5 new Netflix shows I’ll be binge-watching in 2025

This year is shaping up to be a big one for Netflix, with several fan-favorite shows making their long-awaited return, including “Squid Game” season 3, “Stranger Things” season 5, “Wednesday” season 2, and more. While I can’t wait to see these familiar favorites back on my screen, Netflix’s 2025 slate also includes a handful of brand-new titles that sound genuinely intriguing.

Of course, there are plenty of upcoming movies to get excited about, most notably “Knives Out 3,” “Frankenstein,” and the crime thriller “RIP.” But what’s really caught my attention is Netflix’s TV lineup for the months ahead, which includes Robert De Niro’s conspiracy thriller “Zero Day,” (and it actually drops this month).

Netflix has a reputation for churning out as much content as possible, so I’m keeping my expectations in check. But with so many promising releases, I have a good feeling about this year. Here are the new shows I can’t wait to watch on the streaming service in 2025.

‘Zero Day’

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When Netflix dropped the first trailer for “Zero Day,” it quickly became one of my most anticipated shows of 2025. This conspiracy thriller stands out because it feels like it’s been ripped straight from reality, and it seems like one of those stories that will linger in your mind. And as if that wasn’t enough, it also marks Robert De Niro’s first proper TV role, making it even more of a must-watch.

“Zero Day” follows George Mullen (De Niro), a former U.S. President who is called out of retirement to lead an investigation into a devastating cyberattack that has caused nationwide chaos and resulted in thousands of deaths. As Mullen delves deeper, he discovers several conspiracies and hidden agendas among key figures in politics and technology. The cast also includes Angela Bassett as the current President Evelyn Mitchell, as well as Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, and Lizzy Caplan.

Stream it on Netflix starting February 20

‘The Residence’

The Residence | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is getting an exciting new murder mystery show that looks perfect for fans of “Knives Out.” “The Residence” comes from Shonda Rhimes and former “Scandal” writer and producer Paul William Davies. If the trailer is anything to go by, this show seems to take the stylish humor of the “Knives Out” franchise while layering in plenty of suspense. And with a murder at its core, you can bet on some shocking twists that could keep you guessing until the very end.

“The Residence” centers on Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), a brilliant detective who is called to the White House to investigate a murder that occurs during a state dinner. With 157 suspects among the staff and guests within the 132-room mansion, the show delves into the challenges of the investigation as tensions rise among the guests.

Stream it on Netflix starting March 20

‘Death by Lightning’

(Image credit: Larry Horricks / Netflix)

Based on Candice Millard’s acclaimed book Destiny of the Republic, “Death by Lightning” is created by Mike Makowsky and directed by Matt Ross. This show has a lot going for it, making it a strong contender for must-watch status in 2025, especially if you’re a fan of historical dramas and psychological thrillers. Unlike other political dramas, this one will likely dive deep into the mind of an assassin who believed he was destined for greatness.

“Death by Lightning” follows 20th U.S. President, James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon) as he rises from humble beginnings to the highest office in the nation, becoming an unexpected president whose leadership and reformist ideals quickly gain traction. However, his time in power is cut short when he becomes the target of Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen), a mentally unstable and delusional figure who believes he is owed a political appointment.

Stream it on Netflix in 2025

‘Karma’

(Image credit: Netflix)

I love a good K-drama, so when I heard that Netflix is dropping a Korean crime thriller sometime this year, I was already sold. And with “Squid Game” season 1 star Park Hae-soo leading the cast? Even better. “Karma” seems to have all the right ingredients for a gripping thriller, including chilling suspense and morally gray characters who bring the drama. Plus, Netflix has a solid track record with Korean thrillers, and this one looks like it’s aiming for that perfect mix of tension and psychological drama.

“Karma” explores the intertwined fates of six individuals whose lives spiral out of control due to ill-fated decisions, hidden pasts, and the inescapable consequences of their actions. As they get involved in each other's misfortunes, the story reveals greed, desperation, and survival are the causes of their chaos.

Stream it on Netflix in 2025

‘Black Rabbit’

(Image credit: Netflix)

A psychological drama that has piqued my interest is “Black Rabbit,” and I’m eager to see a small teaser drop in the coming months. Jude Law and Jason Bateman have the potential to be a compelling duo, and watching them go head-to-head as estranged brothers could be an interesting watch. Bateman, fresh off his gripping performance in Netflix’s “Carry-On,” has proven his talent for intense thrillers, while Law consistently delivers a brooding, commanding presence in his roles.

“Black Rabbit” is set in the heart of New York City’s nightlife and follows Jake Friedken (Law), a successful nightclub owner who has built a thriving business and a carefully curated life. But when his estranged brother, Vince (Bateman), reappears, everything Jake has worked for is put at risk. Vince, a volatile and troubled figure with a history of bad decisions, seeks refuge in Jake’s world, forcing the brothers to confront their complicated past.

Stream it on Netflix in 2025