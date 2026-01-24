<a id="elk-47269d70-ad8b-4758-899d-911b28510006"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-ufc-324-2">Welcome to UFC 324</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d6701d2b-3ecc-4b2b-a5fc-38f1d69f1b24"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="uF3xEMjPGCEa3QDRq9BdBW" name="UFC 324 Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett" alt="UFC 324 Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uF3xEMjPGCEa3QDRq9BdBW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Paramount+)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="114d7085-680d-43a5-8a40-4f8fb742d77c">Paddy Pimblett is back and this time he is looking to extend his unbeaten run against Justin Gaethje in UFC 324.</p><p>Looking for a cheaper way to watch? PPV is a thing of the past &mdash; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/ufc/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount+</a> now holds the U.S. streaming rights for 2026, and their first numbered event streams tonight.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>