'Ransom Canyon' is officially returning for season 2 on Netflix — here's what you should know

Netflix confirmed today that “Ransom Canyon” will return for a second season, giving fans more of the steamy Western-family drama full of love triangles and disputes.

This modern Western, set against the vast Texas Hill Country and starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, has become one of Netflix’s breakout hits, spending four weeks in the global top 10 and charting in 77 countries.

Showrunner April Blair, who also serves as executive producer, expressed excitement about its renewal: “I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon. Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

“Ransom Canyon” centers on three rival ranching dynasties locked in a fierce land feud. At its heart is Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), a stoic rancher grappling with the devastating loss of his wife and son, whose only hope for renewal lies with Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), his childhood friend and the owner of the local dance hall. As pipeline interests and mysterious newcomers loom, long-buried family secrets are unearthed, while a drifter with a hidden past arrives and shakes things up.

With eight books in Jodi Thomas’s original “Ransom Canyon” series, the source material is rich and ready to be plumbed. So, here’s everything we know about “Ransom Canyon” season 2 right now.

‘Ransom Canyon’ season 2 on Netflix — what we know so far

(Image credit: Anna Kooris / Netflix)

Since the show has only just been renewed, we don’t have too many details right now. But we can speculate what the next chapter will be about based on how season 1 ended.

Blair told TV Insider that fans could expect a time jump in the new episodes: “Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like.

“I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blair also mentioned that Margaret Brigman’s arrest for her involvement in Randall Kirkland’s death would have long-term consequences for both her husband and daughter in season 2.

“In a potential season 2 (obviously now confirmed), I think it’s a huge part of what’s going on...Westerns are morality tales, and so every aspect of this show, we always try to come from that foundation of love, lands, and legacy, and what that really means.”

“For Sheriff Dan, this is his legacy and his family and the people that he loves. He has this moral choice. Does he do the right thing by his family and the wrong thing by his profession? That’s his morality moment, so we try to do that with everyone, but that’s the thing he’s grappling with, and he painfully chooses to do the right thing.”

Most of the core cast is expected to return for “Ransom Canyon” season 2, including Josh Duhamel as Staten, Minka Kelly as Quinn, and Eoin Macken as Davis. Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, and Jack Schumacher are also likely to reprise their roles.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We do know that season 2 is likely to pick up the pieces from multiple cliffhangers, like Quinn’s potential move to New York, Yancy’s surprise “wife,” and Margaret Brigman’s arrest, while diving deeper into the land feud and tangled romances.

“Ransom Canyon” has quickly found a place as a comfort show for many viewers. With just ten easy-to-watch episodes, it’s perfect for a cozy weekend binge. Fans have compared it to a cross between “Virgin River” and “Yellowstone,” offering the emotional pull of small-town relationships alongside family rivalries and land disputes that keep things compelling without ever getting too heavy.

Though writing is already underway, production hasn’t started yet, so expect a likely premiere in late 2026. For now, you can stream the first season of “Ransom Canyon” (again) on Netflix or see what got added to the streamer in June 2025.