Netflix just got one of the best war movies ever made — and its 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Historically, "Grave of the Fireflies" has been harder to stream than some of Studio Ghibli's other efforts but that's all changed now that this heartbreaking war movie has landed on Netflix.

If you're used to some of the studio's more whimsical projects, just know that you're in for a rather different experience. Instead of being transported to a fantastical world like that seen in "The Boy and the Heron" — which recently made its streaming debut on Max — "Grave of the Fireflies" instead asks us to go on a very different journey altogether.

Here, we see the horrors of war through the eyes of two young siblings as a brother and sister try to survive in the final days of World War Two in Japan. If it's not clear already, this is a harrowing watch... but it's also one you simply must make time for if you haven't already.

Though it's almost certainly going to reduce you to tears, "Grave of the Fireflies" artfully balances the sorrowful mood with beautiful visuals and some moments of childlike wonder. It's a deeply moving experience — that's why it's got a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and one that deserves a place on your Netflix watchlist.

What is 'Grave of the Fireflies' about?

Created by Studio Ghibli co-founder, Isao Takahata — who also wrote and directed the movie — "Grave of the Fireflies" depicts the tragic lives of two war orphans living through the end of World War II in Kobe, Japan.

Based on Akiyuki Nosaka's semi-autobiographical short story, the movie follows Seita (voiced by Tsutomu Tatsumi / J. Robert Spencer in the English dub) and his younger sibling Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi / Rhoda Chrosite) as they do their best to survive in this dangerous environment, confronts the horrors of war as they go.

Should you stream 'Grave of the Fireflies'?

Absolutely. While I'd wager that "Grave of the Fireflies" won't become one of your go-to movies (I think it's simply too devastating for frequent repeat viewings), it's a movie that will absolutely have a lasting impact on you, because of how it contrasts the grim realities of war with its moments of childlike glee.

It's not just me who thinks this is a beautiful piece of work, though. As you might have guessed from the movie's perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Grave of the Fireflies" comes highly recommended by movie critics.

Back in 2000, Roger Ebert gave the movie a perfect 4/4 rating and claimed it "belongs on any list of the greatest war films ever made," adding that it's "an emotional experience so powerful that it forces a rethinking of animation" as not just being "for kids."

Singling the movie out as a New York Times Critic's Pick in 2019, Glenn Kenny praised the movie as "one of the most startling and moving animated films ever" and "one of the finest films about being young in an indifferent world," using its animated medium "to heighten a harrowing realism."

In his short reflection on the movie in The Guardian, Steve Rose described the movie as "a war story as wrenching as any live-action movie," but one which finds a "magical moment of natural beauty and childish delight [...] which only make the tragedy even more harrowing."

And in their four-star review for Empire, Dan Jolin described "Grave of the Fireflies as "a devastating heart-stab of a movie" and "a beautifully constructed, animated drama."

