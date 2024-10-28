New on Prime Video and Freevee in November 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Prime Video and Freevee are bringing a ton of new shows and movies in November 2024. These Amazon streaming services are always loaded with something to watch, and this month is no different.

A few picks rise to the top though. The cult classic 1999 movie "Cruel Intentions" is getting the TV series revival treatment from Prime Video, something that Apple TV Plus had success with earlier in the year with "Presumed Innocent." And last month's "Citadel: Diana" series is getting a sibling spin-off in "Citadel: Honey Bunny."

Then there's "My Old Ass," which should be the movie to watch coming to Prime Video this month. It stars Maisy Stella as an 18-year-old girl who unexpectedly gets a visit from her future 39-year-old "old ass" self, played by Aubrey Plaza. It's already got great reviews, so don't miss it.

So whether you're looking for shows or movies, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Prime Video and Freevee in November 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN NOVEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Cruel Intentions'

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When most people think of "Cruel Intentions," they think of the cult classic starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. And rightfully so. However, there have been two additional movies in the franchise ... though they were forgettable at best.

Now though, Prime Video is taking the premise of the original 1999 movie and turning it into an ongoing series. This time, the step-siblings are Caroline Merteuli (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), both students at a Washington D.C. college and atop the social ladder at the school's Greek life. After a hazing incident goes wrong, Caroline suggests that Lucien should seduce the Vice President's daughter (Savannah Lee Smith). If he does, she'll give him the only thing he wants — herself.

Stream it on Prime Video from Nov. 21

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'My Old Ass'

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"My Old Ass" stars Maisy Stella as Elliott. On her 18th birthday, Elliott takes mushrooms in the woods with some friends and while tripping, meets her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). The next morning, Elliott finds her older self saved in her phone as "My Old Ass," and shockingly, gets a response when texting her older self for advice. What's not a shock? That decision leads to some unintended consequences.

I've been looking forward to this movie since reviews started coming out and it's easily my top pick for what to watch this month. Plus, it's starring Aubrey Plaza, so what's not to like?

Stream it on Prime Video from Nov. 7

'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Citadel Honey Bunny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Last year's Prime Video spy action series "Citadel" already got a spin-off last month. That one, titled "Citadel: Diana" was set in 2030 and starred Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri, a Citadel agent who is secretly a mole in the enemy spy agency known as Manticore.

This month, "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is getting its turn in the spotlight. This series stars Varun Dhawan as Bollywood stuntman Bunny and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as actress Honey. These actors are secretly Citadel agents, and they must protect their daughter Nadia (played as an adult by Priyanka Chopra in "Citadel") from assassins in this action-packed new show.

Stream it on Prime Video from Nov. 7

New shows on Prime Video and Freevee in November 2024

NOVEMBER 1

"Bones" seasons 1-12

NWSL on Prime Video

NOVEMBER 5

"Election Night Live with Brian Williams"

NOVEMBER 7

"Citadel: Honey Bunny"*

Thursday Night Football

NOVEMBER 8

*Every Minute Counts"*

NWSL on Prime Video

NOVEMBER 9

"ONE Fight Night on Prime Video"

NOVEMBER 14

"Cross"*

Thursday Night Football

NOVEMBER 19

"Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special"*

NOVEMBER 20

"Wish List Games"*

NOVEMBER 21

"Cruel Intentions"*

"Dinner Club" season 3*

Thursday Night Football

NOVEMBER 26

"It's In The Game"*

NOVEMBER 28

"Oshi no Ko"*

NOVEMBER 29

Black Friday Football

"The World According To Kaleb: On Tour"*

*Prime Video original show

New movies on Prime Video and Freevee in November 2024

NOVEMBER 1

"12 Days of Christmas Eve" (2004)

"3 Ninjas Knuckle Up" (1995)

"50 To 1" (2014)

"A Knight's Tale" (2001)

"A Perfect Day" (2006)**

"Absolute Deception" (2013)

"Across The Universe" (2007)

"Agent Cody Banks" (2003)

"Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London" (2004)

"Airplane II: The Sequel" (1982)

"Airplane!" (1980)

"All Saints" (2017)

"Almost Christmas" (2016)

"Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid" (2004)

"Anger Management" (2003)

"Apache" (1954)

"Bad Company" (2002)

"Battlefield Earth" (2000)

"Battleship" (2012)

"Big Night" (1996)

"Blizzard" (2003)

"Blown Away" (1993)

"Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius" (2004)

"Boomerang" (1992)

"Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star" (2011)

"Carrie" (1976)

"Carrie" (2013)

"Casualties Of War" (1989)

"Catch Me If You Can" (2002)

"Catch-22" (1970)

"Children of Men" (2007)

"Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)**

"Cold Mountain" (2003)

"Comes A Horseman" (1978)

"Copshop" (2021)**

"Cowboys & Aliens" (2011)

"Crazy In Alabama" (1999)

"Dear Christmas" (2020)

"Dear John" (2010)

"Death Wish 3" (1985)

"Death Wish 4: The Crackdown" (1987)

"Death Wish I"I (1982)

