game. "Arena Access with Mariah Rose" follows the sports creator as she travels to major sporting events around the country, but her real subject is everything happening around the field: the food vendors, the local rituals, the tailgates, and the fans, of course. Think of it as a travel and food series disguised as a sports show, using the biggest games as a way into the culture of the places that host them.

Stream on Tubi starting September 3

'The Delivery Girl'

This thriller takes the most ordinary part of modern life, ordering food to your door, and turns it into a waking nightmare. An insurance adjuster is coasting through a boring, normal life until a food delivery worker fixates on him, her interest devolving into a deadly obsession he can't shake. It's a stalker thriller in the "Fatal Attraction" mold, built around how much access we casually hand to the strangers who turn up on our doorstep. And she isn't even offering him any food!

Stream on Tubi starting September 11

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'Get Back Up'

This boxing story is about the fight after the fight. Ten years ago, an accident ended a promising fighter's career. Now, she pulls the gloves back on, not for herself, but to train her younger sister for the shot at glory she never got. It's redemption territory, closer to the mentor half of a "Rocky" or "Million Dollar Baby" than a comeback tale. One woman trades her lost shot for the chance to pass it on to someone else, and she's all the better for it.

Stream on Tubi starting September 25

Tubi Originals in September 2026

"Arena Access with Mariah Rose"

"The Delivery Girl"

"Get Back Up"

Series spotlight on Tubi in September 2026

“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?”

“Beetlejuice”

“Double Cross”

“Freakzoid!”

“Green Lantern: The Animated Series”

“Grim & Evil”

“The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy”

“Mucha Lucha!”

New action movies on Tubi in September 2026

"21 Bridges"

“Air Force One”

"Ben-Hur (2016)"

"Den Of Thieves"

“Desperado”

“Domino”

“Driven”

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

“First Blood”

"Jurassic World"

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"The Legend Of Tarzan"

"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"

"Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

"The Mummy ('99)"

"The Mummy Returns"

"The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor"

"Rambo"

“Rambo: First Blood Part II”

“Rambo III”

"Rambo: Last Blood"

"Set Up"

"Sicario: Day Of The Soldado"

“Small Soldiers”

"White House Down"

New art house movies on Tubi in September 2026

"20th Century "After Yang"

"Beau Is Afraid"

“Between Two Worlds”

"Bones And All"

"Border (2018)" -9/7

"Carol"

"Climax"

"Disobedience"

"The Florida Project"

"How To Talk To Girls At Parties"

"In Fabric"

"The Iron Claw"

“Let It Be Morning” - 9/15

"Pi"

"Showing Up"

"Three Thousand Years Of Longing"

"Under The Skin"

"Under The Silver Lake"Women"

"American Honey"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Eternal Daughter"

"First Cow"

"Moonlight"

"Only Lovers Left Alive"

"The Last Black Man in San Francisco"

"The Souvenir"

"Zola"

New Black cinema movies on Tubi in September 2026

About Last Night (2014)"

“Black Knight”

“Blankman”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Coming To America”

“Dead Presidents”

“Drumline”

“Get Rich Or Die Tryin’”

“Good Burger”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

“Mo’ Money”

"Morris From America"

"Peeples"

“The Perfect Guy”

"Slice"

“A THin Line Between Love And Hate

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

"White Men Can't Jump (2023)"

New comedy movies on Tubi in September 2026

"The Addams Family (1991)"

"Addams Family Values"

"Barely Lethal"

"Can You Keep A Secret"

"Cooties"

“The Disaster Artist”

"Eighth Grade"

"Ghostbusters II (1989)"

“The Hot Chick”

"How To Be A Latin Lover"

“The Italian Job (1969)”

“Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”

“The Longest Yard (1974)”

"The Longest Yard (2005)"

"Mean Girls"

"Obvious Child"

"Overboard (1987)"

"Overboard (2018)"

"A Perfect Day"

"Pixels"

“The Replacements”

“The Room” - 9/4

“Big Shark” - 9/4

“Showtime”

"Swiss Army Man"

“The To Do List”

"Uncle Drew"

"Vacation Friends 2"

