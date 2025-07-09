Netflix's new mystery thriller series looks like an intense ride — and we just got another trailer

Netflix has just dropped a fresh trailer for the streaming service's new mystery thriller, "Untamed," and now the show definitely has a spot on my watchlist.

That's no huge surprise, to be fair; I was already intrigued by the teaser trailer that launched last month. However, this new look at the show gives us a clearer idea of the mystery at hand... and has me way more invested in getting to the bottom of this new case.

UNTAMED | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser felt like more of a mood piece; it boasted a tense score and hints that something sinister was afoot within the wilderness of Yosemite.

While this longer trailer naturally features even more stunning scenery, it tees up the case at hand. A woman fell to her death from the top of El Capitan... but National Park Service agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) isn't so sure it was an accident, and he's determined to find what, or who, she was running from.

And with potentially connected killings (and hints at Kyle's past) also sprinkled in, claustrophobic shots of caves and a vertigo-inducing rappelling shot, this new "Untamed" teaser sure makes this new mystery thriller with bite, and one that'll make the most of its wild setting.

Plus, seeing as many of the streamer's recent releases have been worthwhile watches, I'm hoping that "Untamed" continues that streak when it premieres next week.

What else do we know about 'Untamed' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix)

If you're not yet clued up on "Untamed," the series was created by Mark L. Smith ("American Primeval", "The Revenant") and Elle Smith ("The Marsh King's Daughter").

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix's synopsis for the series pitches the show as follows: "A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature's vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."

Speaking to Tudum, co-creator Elle Smith elaborated on one of the things that's weighing Kyle down: he's haunted by an old case he didn't follow through on properly.

"What we’re seeing happen in real time is the grief that he’s going through," she says, "but also what he can do for the next girl, what he can do for this case, and how can he serve her family by solving this case."

Eric Bana leads the "Untamed" cast, but he'll be joined by "Jurassic Park" alum, Sam Neill as Yosemite's chief park ranger, Paul Souter, plus Rosemarie DeWitt as Turner's ex-wife, Jill Bodwin, Lily Santiago as Turner's new partner and former LA cop, Naya Vasquez, and Wilson Bethel as Yosemite's wildlife management officer, Shane Maguire.

"Untamed" will run for six episodes and will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, July 17. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more top streaming recommendations.

Stream "Untamed" on Netflix