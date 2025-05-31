Netflix Tudum 2025 live event — preview, teasers and more news about 'Stranger Things,' 'Wednesday' and more
Netflix unveils trailers, release dates and more details about its biggest shows and movies
The countdown is officially on, streaming fans: Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event is set to kick off tonight, May 31 at 8pm Eastern Time (5pm Pacific), streaming live worldwide from a sold-out IRL event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. And with it will come exclusive sneak peaks and starry cast appearances from some of the streaming service’s most anticipated titles.
We’re talking beloved returning series like "Squid Game", "Wednesday" and the final installment of "Stranger Things", as well as high-profile films like Guillermo del Toro’s "Frankenstein", the "Happy Gilmore" sequel and "Wake Up Dead Man", the latest entry into the "Knives Out" universe. As has become tradition at the annual Tudum event, fans will be getting fresh intel like release dates, new trailers, first looks and the latest news on those Netflix properties—but you should expect plenty of surprises, too.
Tom’s Guide will be chronicling all of the action so you don’t miss a thing — before, during and after the Tudum live event. Check back here throughout the evening for the latest news on your favorite Netflix shows, movies and more.
Will Tudum 2025 address that mysterious ‘Stranger Things’ audio? Plus, what else to expect from the Upside Down
For fans of “Stranger Things”, Tudum 2025 is going to be a must-see event — with the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi juggernaut set to premiere its fifth and final season this year, there’s certainly going to be plenty to talk about where the Upside Down is concerned.
And given that longtime fans of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapps) and the rest of the Hawkins crew still don’t have an official release date for the new episodes — nor trailers and clips teasing what’s to come in the series’ last chapter — excitement is high to see what updates the creators and cast member unveil during tonight’s live event.
Speaking of updates, a viral audio clip linked to “Stranger Things” season 5 dropped on May 30 ahead of Netflix’s Tudum event, a grainy mix of loud bangs, radio status, muffled voices and other disturbing noises that has generated much speculation among fans about the significance of the eerie sounds therein. Is the cryptic 30-second clip connected to Vecna, the murderous big bad portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower and formerly known as Henry Creel?
“Stranger Things” fans will likely get insights into what that creepy new audio clip is all about during tonight’s fandom event, as well as other titillating tidbits that will hopefully hold them over until the fifth and final season of the horror hit premieres on Netflix later this year. Check back here to find out all the latest “Stranger Things” news coming out of the Tudum 2025 event!
Welcome to Netflix Tudum 2025 — here’s which series and films will be at tonight’s live event
Given that Tudum 2025 is Netflix's biggest live event of the year, the organizers are unsurprisingly pulling out the big names for tonight's fandom fest. Here are a full list of the series and films participating in Tudum 2025:
Movies:
- Frankenstein
- Happy Gilmore 2
- My Oxford Year
- The Life List
- The RIP
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Series:
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2)
- Emily in Paris (Season 5)
- Forever (Season 1)
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)
- Love is Blind
- My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)
- Nobody Wants This (Season 2)
- ONE PIECE (Season 2)
- Outer Banks (Season 5)
- Squid Game (Season 3)
- Stranger Things (Season 5)
- Wednesday (Season 2)
- WWE
And as well as major updates and exciting reveals from Netflix’s biggest franchises, the global fandom event will include high-energy live performances, with musical headliner Lady Gaga (who has been confirmed to star in the second season of “Wednesday”) and Indian hip-hop sensation Hanumankind taking the stage.
The whole proceedings will be hosted by actress Sofia Carson, known to Netflix fans for her roles in "Purple Hearts" and "The Life List".