Netflix’s latest crime drama series just got a first trailer — and it could be the ‘Ozark’ replacement we’ve been waiting for

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A dysfunctional family carries out a dangerous criminal enterprise in a remote, but very picturesque, community.

No, I’m not talking about “Ozark”; I’m referring to “The Waterfront,” Netflix’s latest original crime drama series.

There’s clearly some shared DNA between the two Netflix projects, but seeing as the former concluded back in 2022, I’m fully onboard for “The Waterfront” picking up the crime drama torch.

“The Waterfront” is due to splash down on Netflix on June 19, and the streaming service just dropped the first trailer. This snapshot of the upcoming eight-episode series has certainly caught my attention, and its blend of criminal activity, with just a splash of dark humor, looks compelling.

Netflix notes the series, which is set in a fictional coastal North Carolina town, is “inspired by true events,” and stars Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary and Melissa Benoist as members of the Buckley family.

As the de facto rulers of Havenport, the Buckleys control just about everything in the community and aren’t shy about exercising their power, either.

Of course, a drama series about a well-connected criminal family running their empire without any hitches wouldn’t exactly make for great television, so you probably won’t be shocked to hear the show kicks off just as their grip on Havenport threatens to loosen.

Based on the trailer, the Buckleys themselves look like a powder keg that is just a small spark away from fully exploding (and expect the collateral damage to be significant). If all of the above has intrigued you, here are all the details.

“The Waterfront” on Netflix — here’s what we know

“The Waterfront” is the latest series from Kevin Williamson (creator of “Dawson’s Creek” and the “Scream” franchise), but don’t expect cheesy teen melodrama in this coastal town.

The show's official logline reads: “For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Bello) and son Cane (Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat."

As the Buckleys wade into dangerous waters, daughter Bree (Benoist) — a woman in addiction recovery, who’s lost custody of her son — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever. In an attempt to right the Buckley ship, Harlan steps back in to take command of the family empire before it crumbles.”

Talking about the series to Netflix’s Tudum, Williamson describes it as a show about finding “lesser evil” and explains that it’s “about a bunch of people who make mistakes. They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper,” And yes, again, the “Ozark” comparisons are pretty clear.

Also among the supporting cast are Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell and Brady Hepner. Plus, Topher Grace is involved in a guest star role. Behind the camera, Marcos Siega serves as director for the first two episodes, and Ben Fast is on executive producer duties.

Based on our first look, “The Waterfront” is shaping up to be a Netflix crime drama that ranks as one of the must-watch TV shows of the summer. And if it ends up being even half as absorbing as “Ozark,” then it’s going to be a Netflix series you don’t want to miss when it debuts next month, on June 19.

In the meantime, if you want something on the big-red streaming service you can enjoy right now, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in May 2025.