"Die Hard" (1988)

"Disturbia" (2007)

"Double Team" (1997)

"Driven" (2001)

"Dumb And Dumber To" (2014)

"Dune" (2021)

"Earth to Echo" (2014)**

"Equals" (2016)

"Escape From Alcatraz" (1979)

"Escape from L.A." (1996)

"Exodus" (1960)

"F/X" (1986)

"Fame" (2009)

"Flash of Genius" (2008)

"Flight" (2012)

"Gladiator" (1992)

"Gone Baby Gone" (2007)

"Good Boy!" (2003)

"Good Will Hunting" (1998)

"Gorky Park" (1983)

"Gosford Park" (2002)

"Guns Of The Magnificent Seven" (1969)

"Harriet the Spy" (1996)

"Hell is for Heroes" (1962)

"Hour Of The Gun" (1967)

"House at the End of the Street" (2012)**

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003)

"Identity Thief" (2013)

"In & Out" (1997)

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978)

"It Takes Two" (1995)

"Jacob's Ladder" (1990)

"Jingle All the Way" (1996)

"John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

"Johnny Mnemonic" (1995)

"Just Like Heaven" (2005)

"Kill Your Darlings" (2013)

"Kingdom of Heaven" (2005)

"Les Miserables" (1998)

"Leviathan" (1989)

"Libre" (2024)*

"Loch Ness" (1996)

"Lords of Dogtown" (2005)

"Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" (1990)

"Margot At The Wedding" (2007)

"Mean Girls" (2004)

"Meet John Doe" (1941)

"Men" (2022)

"Michael Jackson's This Is It" (2009)

"Midnight in Paris" (2011)

"Mr. Mom" (1983)

"Murphy's Law" (1986)

"Neighbors" (2014)

"Of Gods and Men" (2011)

"One Direction: This Is Us" (Extended Cut) (2013)

"Pan's Labyrinth" (2007)

"Passengers (2016)**

"Play Misty For Me (1971)

"Popeye" (1980)

"Puss in Boots" (2011)**

"Radio Flyer" (1992)

"Rambo III" (1988)

"Rampage" (2018)**

"Reba McEntire's Christmas In Tune" (2021)

"Return Of The Seven" (1966)

"Ride Along With Gag Reel" (2014)

"Rio Lobo" (1970)

"Roboshark" (2015)

"Rosemary's Baby" (1968)

"Roxanne" (1987)

"Run Lola Run" (1999)

"Rust" (2010)

"Santa Claus: The Movie" (1985)

"Saving Silverman (2001)

"School of Rock" (2003)

"Scrooged (1988)

"She's So Lovely" (1997)

"She’s the Man" (2006)**

"Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

"Slackers" (2002)

"Small Soldiers" (1998)

"Sonic the Hedgehog" (2020)

"Star Trek VIII: First Contact" (1996)

"Steel Magnolias" (2012)

"Steve Jobs" (2015)

"Still of the Night" (1982)

"Straw Dogs" (2011)

"Surviving Christmas" (2004)

"Target" (1985)

"The Animal" (2001)

"The Apartment" (1960)

"The Aviator" (2004)

"The Christmas Edition" (2020)

"The Edge of Seventeen" (2016)**

"The Eiger Sanction" (1975)

"The Family Stone" (2005)

"The Godfather" (1972)

"The Godfather, Part II" (1974)

"The Good Shepherd" (2006)

"The Great Escape" (1963)

"The Holiday" (2006)

"The Italian Job" (2003)

"The King's Man" (2021)

"The Lady In The Van" (2016)

"The Lego Movie" (2014)**

"The Magnificent Seven" (1960)

"The Magnificent Seven Ride" (1972)

"The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1997)

"The Pursuit Of Happyness" (2006)

"The Saint" (1997)

"The Soloist" (2009)

"The Spectacular Now" (2013)

"The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle" (1997)

"The Swan Princess Christmas" (2012)

"The Terminator" (1984)

"The White Buffalo" (1977)

"The Wonderful Country" (1959)

"The Theory of Everything" (2014)

"Think Like a Man" (2012)**

"Think Like a Man Too" (2014)**

"To Sleep With Anger" (1990)

"Tom & Jerry" (2021)

"Tower Heist" (2011)

"Turbulence" (1997)

"Ultraviolet" (2006)

"Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning" (2012)

"Walk of Shame" (2014)

"Walking Tall" (2004)

"War of The Worlds" (2005)

"Zona Mortal" (1994)

NOVEMBER 5

"Back to Black" (2024)

NOVEMBER 7

"Look Back" (2024)*

"My Old Ass" (2024)*

"Moonbound" (2021)**

NOVEMBER 11

"Me Before You" (2016)

NOVEMBER 13

"UglyDolls" (2019)**

NOVEMBER 15

"The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland" (2024)

NOVEMBER 19

"Abigail" (2024)

NOVEMBER 22

"The Meg" (2018)

NOVEMBER 24

"Coraline" (2009)

NOVEMBER 28

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" (2020)**

*Prime Video original movie

**Available on Freevee for free with ads