Netflix’s next mystery thriller series drops a trailer — and I can’t wait to see Eric Bana hunting a killer

If you were one of the many people who tuned into Netflix's "American Primeval" earlier this year, the streaming service just dropped an intense teaser trailer for creator Mark L. Smith's next Netflix project — and it's streaming soon.

Created with Elle Smith ("The Marsh King's Daughter"), "Untamed" is billed as a "character-driven mystery thriller" that revolves around a murder in the grounds of Yosemite National Park.

In this six-episode series, we'll see Eric Bana step into frame as Kyle Turner, an Investigative Services Branch agent on the hunt for a killer. The problem is, the murderer apparently knows the park as well as Turner does ... and there are dark, dangerous secrets lurking in both the park and Turner's past.

The above "Untamed" teaser naturally shows us some stunning scenes from the park itself... but that tense, rising score hints that something sinister is afoot. And when Bana tells a colleague, "Things happen different out here," the trailer pivots, offering a montage of stars, snatches of action, a decomposed body, and a bone-crunching sound as someone flings themself into a tree. It's not much to go on, but as a tone-setting piece, it looks intense.

And if you can't wait to see the mystery solved, you'll be pleased to know "Untamed" premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, July 17.

What else do we know about 'Untamed' right now?

Netflix has already released a short plot summary of what to expect from "Untamed."

It reads: "A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by [Eric] Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature's vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."

Over on Tudum, though, we've gotten a few more details. As you've seen above, Turner is accompanied on his investigation by Naya, a mother who's swapped her life in Los Angeles for life as a rookie park ranger. “Because Vasquez is new to the park, we get to see the park through her eyes,” co-showrunner Elle Smith tells Tudum. “We get to understand what this job is, and see the beauty of the park, but also the dangers.”

In addition to Bana, "Untamed" also stars Sam Neill as Yosemite's chief park ranger, Paul Souter, Rosemarie DeWitt as Turner's ex-wife, Jill Bodwin, and Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire, a former army ranger who's now the park's wildlife management officer.