“The Witches Of Eastwick”

New documentary movies on Tubi in September 2026

"Michael Jackson's This Is It”

New drama movies on Tubi in September 2026

"71 (2014)"

“The Accused”

"All The Money In The World"

“American Me”

“American Gangster”

"American Hustle"

"Captain Phillips"

"Casino"

“Dreamer”

“Enemy At The Gates”

“The Express”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“Gangs Of New York”

“Gridiron Grind

"La Bamba (1987)"

“Land Of Plenty”

"Mud (2012)"

"My Policeman"

“The Outsiders”

"The Pursuit Of Happyness"

"Selena"

“Serpico”

"Seven Pounds"

"Sleepers"

“Stand And Deliver”

"The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall"

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

New horror movies on Tubi in September 2026

"1408 (2007)" - 9/24

"3 From Hell"

"All The Boys Love Mandy Lane"

"An American Haunting"

"And Soon The Darkness"

"The Blackcoat's Daughter"

"Boogeyman"

"Boogeyman 2"

"Boogeyman 3"

“Case 39”

“The Crazies”

"The Descent"

"The Descent: Part 2"

“Dracula 2000

"The Eye (2008)" - 9/24

"Flight 7500"

“Fright Night (1985)”

“From Hell” - 9/15

"The Grudge 2 (2006)"

"Horns (2013)"

"The Inhabitant"

“Lake Placid”

"Lamb"

"The Last Exorcism" - 9/24

"Legion"

"The Messengers"

“Messengers 2: The Scarecrow”

"The Monster"

"My Bloody Valentine (2009)"

"Ouija"

"Ouija: Origin Of Evil"

“Perpetrator”

"Poltergeist (2015)" - 9/15

"Presence (2024)" - 9/7

"The Prodigy (2019)"

"Rob Zombie's Halloween"

"Rob Zombie's Halloween Ii"

“The Ruins”

"See No Evil"

"Sleepy Hollow"

"Sorority Row"

"Texas Chainsaw 3d"

“They Live In The Grey”

"The Witch"

“What Lies Beneath”

"Wrong Turn (2021)"

"You're Next"

New kids & family movies on Tubi in September 2026

"A Dog's Way Home"

"Another Cinderella Story"

"Billy & Mandy Save Xmas"

"Codename: Kids Next Door - Operation: Z.E.R.O"

“Escape From Planet Earth”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

"Kung Fu Panda"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

“Little Giants”

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

“Monster Trucks”

“Nanny McPhee”

“The Road To El Dorado”

"The Smurfs (2011)"

"The Smurfs 2"

"Smurfs: The Lost Village"

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

"Spy Kids 4"

New romance movies on Tubi in September 2026

"Across The Universe"

“Beastly”

“Failure To Launch”

"Fool's Gold"

“Fools Rush In”

“Ghost”

“I Wish You All The Best” - 9/7

“Ordinary Love”

"Save the Last Dance”

“Sleeping With Other People”

New sci-fi & fantasy movies on Tubi in September 2026

“Demolition Man”

“Elysium”

"Ex Machina"

“The Fifth Element”

"The Green Knight"

“Hercules”

"High Life"

"The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus"

“The Mortal Instruments”

“No One Will Save You”

“Paprika”

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”

“Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan”

“Star Trek III: The Search For Spock”

"Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines"

“The Time Machine”

“Timeline”

"Under the Skin"

New thriller movies on Tubi in September 2026

All Good Things"

“Along Came A Spider"

“Angel Eyes”

"Assassination Nation"

"Bangkok Dangerous" - 9/17

“Black Dog"

"The Captive"

"Cruel Intentions"

“Devil’s Knot”

“Disclosure”

“Dog Eat Dog”

“Enough”

"Enemy"

"Good Time"

“Heist”

"The Informer"

"Into The Forest"

"Outlaws"

"The Riot Club"

"The Roommate (2011)"

"Sanctuary (2022)" -9/16

“A Score To Settle”

"Secret Window"

"Son Of A Gun"

“The Tax Collector”

"Trespass Against Us"

"Vertical Limit"

New western movies on Tubi in September 2026