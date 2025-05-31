Netflix Tudum 2025 live event — preview, teasers and more news about 'Stranger Things,' 'Wednesday' and more

Refresh

Will Tudum 2025 address that mysterious ‘Stranger Things’ audio? Plus, what else to expect from the Upside Down

(Image credit: Netflix)

For fans of “Stranger Things”, Tudum 2025 is going to be a must-see event — with the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi juggernaut set to premiere its fifth and final season this year, there’s certainly going to be plenty to talk about where the Upside Down is concerned.

And given that longtime fans of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapps) and the rest of the Hawkins crew still don’t have an official release date for the new episodes — nor trailers and clips teasing what’s to come in the series’ last chapter — excitement is high to see what updates the creators and cast member unveil during tonight’s live event.

Speaking of updates, a viral audio clip linked to “Stranger Things” season 5 dropped on May 30 ahead of Netflix’s Tudum event, a grainy mix of loud bangs, radio status, muffled voices and other disturbing noises that has generated much speculation among fans about the significance of the eerie sounds therein. Is the cryptic 30-second clip connected to Vecna, the murderous big bad portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower and formerly known as Henry Creel?

“Stranger Things” fans will likely get insights into what that creepy new audio clip is all about during tonight’s fandom event, as well as other titillating tidbits that will hopefully hold them over until the fifth and final season of the horror hit premieres on Netflix later this year. Check back here to find out all the latest “Stranger Things” news coming out of the Tudum 2025 event!