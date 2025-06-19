Netflix drops first look at new political thriller series — and it already sounds like a compelling binge-watch

Right on schedule, Netflix is dropping its latest political thriller just in time to shake up your late‑summer streaming lineup. The streaming service recently dropped some first‑look images and confirmed a August 21, 2025 release date for “Hostage,” a five‑part limited series led by Suranne Jones .

As a sucker for juicy drama (with a dash of political chess and personal peril), I’ve already added “Hostage” to my summer watchlist.

Jones stars as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whose world is flipped upside down when her husband is kidnapped during an international summit. Standing across the table is French President Vivienne Toussaint, played by Julie Delpy, who herself is being blackmailed.

(Image credit: Des Willie / Netflix)

From the Netflix Tudum reveal (which revealed this series was originally titled “The Choice”), we also got a peek at Dalton delivering a speech outside 10 Downing Street, Delpy in contemplative poses, and the two leaders caught in uneasy alliance.

Netflix hasn’t dropped a trailer yet, but judging by the premise and the cast, this one sounds like a tense treat. And I'm sure anyone who enjoys a good summer binge-watch will want to tune in when “Hostage” lands in August.

So, if this thriller has piqued your interest as well, here’s everything to know about “Hostage” before it premieres on Netflix this August.

‘Hostage’ on Netflix — here’s everything we know right now

(Image credit: Des Willie / Netflix)

Along with the release date and first-look images, Netflix also revealed the official synopsis: “When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.

“Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

The five-episode series marks Suranne Jones’ Netflix debut, where she not only takes the lead role but also serves as an executive producer. The show is penned by Matt Charman, known for his work on “Bridge of Spies” and “Treason.”

(Image credit: Des Willie / Netflix)

Jones told Netflix: “I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

Charman also added: “I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away. An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”

The cast also includes Julie Delpy, Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, Martin McCann, and Jehnny Beth.

(Image credit: Des Willie / Netflix)

Netflix describes this series as “a political thriller with a captivating performance from Jones at its center.” Diplomatic visits are complicated enough under normal circumstances, but in “Hostage,” it seems like the stakes are sky-high and nothing goes according to plan.

Political thrillers aren’t always my go-to, but I’m definitely intrigued by “Hostage.” And that mainly comes down to its cast and the fact that the story leans just as much into personal stakes as it does global ones. Either way, I’m already invested, and I haven’t even seen a trailer yet.

Plus, a limited series is easy to binge-watch, especially when there’s only five episodes. If Netflix sticks the landing with this one, “Hostage” could easily be one of the standout thriller shows of the year.

As a reminder, “Hostage” lands on Netflix on August 21. In the meantime, see what’s new on Netflix in June 2025 or check out these gripping thriller movies now.