How to watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' online and stream from anywhere

'Yacht Rock' is a term that did not exist at the time Michael McDonald, Toto, Christopher Cross and Kenny Loggins were selling millions of records. It refers to the AOR, soft rock sound of the West Coast in the 1970s and early ’80s that tapped into a self-satisfied yuppie ethic many fans of the music were felt to share and has always had that stigma associated with it. However, as "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" is at pains to point out, a new audience is embracing the genre.

Here's how you can watch "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

The tag has usually been used in an almost pejorative sense (Donald Fagen of Steely Dan refuses to be associated with it and told the director of the doc how he felt in no uncertain terms) but since the middle of the last decade many of the new fans of the laidback sound turn have decided to own and repurpose it.

Here, many of the key players talk about that period of time and why they think the music has stood the test of time. The musicianship? The desire for the freedom of the wide open sea in such turbulent times? Perhaps it has more to do with the return of the beard all over the western world.

Read on to find out how to watch "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' around the world

How to watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' online in Canada

You can watch "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. It premieres on Friday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' in the U.K.

There is no release date for "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" in the U.K.. Sky Atlantic would be the most obvious home but there is no confirmation as yet.

Those on vacation in the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" on streaming specialist Binge from Saturday, November 30 at 12.30 p.m..

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Also available with a Foxtel Now subscription.

Aussies away for home can catch the show on their domestic streaming service via a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' trailer

'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' – Cast

Questlove - Self

Kenny Loggins - Self

Michael McDonald (Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers) - Self

Christopher Cross - Self

Steve Lukather (Toto) - Self

Steve Porcaro (Toto) - Self

David Paich (Toto) - Self

Phillip Daniel - 'Philly Ocean' of Yachtley Crew

Prince Paul (De La Soul) - Self

Brian Robert Jones (Vampire Weekend) - Self

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson (The Roots) - Self

Fred Armisen (comedian)

'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary' FAQs

What are some typical 'Yacht Rock' tracks? I Can't Go for That - Hall & Oates What a Fool Believes - Doobie Brothers Baby Come Back - Player Sailing - Christopher Cross Peg - Steely Dan Sweet Freedom - Michael McDonald Heart to Heart - Kenny Loggins Summer Breeze - Seals and Crofts

More from Tom's Guide