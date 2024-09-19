‘Black Mirror’ season 7 is official with stacked cast — and USS Callister is back

Netflix just teased the exciting return of “Black Mirror,” which is wrangling an incredible cast list for its seventh season, bound for debut sometime in 2025.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), one of the best Netflix shows uses its own brand of dark satire, poking fun at the terrifying bounds of technological innovation with a computer error screen that quickly lists all the actors set to appear in the next set of six episodes.

The cast list is veritably stacked, including big names from incredible shows, like "Westworld's" Jimmi Simpson, Paul Giamatti from "Billions" and Christin Milioti of "The Penguin" fame. Other cast members include Emma Corrin ("Deadpool and Wolverine"), Harriet Walter ("Succession"), Lewis Gribben ("Blade Runner 2099"), and more.

Although little information was given on the nature of these characters and what horrors they might face in the alternate worlds designed by "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker, the fated return of the USS Callister from season 4 should prove exciting for longtime fans of the series.

Return of the USS Callister

Despite bringing Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett together for a riveting retro-futuristic experience that plays on the Manson family murders, 2023's season 6 of "Black Mirror" was cited largely as being "not as sharp" as its predecessors. It, too, wrangled quite the list of actors, but fell short of its darker, anti-technological themes, with two episodes in particular having more supernatural concepts as opposed to the sci-fi formula beloved by fans.

Season 7, which is set to debut sometime in 2025, aims to quell these concerns with the return of the fan-favorite USS Callister, which was last seen in the first episode of season 4. The episode stars Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a video game programmer in the throes of feeling undervalued, which inevitably leads him to clone his coworkers and put them through a sci-fi adventure with devastating consequences.

While Robert Daly himself might have died at the end of the episode, its remaining crew — which corrals returning cast members Christin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Cole — are still very much in danger. A teaser released by Netflix in March hyped up the return of the USS Callister and its crew with a simple, "their problems are just beginning."

For the rest of season 7, little else is known. Netflix released a full cast list, bringing together some heavy hitters that could spruce up its next outing. See the full list of 19 cast members below:

Awkwafina

Milanka Brooks

Peter Capaldi

Emma Corrin

Patsy Ferran

Paul Giamatti

Lewis Gribben

Osy Ikhile

Rashida Jones

Siena Kelly

Billy Magnussen

Rosy McEwen

Christin Milioti

Chris O'Dowd

Issa Rae

Paul G. Raymond

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jimmi Simpson

Harriet Walter

Season 7 of "Black Mirror" debuts in 2025 on Netflix, though no official date was given.