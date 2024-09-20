Netflix drops ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser — get a first look at the more ‘twisted’ episodes

Ready for another thrilling season of "Wednesday"? Netflix has come through with the goods during Geeked Week 2024, as they’ve just dropped the highly anticipated teaser for "Wednesday" season 2. Although it’s not a proper trailer, it still gives us a first look at the action with some behind-the-scenes footage.

Season 2 promises to be even "bigger" and more "twisted" than before, with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) leading us deeper into Nevermore Academy’s mysteries. From what we see in the teaser, things are about to get weird. This shouldn't come as a surprise, given the wild finale of season 1, where Wednesday uncovered her own stalker and narrowly escaped a deadly confrontation with Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a monster.

As we head into season 2, it looks like Wednesday's troubles are far from over. From confronting an unknown threat with a fire torch to "playing dolls" while holding an intense-looking knife, Wednesday continues to be her creepy self. But it seems like we’re finally getting more scenes of her mysterious and spooky family, including her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán). Check out the teaser below:

Wednesday: Season 2 | First Look at Behind the Scenes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is 'Wednesday' season 2 about?

I think most of us can agree that waiting for updates on "Wednesday" season 2 has been tough. Even though the next season is in production , not much has been revealed about where the story is headed. But we can still make an educated guess based on the new teaser and where season 1 ended.

At the end of season 1, Wednesday discovers that Tyler, her romantic interest, is actually the serial killer monster, responsible for the murders at Nevermore Academy. He was being controlled by Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), a descendant of the Gates family, who had been posing as Ms. Thornhill, a teacher at the academy.

Laurel's plan is to resurrect her ancestor, Joseph Crackstone, to destroy outcasts. Wednesday, with the help of her friends, foils the plot, defeating both Laurel and Crackstone in a climactic battle. However, the season ends on a mysterious note, with Wednesday receiving a message from an unknown stalker, teasing more danger to come. This is where the story will most likely pick up in season 2 as Wednesday tries to find the mysterious texter while facing more enemies (maybe Tyler somehow escapes his imprisonment?).

So, it seems like the show is set to keep exploring the spooky mysteries surrounding Wednesday Addams while she’s at Nevermore Academy. When " Wednesday" season 2 was renewed in January 2023 , the show promised more "torture" ahead in a short but sweet announcement video .

What we do know is that season 2 will hit the small screen sometime in 2025. In the meantime, why not binge-watch the first season of "Wednesday" again on Netflix? You can also check out these seven best Netflix movies you probably haven't watched yet.