5 iconic ‘90s movies streaming on Netflix — including a gripping space drama with Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon

I have a soft spot for ’90s movies. There’s something about the films from this decade that makes them incredibly easy to return to, whether it’s a movie you watched constantly growing up or one you somehow missed the first time around. Thankfully, Netflix has a solid selection of ’90s favorites available to stream, giving you plenty of excuses to put your current watchlist on hold for a little while.

I’ve spent some time looking through Netflix’s current library to pick out five ’90s movies that are particularly worth your time. From classic crime thrillers to memorable comedies and tense dramas, this list has a little bit of everything. So, if you’re tired of scrolling and want something that comes with a heavy dose of nostalgia, here are five movies I’d happily recommend adding to your watchlist.

‘A League of Their Own’ (1992)

Official Trailer: A League of Their Own (1992) - YouTube Watch On

“A League of Their Own” is a beloved comedy-drama that remains one of the highest-grossing sports movies centered on women in cinema history. In fact, Penny Marshall became the first female director in Hollywood history to have two consecutive films cross $100 million at the box office, following “Big.” If you’re in need of a mood-booster packed with iconic one-liners, a charming cast and memorable screen chemistry, “A League of Their Own” deserves a spot on your watchlist.

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Set in 1943, sisters Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty) are recruited to join the newly formed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League while many of the country’s male players are serving overseas during World War II. The sisters join the Rockford Peaches, a team filled with talented players from across the country, and are coached by Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), a former baseball star whose career has fallen apart. As the Peaches begin attracting crowds and attention, Dottie emerges as one of the league’s standout players, while Kit struggles to establish herself on the team.

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‘Fargo’ (1996)

Fargo (1996) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Anyone who thinks of a classic crime thriller is likely to think of “Fargo,” the neo-noir black comedy crime film written, produced, directed, and edited by Joel and Ethan Coen. Set against the snowy, desolate landscapes of Minnesota and North Dakota, the movie is widely regarded as one of the Coen brothers’ defining masterpieces. It’s so iconic that it inspired the critically acclaimed FX anthology series “Fargo,” which launched in 2014 and expands on the film’s signature dark humor and tone.

Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) is a financially troubled car salesman who hires two criminals, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), to kidnap his wife and demand a ransom from her wealthy father. Jerry plans to keep much of the money for himself, but the scheme quickly spirals out of control when the kidnappers become involved in multiple murders. As the police investigate, pregnant Brainerd Police Chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) begins piecing together the clues and follows the trail back to Jerry and his increasingly chaotic plan.

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‘Cruel Intentions’ (1999)

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Another film that eventually received the TV adaptation treatment years later is “Cruel Intentions,” the stylish and provocative teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon. The movie actually serves as a late-1990s modern adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s famous 1782 French novel, but Roger Kumble reimagined the source material as an ultra-glamorous tale set among Manhattan’s upper-crust prep-school crowd. Safe to say, it’s proved its enduring cult status as one of the most memorable teen noir movies of its era.

Wealthy Manhattan step-siblings Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) are two popular students at an elite private school who enjoy manipulating those around them. When Kathryn challenges Sebastian to seduce Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), the daughter of their new headmaster, he eagerly accepts the bet. Meanwhile, Kathryn has her own scheme involving Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair), an innocent student whose relationship with Kathryn’s former boyfriend has left her seeking revenge.

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‘Apollo 13’ (1995)

Apollo 13 Official Trailer #1 - Tom Hanks Movie (1995) HD - YouTube Watch On

Of course, we had to include another Tom Hanks film on this list. “Apollo 13” is the critically acclaimed space docudrama based on the true story of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, which was forced into an emergency after a critical oxygen tank exploded. Much like the recent “Project Hail Mary,” “Apollo 13” avoided relying heavily on camera tricks or green screens, with much of the film shot aboard a specially modified aircraft that allowed the cast to experience brief bursts of true zero gravity. It’s a truly excellent drama, elevated by some incredible performances.

NASA astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) embark on what is supposed to be the third crewed mission to land on the Moon. Shortly after leaving Earth, an oxygen tank explodes aboard their spacecraft, severely damaging the vessel and forcing the crew to abandon their planned lunar landing. With their oxygen, electricity and other essential supplies rapidly running low, the astronauts must work with Mission Control to find a way back to Earth, but they're all racing against time.

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‘Liar Liar’ (1997)

Liar Liar Official Trailer #1 - Jim Carrey, Cary Elwes Movie (1997) HD - YouTube Watch On

We’re ending this list with a comedy that still lifts my mood every time I rewatch it: “Liar Liar.” Directed by Tom Shadyac and produced by Brian Grazer, it marked the second hit collaboration between Shadyac and star Jim Carrey, following their success with “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” The movie grossed more than $302 million worldwide upon release, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 1997 and further cementing Carrey’s status as one of Hollywood’s most dependable box-office draws. Sometimes, all you need is a good laugh.

Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is a successful Los Angeles lawyer whose career depends on his ability to bend the truth. After repeatedly disappointing his young son Max (Justin Cooper), Fletcher misses his birthday party, prompting Max to make a wish that his dad cannot lie for an entire day. The wish unexpectedly comes true, leaving Fletcher physically unable to tell a lie. His new predicament arrives at the worst possible time, as he has an important divorce case to win and a promotion at his law firm on the line.

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