“I feel like I’m in my 50s” — the simple workout routine Julie Andrews, 90, swears by

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — the right exercise routine for you is the one you want to do. Someone who proves my point is actor Julie Andrews, 90, who shared the simple workout routine she does "most days" to stay in shape.

Staying active as we get older is essential for longevity, balance, and fall prevention. Simple resistance training, even using just your body weight, can help slow and even reverse the muscle loss that comes with aging. This can help build the functional power you need to complete daily tasks, such as standing up from a chair or carrying a bag of groceries.

What is Julie Andrews’ go-to workout?

Two years ago, the "Sound of Music" star told Yahoo Life: “I have all my life worked out first thing in the morning or something like that — a little less so these days.” She shared that her routine consisted of 30 minutes of yoga and ballet. Telling Woman & Home in 2000, "I work out as little as I can for as much gain as I can. Yoga and a little bit of ballet — only 30 or 40 minutes every other day. I keep supple for myself more than for roles."

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Along with this, walking has always been part of the actor’s fitness regime: "I was trying to get myself ready for a stint at the London Palladium. And I knew I needed more energy than I could possibly muster. So I decided to go for brisk walks every day. And I started to walk up to the farm and around because there are many hills and steep inclines, and that really gets the legs strong," she told Theatre Week in 1993.

What are the benefits of yoga and ballet barre for seniors?

Both yoga and ballet barre are forms of low-impact exercise, ideal for seniors. Both can help build flexibility, with yoga especially focusing on joint mobility and barre focusing on muscle endurance and balance.

Yoga is a great way to ease stiffness in the hips, knees, and spine without putting pressure on the joints. You’ll also be gently working one side of the body at a time, directly improving your balance, which can help prevent falls.

Barre can be a little more intense than yoga, but it is a fantastic way to improve your single-leg stability and balance by strengthening the small stabilizer muscles around the feet and ankles. You’ll be doing lots of reps of the same low-impact exercises to strengthen the glutes, thighs, and deep core without putting too much impact on your joints.

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Unsure where to start? Try this simple 20-minute barre workout that uses just your body weight to build strength. Remember, if you’re currently recovering from an injury, this might not be the right workout for you and your body — always seek personalized advice from a qualified professional if you’re unsure.

Quick Barre Workout at Home // No Equipment, All Standing, Feel Good Exercises - YouTube Watch On

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