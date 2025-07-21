I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

I've combed through the list of all the new Netflix shows and movies coming to the streaming service this week, and I've found a few that are absolutely a must-watch.

First up, the Sandman. No, not the comics adaptation — I'm talking about Adam Sandler, who is back on Netflix with "Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to Sandler's 1996 comedy classic about a hockey player turned pro golfer.

But before that hits Netflix, you'll want to binge "The Sandman," and this time I am talking about the adaptation of the legendary DC Comics series. Volume 1 of season 2 already dropped earlier this month, and the five-episode volume 2 arrives this Friday before a final special episode next week.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in July or our review of Netlix's latest mystery thriller series.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Happy Gilmore 2’

"Happy Gilmore 2" has Adam Sandler returning to one of his iconic performances from the 1990s. In the first "Happy Gilmore," Sandler played the titular character, a struggling hockey player gifted with the ability to drive a golf ball unfathomable distances.

But in this sequel, long gone are Happy's days as a professional golfer with a Subway sandwiches sponsorship. Instead, he's struggling to find enough money to pay for his daughter's (Sunny Sandler) ballet school.

That means 29 years after winning the Tour Championship in the first movie, Happy is coming out of retirement to win it all again. But Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) is still standing in Happy's way, and he's on a quest for revenge.

Watch on Netflix starting July 25

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 2

"The Sandman" returned for a second season earlier this month, with the six-episode volume 1. The first episode showed promise, and subsequent episodes have been enthralling, even if this season doesn't quite match the high mark established in season 1.

For those who need a refresh, this Netflix series centers around Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), also known as Dream of the Endless. In the first season, he had to defeat John Dee (David Thewlis) and The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), monsters partially of his own creation that threatened the waking world.

Now in season 2, Dream is still dealing with supernatural tasks, including choosing a new ruler in Hell and finding his lost brother, the living embodiment of Destruction. Volume 2 drops the final five episodes of season 2's main storyline on this Friday (July 24) before a series finale special episode arrives on July 31.

Watch Volume 2 on Netflix starting July 24

'Trainwreck: P.I. Moms'

The "Trainwreck" documentary franchise has been a hit for Netflix, and the streaming service will be hoping the hot streak continues with "Trainwreck: P.I. Moms."

In this installment, the franchise takes a look at Butler & Associates, a group of college-educated soccer moms trained as private investigators by Chris Butler. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, these women were involved in undercover sting operations and even had a Lifetime show lined up.

But it all came crashing down when it was revealed they were coercing men to drive drunk to juice arrest numbers for corrupt police officers. To learn about the scandal and what happened next, make sure to tune into "Trainwreck: P.I. Moms."

Watch on Netflix starting July 22

'Critical: Between Life and Death'

"Critical: Between Life and Death" is a new docuseries from the same team that created the Channel 4 docuseries "24 Hours in A&E," which highlighted what life is really like for those working in Accident and Emergency departments (the equivalent of an American emergency room).

Similar to that show, this documentary series follows London's trauma units as they treat the most severely injured.

So, if you liked "24 Hours in A&E," then this show is definitely for you. It follows medical staff from tending to critical emergencies to working in the operating room and more.

Watch on Netflix starting July 23

'Letters from the Past'

You'll need the subtitles on for this Turkish drama miniseries, but if you like a Netflix show that tugs at your heartstrings, "Letters from the Past" is a show for you.

The series stars Günes Sensoy as Elif, a young Turkish woman. One day, she opens a letter and discovers that her mother isn't her real mother. Instead, the woman who raised her, Ms. Fatma (Ipek Türktan), was a teacher who ran a literature club at the school Elif's real mother attended, and she gave Elif up to Ms. Fatma shortly after Elif was born.

Now, 20 years later, Elif is tracing back these long-buried secrets through a collection of letters that the literature club wrote to themselves all those years ago.

Watch on Netflix starting July 23

'Hitmakers'

Whether we want to admit it or not, a lot of the most popular music isn't written by the artist who performs it. Or at least, not solely by that artist. There's a whole ecosystem of hit songwriters you've never even heard of who make a living off of making the next hot track.

In "Hitmakers," Netflix follows 12 of the music industry's best songwriters and producers at three real, exclusive, high-stakes writing camps. They're there to create new music for artists like John Legend, Shaboozey and Lisa of Blackpink. And when I say artists like those artists, I mean specifically those three artists.

Understandably, tensions get real in these high-pressure situations — if you don't produce a hit, you may never get back to one of these camps.

Watch on Netflix starting July 24

'House of Lies' seasons 1-5

The Netflix algorithm has been known to revive an old show or two in its time. "Suits" and "Your Honor" are the two examples that come to mind, but they're not the only shows turned from irrelevant to hits overnight.

"House of Lies" could be the next show the algorithm revives. It's based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by hotshot consultant Martin Kihn, and it features an impressive call sheet.

The main character is Marty Kaan (Don Cheadle), a manipulative consultant who leads a team consisting of Jeannie van der Hooven (Kristen Bell), Clyde Oberholt (Ben Schwartz) and Doug Guggenheim (Josh Lawson). His ex-wife Monica (Dawn Olivieri) works at a rival firm, but she's far from the only one who wants to take him down.

Watch on Netflix starting July 23

Everything new on Netflix: July 21-27

JULY 21

"The Hunting Wives" season 1

"The Steve Harvey Show" seasons 1-6

JULY 22

"Trainwreck: P.I. Moms" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This tell-all documentary investigates an early 2000s reality show about private eye moms and the drug scandal that sabotaged the series and its stars.

JULY 23

"Critical: Between Life and Death" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

From critical emergencies to the operating room, this documentary series follows London's trauma units as they treat the most severely injured.

"Letters From The Past" (TR) (Netflix series)

When a young woman discovers a long-buried secret about her past, she must trace back a collection of letters to their writers to uncover the truth.

"Hightown" seasons 1-3

"House of Lies" seasons 1-5

JULY 24

"A Normal Woman" (ID) (Netflix film)

When an unidentified disease starts to upend her life, a socialite must unravel the mystery behind it — before her whole sense of self falls apart.

"Hitmakers" (Netflix series)

Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music's biggest stars.

"My Melody & Kuromi" (JP) (Netflix anime)

When My Melody's visit to the Cloud Kingdom leads to a whirlwind of trouble, can she, Kuromi and their friends save their home before it's too late?

"The Sandman" season 2 volume 2 (Netflix series)

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

JULY 25

"Happy Gilmore 2" (Netflix film)

Happy Gilmore returns!

"Trigger" (KR) (Netflix series)

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a cunning arms broker find themselves at odds in a tense showdown.

"The Winning Try" (KR) (Netflix series)

Ju Ga Ram used to be a rugby player who was the hope for Korean rugby. He had talent and star potential, but a drug scandal ruined everything.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/22/25

"Call My Agent!" seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/25/25

"Scream VI"

Leaving 7/26/25

"Wynonna Earp" seasons 1-4

