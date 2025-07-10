Netflix drops first trailer for new mystery thriller series — and it looks like a twisty ride full of murder and secrets

Netflix has just dropped a trailer for the twist-filled thriller “The Hunting Wives,” but here’s a curveball: it didn’t originate with Netflix.

The new series was actually acquired from Starz, meaning it won’t carry the streamer's original branding, but that’s not stopping it from becoming a potential No. 1 hit when it debuts on July 21.

Originally developed by Starz, the show quietly changed hands in a strategic move that now places it in front of Netflix’s global audience. And if the trailer is anything to go by, this southern-set mystery could have viewers hooked.

With a starry cast led by Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, the story follows a bored housewife who relocates to East Texas and falls in with a seductive clique of elite women, a decision that leads to obsession, betrayal, and ultimately, murder.

Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, and Dermot Mulroney star in The Hunting Wives — a new series premiering July 21. When Sophie moves to East Texas, an intoxicating group of affluent women usher her into a world of seduction, jealousy, and murder. pic.twitter.com/dBY6fHb4ThJuly 9, 2025

The trailer for “The Hunting Wives” introduces a group of wealthy women living lives of leisure, spending their days sipping cocktails, flirting, and shooting for sport. But their seemingly carefree world takes a dark and sudden turn when a night of fun spirals into chaos.

Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) find themselves entangled in a deadly situation, forced to cover up a murder in a town where secrets run deep and trust is in short supply. As the pressure mounts, it becomes clear that betrayal could come from anywhere, even from those closest to them.

For now, the new series appears to be available exclusively in the United States. While there’s a chance it could be licensed in other countries later (especially if it becomes a breakout hit) it’s currently geographically limited to the U.S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Hunting Wives’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

“The Hunting Wives” centers on Sophie, a woman who relocates to a small town in Texas and quickly becomes entangled with a dazzling group of local wives. Their days are filled with high-end fashion, midday cocktails, and weekend hunting trips, but beneath the surface, there’s far more going on.

'The Hunting Wives' is based on a bestselling novel, a sharp and sultry story that dives headfirst into the lives of wealthy southern women and the secrets they try to keep buried.

As Sophie slips deeper into their seductive world, the dynamic begins to shift. The women (charmed by Sophie’s quiet presence and mysterious past) become increasingly fixated on her. And while Sophie appears to be swept up in their allure, she may be hiding a few secrets of her own.

At the center of it all is Margo, the group’s leader. She takes a special interest in Sophie, even confiding personal details as their bond intensifies. But things start to spiral as Margo’s husband (Dermot Mulroney) launches a political campaign, forcing her to clean up her image.

The cast also includes Evan Jonigkeit as Sophie’s husband, Graham, Chrissy Metz as Starr, a devout outsider who doesn’t fit in with the elite wives, and Katie Lowes as Jill, a pastor’s wife with a fierce maternal streak. Jaime Ray Newman plays Callie, a sharp-shooting member of the inner circle, and George Ferrier rounds out the group as Brad, whose “charm hides darker layers.”

“The Hunting Wives” is based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel, a sharp and sultry story that dives headfirst into the lives of wealthy southern women and the secrets they try to keep buried. The series comes from showrunner Rebecca Cutter, best known for “Hightown” and “Gotham.”

Season 1 will feature eight episodes in total, with composer Jeff Danna behind the score. Judging by the newly released trailer, this looks like a twist-filled binge-watch, and I’m certain it will climb the ranks in Netflix’s top 10 list based on the intriguing premise alone.

While it’s not labeled a Netflix original, “The Hunting Wives” seems to have the right ingredients to draw viewers in with its dark twists and southern setting. Set to premiere on U.S. Netflix on July 21, it will be interesting to see how viewers respond once it’s released since there hasn't been much build-up.