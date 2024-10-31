Disney Plus finally launches a top 10 list — here's the very first No. 1

If you’re like me, finding the next show or movie to watch can feel a little like searching for a needle in a haystack — especially with so many streaming options out there. I rely on Netflix and Prime Video’s top 10 lists almost daily, often scrolling through them as a sort of curated feed of what’s worth my time. So, Disney Plus finally adding a top 10 list is a welcome addition and, honestly, long overdue.

Nearly five years after Netflix first rolled out its top 10 lists to global subscribers, Disney Plus is joining the trend with its own version. Launched on Wednesday, October 30, the top 10 today feature will provide a daily list of the most popular movies and shows available on the platform. The goal is similar to Netflix’s, which is to “drive engagement” by offering a spotlight on trending titles.

But Disney’s approach has a few unique twists. The Disney Plus top 10 won’t be a straightforward most-watched list. Rather, it combines several factors, from view counts at the episode and movie level to trending popularity among recently released titles. Interestingly, Disney Plus plans to tailor its top 10 list to each individual subscriber. The titles displayed will vary based on your content rating settings, subscription plan, and location, with those on the Disney/Hulu bundle seeing options from both services.

I think Disney Plus adding a top 10 list is a smart move for the streaming service. As someone who gets overwhelmed with how many movies and shows there are, having a quick go-to list makes it easier to find something worth watching without the endless scrolling. And speaking of, I’ve already checked out what’s trending, so here’s a rundown of the current top 10…

Disney Plus top 10 movies and shows right now

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Disney Plus finally rolling out its own top 10 list, viewers now have an easy way to keep up with the most popular movies and shows on the platform each day. This feature takes the guesswork out of deciding what to watch next. So whether you’re hunting for a nostalgic throwback or the latest hit shows, here’s what Disney Plus viewers in the U.S. are loving right now (as of Thursday, October 31).

"Hocus Pocus" (1993) "Agatha All Along" (2024) "Hocus Pocus 2" (2022) "Halloweentown" (1998) "The Simpsons: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" (2024) "Venom" (2018) "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" (2001) "Mickey's Spooky Stories" (2024) "Haunted Mansion" (2023) "Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House" (2024)

It’s no surprise that Disney Plus has decided to add a top 10 list to its home screen considering how much the streamer has grown over the past few years. Since early 2023, Disney Plus has shown notable growth, adding about 7 million subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter. This increase is particularly impressive after consecutive quarters of subscriber loss, with Disney’s international expansion and successful original programming contributing to this upward trend.

By October, Disney Plus reported approximately 150 million subscribers worldwide, an encouraging shift, especially as the company narrows its streaming losses by about 70% compared to the previous year. This new top 10 feature is more than just a convenience or a strategy based on stats since these lists have become a staple in most people’s streaming habits (including mine). Now, it will help me cut through the endless noise to land on something exciting and fresh.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors