New on Hulu in December 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

December 2024 is a bit slow on Hulu, with no major new original series or film premieres. But there are still some originals to look forward to, including the continuation of the service’s new stand-up comedy initiative, plus Korean supernatural drama “Light Shop,” about a group of strangers with a shared mystical secret.

On the true-crime front, the fourth season of docu-series “Wild Crime” covers the disappearance of an 18-year-old barista in Alaska. The “CMA Country Christmas” special, featuring holiday-themed performances by stars like Ashley McBryde, Amy Grant, Jon Pardi and Trisha Yearwood, premieres on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Horror movie “Cuckoo” and senior citizen comedy “Summer Camp” make their streaming debuts following their theatrical releases.

Other highlights this month include an international action series and an acclaimed documentary feature. Right now, a Black Friday deal is giving you Hulu's ad-supported plan for a mere $1 a month.

NEW ON HULU IN DECEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

‘Paris Has Fallen’

Paris Has Fallen | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

So many things have fallen in the “Has Fallen” series of movies starring Gerard Butler, including the White House, the city of London and Butler’s Secret Service agent character Mike Banning himself. Although he’s credited as a producer, Butler doesn’t appear in this new international spin-off of the popular franchise, but the bombastic action style of the movies should carry over to the eight-episode series.

When a former French Foreign Legion member (Sean Harris) stages terrorist attacks throughout Paris, a French police officer (Tewfik Jallab) and a British MI6 agent (Ritu Arya) team up to stop him and uncover the extent of his elaborate plan for revenge. Harris successfully played a similarly diabolical mastermind in the “Mission: Impossible” movies, and “Paris Has Fallen” aims for that kind of blockbuster energy on its more modest TV scale.



Stream on Hulu starting December 6

‘Sugarcane’

Sugarcane | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films - YouTube Watch On

This documentary feature film from Nat Geo received a limited theatrical release over the summer, and now is making its streaming premiere just in time for awards season. The debut from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie was already nominated for eight Critics Choice Documentary Awards and won two, and it’s one of the frontrunners for a Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar nomination.

“Sugarcane” tells the harrowing story of abuse suffered by children sent to institutions in the Canadian Indian residential school system, via the case of unmarked graves discovered in 2021 at one facility run by the Catholic Church. Those children were separated from their families, stripped of their cultural identity, and often horribly mistreated. The filmmakers examine the impact of the decades-long injustice, and how it reverberates into the present.



Stream on Hulu starting December 10

‘Ilana Glazer: Human Magic’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hulu is going all-in on its push for more stand-up comedy programming (dubbed Hularious), recruiting big names like Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and “Broad City” co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer. Glazer already worked with Hulu on the 2021 original movie “False Positive,” which she co-wrote and starred in. Now she’s moving her stand-up to Hulu as well, after premiering her last special on Prime Video.

The announcement for “Human Magic” promises that Glazer will cover subjects ranging “from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom,” and her work has always drawn on her personal life, including the uncomfortable comedy of “Broad City” and the unnerving suspense of “False Positive.” As one of the first comedians under the Hularious brand, Glazer can set the tone for the streaming service’s approach to stand-up specials.

Stream on Hulu starting December 20

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN DECEMBER 2024

December 1

Bunk'd: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Cast Away (2000)

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Epic (2013)

Epic Movie (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Rio 2 (2014)

Sommersby (1993)

Speed (1994)

Bad Moms (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Gladiator (2000)

National Security (2003)

Paradise Highway (2022)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

December 3

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

December 4

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Storm Crashers (2024)

December 5

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4

The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hot Ones: New Episodes

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

MythBusters: Complete Season 19

MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)

Living (2023)

December 6

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Flycatcher (2024)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

Summer Camp (2024)

December 7

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2

Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere

Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

The Convert (2023)

December 9

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

December 10

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy's Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy's Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama's Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere

Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere

Coup! (2023)

December 11

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1

Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1

The Reveal: Complete Season 3

Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1

December 12

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6

48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B

Knight Fight: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1

December 13

Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)

No Way Up (2024)

Scarygirl (2023)

A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)

December 14

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It's Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

December 16

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20

December 17

Blink: Special Premiere

Cuckoo (2024)

December 18

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

December 19

America's Top Dog: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A

A Model Murder (2024)

December 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)

Darkness of Man (2024)

The Inheritance (2024)

December 24

Arctic Convoy (2023)

December 26

America's 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 7A

Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1

200% Wolf (2024)

December 27

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

December 28

Alice, Darling (2022)

Amber Alert (2024)

LEAVING HULU IN DECEMBER 2024

December 1

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

December 2

White Elephant (2022)

December 4

Last Looks (2021)

December 7

Proximity (2020)

December 8

Aporia (2021)

December 9

Offseason (2021)

December 10

Rogue (2020)

December 14

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

December 19

The Creator (2023)

December 23

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

December 31

A Dog's Way Home (2019)

A Little White Lie (2023)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Barbarians (2021)

Crime Story (2021)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Escape Room (2019)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

The Family Stone (2005)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Juno (2007)

Luis & the Aliens (2018)

The Marine (2006)

The Ritual Killer (2023)

The Sitter (2011)

Tombstone (1993)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

The Waterboy (1998)

When In Rome (2010)

You Again (2010)