Netflix Geeked Week 2024 biggest news — ‘Squid Game’ season 2, ‘One Piece’ and more

Netflix Geeked Week 2024 did not disappoint and just goes to show why the company continues to be one of the best streaming services out there!

The week-long celebration of some of the best Netflix shows came to an end with a live event featuring appearances from tons of big names and plenty of awesome news and updates from some of the most-anticipated upcoming Netflix series.

If you want to relive all the excitement of the Netflix Geeked Week 2024 Live Showcase, you can find the entire broadcast on YouTube. Otherwise, you can find a full rundown of all the biggest news from the whole week below.

The biggest news from Netflix Geeked Week 2024

Arcane Season 2 | Nothing to Lose | Official Clip | Geeked Week | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Geeked Week brought us another new clip from the hotly-anticipated "Arcane" season 2, and it looks like Vi's going through a rough patch. She's now spending her time getting wasted and fighting in some sort of shady arena and being haunted by visions of everything she's faced thus far.

But in bad news for binge-watchers, "Arcane" season 2 is following in the first series' footsteps and being dropped in three batches. Act 1 arrives on November 9, with the remaining two acts dropping on November 16 and November 23, respectively.

'Squid Game' season 2 gets a new trailer

Squid Game: Season 2 | Special Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One day after dropping a gruesome new poster for "Squid Game" season 2, Netflix gave us our most in-depth look yet at what's to come in the acclaimed K-drama when it arrives at the end of the year.

The latest clip begins with Gi-hun being greeted by the leader of the games, before giving us a short look at all the workers getting ready for the next Squid Game. Brief though it may be, it certainly gives off a very tense vibe. Get ready to stream "Squid Game" season 2 from December 26.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2 is in production

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Now in Production | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix confirmed that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" season 2 had officially entered production with a short teaser that takes us to the Earth Kingdom.

While the trailer teases the arrival of Toph Beifong, we only see the Earthbender's feet. However, Netflix confirmed on socials that Miya Cech would be playing the greatest Earthbender ever. Time to get hyped.

We got behind-the-scenes clips from the biggest upcoming Netflix Originals

Behind the Scenes: Fan Edition | Stranger Things 5 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We're still waiting on the return of several of the streamer's biggest and most well-loved shows, like "The Sandman" season 2, "Stranger Things" season 5 and "Wednesday" season 2. Clearly, Netflix knows just how excited we are to see more from these series, as they gave us some big progress updates on all the above shows.

We've embedded the "Stranger Things" season 5 fan set tour above, but don't forget to check out the new "Wednesday" season 2 clip and the behind-the-scenes "Sandman" season 2 sneak peek as well.

Get an inside look at 'One Piece' season 2

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Inside Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new teaser for "One Piece" season 2 saw star Iñaki Godoy bringing us along to a table read for the new season. We only get to hear a few lines from our main cast before it comes to an end, but it's worth waiting till the very end... as we got our first look at Tony Tony Chopper!

And as if that wasn't enough to get you hyped for season 2, Netflix also confirmed that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova would play Baroque Works' most dangerous duo, Mr. 0 and Miss All-Sunday, respectively. Plus, Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) took us on a sneaky tour behind the scenes for season 2.

A 'Magic: The Gathering' animated series is still happening

It’s happening! Netflix’s MAGIC: THE GATHERING animated series is now in production from showrunner Terry Matalas in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6502FcslqOSeptember 20, 2024

Back in 2019, we learned the legendary trading card game Magic: the Gathering was being turned into a Netflix anime series. Brandon Routh was set to voice one of the game's many "Planeswalker" heroes, Gideon Jura, though he recently told Colliderthat the series was dead.

Well, even if that MtG show was canned, it looks like the Netflix, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast partnership is still alive, as the streamer confirmed an animated "Magic: the Gathering" had now gone into production, with Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") serving as showrunner.

The sole image we've seen contains silhouettes of two heroes, most likely Planeswalkers Chandra Nalaar and Ajani Goldmane. Hopefully, we'll get more news soon.

Netflix teases its new dark thriller 'Don't Move', arriving just in time for Halloween

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you needed a new thriller to watch on or around Halloween, it looks like Netflix will be the place to be, going by this tense trailer for a new horror-thriller called "Don't Move".

The clip sets up the terrifying conceit for the movie: We follow a lone woman (played by Kelsey Asbille) in the forests of Big Sur who is trying to escape a serial killer. The problem? That same killer has given her a special "relaxant", which means she has just twenty minutes before her body completely shuts down. Look forward to going along for the ride when it drops on October 25, 2024.

Netflix and CD Projekt Red teased a return to Night City

Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk | Special Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Did you love "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners"? Were you bummed that Netflix never made more of the animated series set in the universe? Well, you'll be thrilled to learn that CD Projekt Red and Netflix are collaborating on a new project in the Cyberpunk universe.

The glitchy clip (embedded above) doesn't exactly give us much info to work with, nor does it confirm whether this is more "Edgerunners" or a new story, but it does invite viewers to stay tuned for more info about the return to Night City. Hopefully, they won't keep us waiting too much longer...

Everything else shown/announced at Geeked Week 2024

If we were to cover everything that got announced, teased, or shown off during Geeked Week 2024, we'd be writing this article forever. So, here are some quick links to even more teasers, trailers, and links to more news from throughout Netflix Geeked Week: